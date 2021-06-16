Solar Media
Features

How Seraphim is planning for solar's 'post-PERC' phase

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

How Seraphim is planning for solar’s ‘post-PERC’ phase

Features

Exceptional online auction of solar cell production lines

News

Xinte Energy plots share issue to pay down new polysilicon facility

News

US solar hits 100GW milestone but supply issues could hinder growth prospects

News

‘The status quo is no longer going to cut it’: Investor confidence sky high but ACORE calls on solar funds go further still

News

SNEC 2021 product spotlight: N-type steals the show as distributed solar products and BIPV continue to grow

Editors' Blog, Features

Everwood, Prodiel form JV to target gigawatts of new solar projects

News

FTC Solar expecting significant loss in Q2 as tracker market headwinds rack up

News

African coal plant operator turns to solar for new power JV

News

Ten Asian solar markets have 1GW+ pipelines as continent dominates project development: Fitch

News
Polaris Li, president at Seraphim. Image: PV Tech.

As more traditional PERC cells and modules reach their limitations, Seraphim president Polaris Li discusses his company’s strategy for what he dubs the ‘post-PERC’ era of solar PV.

Li says that while improvements will continue to be made to PERC cells, with materials and other technologies used to take efficiencies to 23.2% or higher, it is reaching its natural top-end, leading module manufacturers to adopt n-type technologies.

Li adds that Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) technologies will be the first to be adopted given that these are easier to add to existing PERC lines, followed in two to three years by heterojunction, however the industry must still find solutions to issues affecting materials, equipment and processes for HJT.

heterojunction, hjt, n-type, perc, polaris li, seraphim, technology, topcon

