Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Bila Solar produces first US-made PERC solar modules with ES Foundry cells

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Latest

Bila Solar produces first US-made PERC solar modules with ES Foundry cells

News

Redeux Energy secures US$30 million credit facility

News

Scatec secures US$479 million for 1.1GW/200MWh hybrid project in Egypt

News

Yaskawa America to build US$180 million manufacturing facility in Wisconsin

News

India and Saudi Arabia drive 20% global tracker growth in 2024

News

Solarvest to build 30MW solar project, Brunei’s largest PV plant to date

News

Sunnova receives court approval for US$90 million debtor-in-possession financing

News

Amazon to invest AU$20 billion in Australian data centres powered by solar PV

News

Invenergy breaks ground on 240MW Ohio solar PV plant

News

Solarium to build 1GW module assembly plant in India

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Bila Solar said it aims to reach 300MW of production during its phase one buildout at the facility in Indianapolis. Image: Bila Solar

US-based solar module manufacturer Bila Solar has begun production at its manufacturing facility in Indiana, using US-made solar cells from ES Foundry in South Carolina.

Bila Solar said it aims to reach 300MW of production during its phase one buildout at the facility in Indianapolis, and 1GW of annual output at full capacity. Bila Solar had initially planned to produce glassless, flexible modules at the site when it announced its plans in 2023, but has since pivoted to produce more traditional, rigid modules for ground-mount and carport deployments.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The modules will be based on ES Foundry’s passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) cell technology. The two firms signed a 300MW supply deal in February.

ES Foundry told PV Tech Premium earlier this year that it chose PERC technology because of the storm of patent and intellectual property (IP) lawsuits surrounding tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology and the US’ notoriously knotty litigation system. Alex Zhu, the company’s CEO, said that IP cases in the US took such a toll on companies that he doesn’t believe “anyone can successfully establish” TOPCon cell production in the US.

Bila Solar and ES Foundry are not the only companies to take this approach. Cell producer Suniva has been working with German solar research firm ISC Konstanz since March on PERC cell production lines in Norcross, Georgia.

Suniva has signed a supply deal with Canadian module manufacturer Heliene and chemical production firm Corning to supply Heliene’s US module facilities with US-made cells, which will be made with US-produced polysilicon from Corning’s subsidiary, Hemlock Semiconductor. It is not yet confirmed whether these cells will be PERC technology.

The Suniva-Heliene-Corning deal and the collaboration between Bila Solar and ES Foundry represent the most comprehensive domestically produced silicon solar module manufacturing operations in the US industry today.

In its announcement, Bila Solar emphasised the level of domestic content in its modules compared with its competitors. It said its production line “qualifies for the 10% domestic content bonus under the current federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC), a key policy designed to accelerate American manufacturing and clean energy deployment.”

The 10% bonus creates an incentive for project developers and engineering contractors to use US solar products.

‘Upend a thriving industry’

Vice president and general manager of Bila Solar, Mick McDaniel said the start of production was “a pivotal moment not just for Bila Solar, but for the entire US clean energy industry.” The company said that it was proof that the US solar industry “remains resilient” despite political headwinds blowing from Washington DC.

President of the US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the leading industry trade body, Abigail Ross Hopper, echoed these sentiments.

“Bila Solar’s investment in Indiana is proof of what is possible when we maintain the right policies that boost domestic manufacturing,” she said. “Proposed legislation in Congress could upend a thriving US solar industry, which is…generating hundreds of thousands of jobs and tens of billions of dollars of investments, primarily in states that voted for President Trump.”

The encouraging start of operations at Bila Solar notwithstanding, the reality is that the President’s “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” is currently on track to introduce broad and deep cuts to the ITC, production tax credit (PTC) and significant limitations to the availability of the 45X advanced manufacturing credit. All of these have been pivotal in supporting the impressive growth of US solar deployments and manufacturing in the last two years.

SEIA said that the US deployed around 50GW of new PV generation capacity in 2024 and that annual module manufacturing capacity was at a similar level. The same organisation warned that the current tax reconciliation bill could risk 331 US clean energy manufacturing facilities.

Even prior to the bill, research shows that US$14 billion in clean energy projects have been delayed or cancelled since Trump took office in January.

The bill is currently in the Senate, where it could change. A group of Republican representatives recently urged senators to soften the bill’s attacks on clean energy tax credits and make “substantive changes” to its “highly restrictive and onerous language”.

Despite the policy challenges, solar PV is broadly the most affordable and fastest energy technology to deploy. Coupled with energy storage, the industry may have matured enough to progress on its own merits without tax subsidies, as US electricity demand continues to rise.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, es foundry, indiana, perc, solar modules, solar pv, us

Read Next

The LC will enable Redeux to fund development costs tied to interconnection and power purchase agreement (PPA) commitments across projects. Image: Redeux Energy.

Redeux Energy secures US$30 million credit facility

June 16, 2025
The LC will enable Redeux to fund development costs tied to interconnection and power purchase agreement (PPA) commitments across projects. Image: Redeux Energy.
A Yaskawa manufacturing facility in Italy.

Yaskawa America to build US$180 million manufacturing facility in Wisconsin

June 16, 2025
Yaskawa America has unveiled plans to move its headquarters to Wisconsin, and invest US$180 million in expanding its operations in the state.
Solar panels in Saudi Arabia.

India and Saudi Arabia drive 20% global tracker growth in 2024

June 16, 2025
The global solar tracker market expanded by 20% in 2024 to a record size, according to energy research firm Wood Mackenzie.
The plant is expected to open by the end of 2026. Image: Solarvest via LinkedIn.

Solarvest to build 30MW solar project, Brunei’s largest PV plant to date

June 16, 2025
Atlantic Blue – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysian solar company Solarvest – will build Brunei’s largest national solar project through joint venture Seri Suria Power, alongside Serikandi Oilfield Services and Khazanah Satu.
Image: Sunnova

Sunnova receives court approval for US$90 million debtor-in-possession financing

June 16, 2025
US solar residential installer Sunnova has received court approval for a US$90 million debtor-in-possession financing agreement.
Image: Amazon.

Amazon to invest AU$20 billion in Australian data centres powered by solar PV

June 16, 2025
Amazon plans to invest AU$20 billion to expand Australia’s data centre infrastructure, with utility-scale solar PV plants set to power these.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Invenergy breaks ground on 240MW Ohio solar PV plant

News

Top ten solar manufacturers ship 500GW modules in 2024

News

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: Geronimo and Avangrid projects begin operation, DTE advances Michigan portfolio

News

Amazon to invest AU$20 billion in Australian data centres powered by solar PV

News

​​SNEC 2025 takeaways: 800W+ modules, N-type diversification, perovskite tandem gains momentum​

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Sunnova receives court approval for US$90 million debtor-in-possession financing

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.