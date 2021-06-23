Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
PV Tech Premium
News

‘A new hope for American solar’: US manufacturers laud tax credit proposals

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, Policy
Americas

Latest

‘A new hope for American solar’: US manufacturers laud tax credit proposals

News

1366 Technologies to invest US$300 million in solar manufacturing in India, seeking local partner

News

Solar increasingly beating even cheapest fossil fuels on price, IRENA study finds

News

Asia Pacific solar and wind investments to double by 2030 – Wood Mackenzie

News

Daqo New Energy set for IPO after clearing CSRC registration

News

Solar module supply chain scrutiny reflects the reality of ‘Made in China’ prevalence

Editors' Blog, Features

Renewable baseload is eroding the value of coal, improving energy independence

News

Finland’s Fortum to divest 500MW of Indian solar assets to Actis

News

Solar’s upstream and downstream must avoid ‘gaming’ on price as supply chain bottlenecks bite

Features, Interviews

Repsol opens maiden solar farm in net zero milestone

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Workers at Q CELLS’ 1.7GW module assembly plant in Georgia. Image: Q CELLS.

US-based solar manufacturers have enthusiastically backed proposed tax credits that they say could enable the country to meet its PV equipment demands domestically while creating tens of thousands of new jobs.

The legislation, dubbed the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act and introduced by Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, would establish new tax credits to rapidly boost American solar manufacturing, providing support for each stage of the supply chain, including polysilicon, wafers, cells and modules.

The bill will help diversify the US’ PV supply chain while increasing the country’s energy security, according to Scott Moskowitz, director of public affairs at Q CELLS America, which has been operating a 1.7GW module assembly plant in Ossoff’s home state of Georgia since 2019.

Moskowitz said the credits have been designed to lower the cost of solar production, enable scale and incentivise innovation, adding: “This is a huge, huge deal for the US solar industry. Senator Ossoff’s bill would immediately enable long-term, scaled investment in domestic solar manufacturing. I can’t overstate how visionary and ambitious it is.”

Under the proposals, the credits would be introduced as of 2022 at the following rates: integrated modules, US$0.11/Wdc; non-integrated modules, US$0.07/Wdc; cells, US$0.04/Wdc; wafers, US$12 per square metre; and solar-grade polysilicon, US$3 per kilogramme.

It is hoped the policy support would help US manufacturers to compete with their peers in China, a country that has steadily increased its share of global solar equipment production in recent years and now makes 75% of the world’s silicon-based modules.

According to Moskowitz, the US currently has just 7GW of module capacity. Last year, the country installed a record 19.2GW of solar, and deployment is expected to quadruple in the next decade.

One company aiming to benefit from soaring US demand for solar equipment is First Solar, which earlier this month announced plans to double its manufacturing capacity in the country with a US$680 million investment in a 3.3GWdc module plant in Ohio. The facility, expected to be operational in 2023, will make the firm’s thin film modules for the utility-scale PV sector.

Samantha Sloan, vice president of global policy at First Solar, said the proposed tax credits would help ensure that the US’ transition to a sustainable energy future will be powered by competitive solar technology produced domestically.

“After a decade of witnessing the systematic erosion of America’s leadership in solar innovation and manufacturing, and the corresponding over-reliance on imports from China, the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act represents a new hope for American solar,” she added.

While the initial announcement has garnered support and enthusiasm across the US PV sector, the challenge will be garnering similar levels of support from Congress to see it eventually signed into law. According to Bloomberg, Senator Ossoff is hoping to attach his proposal to a larger infrastructure package later this year.

Ossoff is also said to have consulted with both the White House and energy department, which have both signalled their support for the solar sector in recent months: President Biden with a proposed 10-year Investment Tax Credit extension and Energy Secretary Granholm’s ambition to slash the cost of US utility-scale solar by 60%, in part through a US$128 million solar research and development fund.

In addition to US solar manufacturers, renewables trade bodies have also thrown their weight behind Ossoff’s plans, with the Solar Energy Industries Association responding by setting a new target of 50GW of annual US solar production capacity by 2030.

Gregory Wetstone, CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy, said the legislation would go a long way toward catalysing a 21st century domestic supply chain for solar technology in the US. “There has never been a greater demand for cost-effective, zero-carbon solar power, and we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in our domestic manufacturing capabilities to create tens of thousands of good-paying clean energy jobs.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
first solar, hanwha q cells, policy, q cells, regulation, tax credits, us solar

Read Next

US senator calls for solar manufacturing tax credit to drive down ‘prohibitive costs’

June 22, 2021
Senator Jon Ossoff has introduced legislation that would establish a tax credit for US-based solar manufacturers to help them better compete with Chinese rivals.

‘The status quo is no longer going to cut it’: Investor confidence sky high but ACORE calls on solar funds go further still

June 15, 2021
The confidence of renewable energy investors and developers stands at an “all-time high”, a new report by the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) claims, however investment must surge in the coming years if the US is to meet decarbonisation goals.

First Solar to double US manufacturing capacity with new 3.3GW Ohio plant

June 9, 2021
First Solar has unveiled plans to more than double its US manufacturing capacity with a 3.3GWdc facility in Ohio that will produce thin film PV modules for the country’s utility-scale solar sector.
PV Tech Premium

Solar’s role in a net zero world: Terawatts, trillions of dollars and millions of jobs

June 1, 2021
Liam Stoker explores solar’s role within the International Energy Agency’s net zero roadmap, charting its prospective journey to more than 14.5TW of installed capacity, a global and highly-skilled workforce and trillions of dollars of invested capital.

Canadian Solar launches US$150 million fundraise to support battery storage growth

May 28, 2021
Solar module manufacturer and developer Canadian Solar has launched a US$150 million fundraise to support its growth strategy and build out a substantial battery energy storage business.

Solar and wind outpacing all other renewables growth in US

May 26, 2021
Solar electricity output in the US outpaced all other renewables and grew by nearly a quarter (24.3%) in the first three months of 2021 compared to last year, new data from the country’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) has shown

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

Finland’s Fortum to divest 500MW of Indian solar assets to Actis

News

SNEC 2021: Sungrow FPV sees strong potential for offshore floating solar

News

US senator calls for solar manufacturing tax credit to drive down ‘prohibitive costs’

News

Canada seeks dispute settlement over ‘unwarranted’ US solar trade tariffs

News

Solar’s upstream and downstream must avoid ‘gaming’ on price as supply chain bottlenecks bite

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021