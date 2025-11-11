Subscribe To Premium
Sunrun’s ‘storage-first’ strategy sees green shoots in Q3

By JP Casey
November 11, 2025
Americas

SFI starts work on 1GW solar project in Ghana, country's largest

INDIA ROUND-UP: Emmvee launches IPO and ACME, Reliance secure FDRE tender

Philippines awards over 6GW of solar capacity, over 1GW of solar-plus-storage, in latest auction

Hassan Allam, Infinity Power to develop 1.2GW solar, 720MWh energy storage projects in Egypt

Pacific Energy, Horizon Power sign 20-year PPA for solar hybrid in Western Australia

Australia's SunDrive Solar bags AU$25.3 million ARENA funding for copper-based solar cells

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

EDF, SPIC and Aramco Power reach financial close on 1.4 GW of projects

Swath of US solar and storage projects face political 'limbo' – SEIA

Sunrun solar panels.
Sunrun has posted revenue of US$724.6 million, marking the third consecutive quarter of growth this year. Image: Sunrun.

US residential solar and energy storage installer Sunrun has posted revenue of US$724.6 million in the third quarter of this year, marking the third consecutive quarter of revenue growth this year as the company implements its “storage-first strategy”.

The company’s revenue has grown from the US$569 million reported in the previous quarter, and represents a 35% year-on-year increase over the US$537.2 million recorded in the third quarter of 2024. This comes as the company shifts its focus towards residential battery energy storage system (BESS) deployments, with the energy storage attachment rate—the percentage of solar projects installed with co-located BESS—holding steady at 70% in the third quarter.

This is ten percentage points higher than in the third quarter of 2024, and reflects a consistent increase in storage attachment rate, as shown in the graph below. The company has shifted its focus from residential solar installations to BESS installations, and the 412MWh of new storage capacity added in the third quarter of 2025 is a 23% increase over the same quarter in the previous year.

The graph also shows that, while solar capacity additions are lower in 2025 than in previous years, the trend in quarterly capacity additions remains unchanged from 2024. The third quarter saw 239MW of new residential solar capacity added, and as was the case in 2024, the capacity added has increased in every quarter.

Sunrun’s other key performance metric—number of subscribers—continued to tick upwards, with 30,104 new subscribers to the company’s products in the third quarter. While this is a 1% year-on-year decrease compared to the third quarter of 2024, it is a marginal improvement over the 28,823 new subscribers added in the second quarter of 2025 and puts the company’s total subscriber base at 971,085.

These positive figures have helped minimise the company’s losses over the last year. In the third quarter of 2025, Sunrun’s losses stood at US$277.8 million, compared to losses of US$412.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. Indeed, the company’s operations generated a profit of US$3.7 million in the third quarter of the year, contrasting with a loss of US$223.5 million in the first nine months of the year.

Notably, Sunrun has generated US$1.2 billion in proceeds in the first nine months of the year, double the US$557.1 million generated in the first nine months of 2024.

Sunrun has also effectively monetised tax credit transfers, which have formed an increasingly lucrative part of the US clean energy space. US thin-film manufacturer First Solar has made headlines for exceeding US$2 billion in tax credit transfer value. In comparison, Sunrun’s proceeds from the sale of investment tax credits (ITCs) reached US$295.8 million in the third quarter of this year, up from US$222.9 million in the same period in 2024.

The Surallah solar plant in the Philippines, which is owned by ib vogt. Image: ib vogt

Philippines awards over 6GW of solar capacity, over 1GW of solar-plus-storage, in latest auction

November 11, 2025
The Philippines has awarded 10.19GW of new energy capacity in its fourth auction round, with solar accounting for more than 6GW of capacity.
The company expects to complete the competitive bidding process within 45 days through the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Image: Pine Gate Renewables.

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

November 10, 2025
Pine Gate Renewables has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to pursue a court-supervised sale of its solar and energy storage portfolio, along with its independent power producer (IPP) platform.  
The 1GW Al Masa’a plant in Hail Province, 590km north of Riyadh, is slated for Q3 2027, while the 400MW Al Henakiyah-2 project in Madinah Province, 720km west of the capital, is due in Q1 2027. Image: EDF Renewables.

EDF, SPIC and Aramco Power reach financial close on 1.4 GW of projects

November 10, 2025
EDF Renewables, in partnership with SPIC HHDC and SAPCO, has secured financing for the 400MW solar PV projects in Saudi Arabia.
Arevon Energy's Vikings solar-plus-storage project.

Swath of US solar and storage projects face political ‘limbo’ – SEIA

November 10, 2025
US solar and storage projects totalling 116GW could be at risk from political disruption, according to new analysis from the Solar Energy Industries Association.
According to the firm, the funding is part of a US$477 million financial package. Image: ReNew via LinkedIn.

ReNew gets US$331 million boost from ADB for 2.8GW solar-wind-BESS hybrid renewable plant

November 10, 2025
Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has secured US$331 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for its solar plant in the Southern state of Andhra Pradesh. 
The Kingaroy solar farm in Queensland, Australia. Credit: Mytilineos

Australia approves Samsung C&T’s 300MW solar-plus-storage project in 19 days

November 10, 2025
The Australian government has approved the 300MW Dunmore solar-plus-storage project near Toowoomba, Queensland, completing the environmental assessment process in just 19 days.

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

News

Swath of US solar and storage projects face political 'limbo' – SEIA

News

JA Solar, L&T ink 1.2GW PV module supply deal in Uzbekistan

News

Lawmakers call for EU-wide Chinese inverter restrictions, decry 'energy security risks'

News

ReNew gets US$331 million boost from ADB for 2.8GW solar-wind-BESS hybrid renewable plant

News

Western Australia's Pilbara to become solar tech testbed with AU$45 million ARENA funding

News

