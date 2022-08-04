Subscribe
Hanwha Solutions to up US solar investment if Inflation Reduction Act passes – reports

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Latest

Daqo’s Q2 profits treble Y-o-Y, lower polysilicon production costs result in record quarterly profits

Tata Power subsidiary commissions 225MW hybrid project in Rajasthan, 25-year PPA signed

Continued demand for residential solar sees SunPower bag record 19,700 new customers

Australian government legislates for net zero by 2050, locks-in pledge to prevent future reversals

Global renewable investment in 2022 reaches half-year record of US$226 billion, China leading the way

Spain launches new renewables auction with 1.8GW of solar capacity sought

SolarEdge posts record revenue, shipments for Q2 as strong demand in US and Europe buoys performance

BIPV expected to reach market value of nearly US$100 billion by 2031

Iberdrola acquires 98MW of solar and wind projects in Poland

Hanwha Solutions already has a large US module capacity, with 3.1GW of capacity either operational or in the pipeline. Image: Hanwha Solution

Hanwha Solutions is reportedly considering expanding its investment into US solar production if the newly agreed upon Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is passed.

According to regional news site Business Korea, Hanwha Solutions, parent company of module maker Hanwha Qcells, which already has a significant presence in the US, is intending to increase its investment into US manufacturing, building on its recently announced plans to invest US$170 million in a 1.4GW module production facility in the US.

If passed, the IRA would be a huge boon for the US PV manufacturing sector by providing solar manufacturing tax credits on modules, wafers, backsheets and polysilicon, among other things.

It has been described as “the best chance the US has had to build a domestic manufacturing industry”.

Hanwha Qcells has been investing in several different parts of its US solar supply chain recently. In July, it landed an agreement with Canadian Premium Sand (CPS) for the commercial offtake of patterned solar glass to support its US module production.

And in March it bought shares in Norwegian polysilicon producer REC Silicon from Aker Horizons, becoming the company’s largest shareholder with a 21.34% stake, in what Aker has said is a “major step in rebuilding the US solar supply chain”.

The deal between the companies is expected to provide REC Silicon with enough capital to restart its operations at the 20,000MT Moses Lake polysilicon facility in Washington during 2023.

The site employs fluidised bed reactor (FBR) technology to produce granular polysilicon, which REC Silicon said uses 90% less power than the traditional Siemens process.

Hanwha Solutions, through its subsidiary Hanwha Qcells, already operates a 1.7GW module factory in the US, which, when coupled with the above 1.4GW facility, would take its US-made module output to 3.1GW.

Elsewhere, Hanwha said it will invest US$3.3 billion in solar and wind technology and intends to create a solar R&D hub in Korea as part of a massive investment strategy focused on several industrial areas.

hanwha q cells, hanwha q cells korea, hanwha solutions, hanwha solutions corporation, Inflation Reduction Act, module capacity, pv modules, us

Meyer Burger slashes production forecasts for 2022, 2023, blames supply chain environment

August 2, 2022
Swiss PV module manufacturer Meyer Burger has slashed its production plans for 2022 and 2023, citing a “challenging supply chain environment” which has caused delays to its planned production capacity build out.
Inflation Reduction Act ‘best chance the US has’ to build out PV manufacturing base

August 2, 2022
PV Tech Premium speaks with analysts and trade bodies to examine what the newly agreed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could mean for US solar manufacturing

US market shipped US$10bn of modules in 2021, average price per watt value continues to fall

August 2, 2022
The US market shipped US$9.8 billion of modules in 2021, with the average dollar per watt value continuing to fall, according to the country’s Energy Information Agency (EIA).

Borrego completes solar-plus-storage development arm sale to investors ECP

August 1, 2022
US solar and energy storage developer Borrego has completed the previously announced spin off and sale of its development business to energy transition investor ECP for an undisclosed amount, with the new company being renamed as New Leaf Energy.

CenterPoint Energy seeks approval of 130MW Indiana solar plant

August 1, 2022
US utility CenterPoint Energy has sought approval from the Indiana Utility Regulation Commission (IURC) to acquire a 130MW solar PV project in Pike County, Indiana.

First Solar signs 2.4GW module supply agreement with existing partner Intersect Power

August 1, 2022
US thin film manufacturer First Solar has landed an agreement to supply 2.4GW of its thin film PV modules to US renewables developer Intersect Power, making the company become one of the largest users of First Solar products.

Tata Power subsidiary commissions 225MW hybrid project in Rajasthan, 25-year PPA signed

BIPV expected to reach market value of nearly US$100 billion by 2031

Meyer Burger slashes production forecasts for 2022, 2023, blames supply chain environment

Inflation Reduction Act ‘best chance the US has’ to build out PV manufacturing base

SolarEdge posts record revenue, shipments for Q2 as strong demand in US and Europe buoys performance

Global renewable investment in 2022 reaches half-year record of US$226 billion, China leading the way

