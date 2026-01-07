Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

HASI, Sunrun joint venture targets 300MW of residential renewable energy capacity

By JP Casey
January 7, 2026
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Inox Clean Energy’s latest INR31 billion equity targets IPP portfolio, manufacturing expansion

News

HASI, Sunrun joint venture targets 300MW of residential renewable energy capacity

News

Thicker aluminium oxide layer is ‘dominant parameter’ in limiting TOPCon UVID degradation

News

Pattern Energy acquires Cordelio Power’s 1.5GW renewables portfolio

News

Pilot Energy pivots Western Australian solar project to hybrid BESS in AU$10.75 million deal

News

Seven-bank syndicate backs Potentia Energy’s AU$830 million renewables expansion in Australia

News

Trinasolar secures solar PV module and tracker supply deals with ACWA Power

News

200MW Colombian PV project given environmental green light

News

Consumers Energy starts operations at 250MW Michigan solar PV project

News

China to introduce stronger IP protections for solar PV

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Sunrun residential project.
HASI will invest US$500 million into the joint venture. Image: Sunrun.

New York-listed investor HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) and residential solar and storage developer Sunrun have formed a new joint venture to finance 300MW of renewable energy capacity.

The companies did not specify how much of this capacity would consist of solar PV projects versus battery energy storage systems (BESS), but noted that the joint venture would aim to deliver residential energy systems to more than 40,000 homes in the US.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The deal was closed in December 2025, and reported yesterday, and will see HASI invest up to US$500 million over the next 18 months, while Sunrun will “retain a significant long-term ownership position and greater flexibility in structuring senior project debt,” according to the companies.

“This innovative financing structure with HASI is a first-of-a-kind for residential storage and solar financing,” said Sunrun CFO Danny Abajian. “This partnership provides for an efficient capital structure, which we anticipate will allow aggregate proceeds that are equal to or better than Sunrun’s traditional financing arrangements.”

The companies have worked together since 2018, and the investment builds on HASI’s work in the solar-plus-storage sector. HASI has invested more than US$750 million into the industry, most recently a 605MW solar-plus-storage portfolio owned by US utility AES Corporation.

Sunrun has also expanded its work in the co-located solar and storage space, having significantly increased the storage attachment rate—the percentage of residential solar projects to be co-located with BESS—in recent years. Between the first quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2025, the last quarter for which there is data, storage attachment rate increased from 14.9% to 70%, which coincided with quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in the first three quarters of 2025.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info
americas, Hasi, joint venture, residential, solar-plus-storage, sunrun, us

Read Next

The Winfield solar project in Missouri.

Pattern Energy acquires Cordelio Power’s 1.5GW renewables portfolio

January 7, 2026
Renewables firm Pattern Energy has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire independent power producer Cordelio Power.
Image: Pilot Energy.

Pilot Energy pivots Western Australian solar project to hybrid BESS in AU$10.75 million deal

January 7, 2026
Oil and gas explorer Pilot Energy has entered into a binding head of agreement with SN Energy Australia for the joint development of a new solar-plus-storage project at Three Springs, Western Australia.
Construction at the Muskegon solar project.

Consumers Energy starts operations at 250MW Michigan solar PV project

January 6, 2026
US utility Consumers Energy has started operations at its 250MW Muskegon solar PV project, its largest in the US state of Michigan.
Allon Raveh, Chairman and CEO of Nofar USA

Nofar Energy to buy 1GW US solar portfolio from bankrupt Pine Gate

January 5, 2026
Israeli renewable energy developer Nofar Energy will acquire an almost 1GW US utility-scale solar portfolio from bankrupt IPP Pine Gate Renewables.
A BRUC solar project.

BRUC raises US$554 million to refinance debt, add storage to 858MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

January 5, 2026
BRUC has raised €474 million (US$554 million) to facilitate the addition of BESS to an 858MW Spanish solar portfolio.
Colin Parkin (left) while leading e-STORAGE.

Canadian Solar appoints Colin Parkin as president, replacing Shawn Qu

January 2, 2026
Canadian Solar has appointed Colin Parkin to its presidency to replace Dr Shawn Qu, who will remain as the company’s chairman and CEO.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Genneia starts operations at 140MW solar PV plant in Argentina

News

Consumers Energy starts operations at 250MW Michigan solar PV project

News

Pilot Energy pivots Western Australian solar project to hybrid BESS in AU$10.75 million deal

News

Trinasolar secures solar PV module and tracker supply deals with ACWA Power

News

Seven-bank syndicate backs Potentia Energy’s AU$830 million renewables expansion in Australia

News

China to introduce stronger IP protections for solar PV

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland