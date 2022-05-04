Subscribe
Group Licence
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
News

How to increase community support for solar PV

By Sean Rai-Roche
Off-Grid, Projects
Americas

Latest

How to increase community support for solar PV

News

Origis Energy secures US$375m credit facility for solar, storage pipeline

News

New round of solar polysilicon, wafer and cell price increases as supply disruption continues

News

Solar, wind performance allows Portuguese regulator to propose tariff cut

News

Daqo gets approval for US$1.66bn fundraise to expand polysilicon output

News

European trade bodies decry ‘distorting’ interventionist energy policy, call for accelerated renewables rollout

News

SolarEdge posts record quarterly revenue as European shipments soar

News

Bipartisan group of US senators wades into solar AD/CVD dispute, urging Biden to act

News

PV Price Watch: Module prices on the rise as sustained polysilicon, wafer cost pressure takes it toll

Editors' Blog, Features

Shell to acquire Sprng Energy renewables platform for US$1.55bn

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Many of the concerns around solar projects focus on land-use debates and environmental degradation, with agrivoltaic projects one possible solution. Image: Silicon Ranch.

One of the issues developers face while establishing solar plants is community opposition to the project. While a Pew Research Investigation last year found that almost all US adults (84%) supported expanding solar’s presence in the country, this is not always the case when a project is proposed nearby a community and nimbyist attitudes resurface.

The specifics of community objection will vary by time and place but there are recurring themes to this opposition: risk to the environment, the aesthetics of the projects, disruptions to the local community, pressure on the local transmission system, etc.

“Gaining community support can be a large undertaking and we’ve found that the largest obstacle to overcome is a lack of education,” says Alan Robertson, managing director of US PV developer BlueWave. “Frequently, that lack of education turns into fear and even backlash which results in major setbacks, even the rejection of an initial project proposal.”

“Many community residents are unaware of how the solar development process works, how solar benefits their community and what the true impacts of a new project are,” Robertson adds.

PV Tech spoke with Robertson and BlueWave spin out Perch Energy about community acceptance of and support for solar PV and what can be done to convince communities of the benefits of solar.  

Increasing community support for large-scale solar projects

“When approaching a new project site, you never know what concerns will be voiced,” says Robertson, although he says typically community concerns in the US range from “residents who are worried about the appearance of solar panels and how they will negatively impact the visual of the neighbourhood to those focused on the possible dangers of panels, the potential for displaced stormwater runoff and overall site management.”

Community objections to large-scale solar projects in the US are more common in rural areas, with farmland development often sparking land use debates, Robertson notes.

A 2020 studying into community acceptance of large-scale solar found that “green-on-green” tensions were a major phenomenon as conservationists clashed heads with renewable energy developers over the environmental impact of projects. For this reason, BlueWave incorporates dual-use practices where possible.

“We want to keep farmland viable for agricultural use,” explains Robertson. “The shift to adding agrivoltaic practices to solar has helped to shift rural communities towards acceptance.”

“With the practice of agrivoltaics, we maintain viable farmland and continue to support farmers by offsetting energy costs and keeping land in the hands of the community members,” he adds.

Furthermore, properly engaging with the community by going above and beyond the bare minimum of community engagement is crucial, says Robertson. When developing a new project, there are many requirements such as public hearings and planning board meetings, although these do not provide the best setting for community feedback or open dialogue, he notes.

“In addition to the regulated forums, we like to hold separate community meetings to give a direct line to BlueWave,” Robertson explains. “In these meetings we are able to start a conversation with the community and have human interactions – which we find is the best way to find resolutions and get community approval.”

Another mechanism of increasing community support for solar PV is by underlining the potential financial benefits to the local community’s energy bills. “Businesses can change the community opinion of solar by designing projects and programmes that provide value to local residents,” says Robertson.

“Community solar is a great example of this. The energy credits often provide energy cost savings and allow local residents to participate in clean energy without needing to install their own rooftop solar systems,” he adds.

Community solar can change perceptions

Many people are still unaware of community solar opportunities and are unsure of the benefits, says Bruce Stewart, CEO of Perch Energy, which was spun out of BlueWave in 2010 to expand access to renewable energy and serve a broader range of assets owners and developers.

“We bring together people developing and owning solar assets and customers interested in accessing solar power, servicing those customers through time,” says Stewart, adding that the expansion on community solar is a key component of the US’ decarbonisation journey.  

Moreover, he say that increasing knowledge around community solar and the benefits it can bring to local residents is another means of generating support for solar PV as a whole.

While Stewart recognises the common objections to solar projects – environmental worries, land use concerns, etc – he says the arguments for such development are more powerful. You need to sell it as part of an important national mission that is non-disruptive to local communities, will create jobs and will bring benefits to the local area, says Stewart.  

Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has released a siting guide for community solar that provides a framework for developers and state regulators to consult and stresses the need for greater deployment throughout the US.

It outlines a four-stage strategy for determining the siting of community solar projects, which it defines as local solar facilities – typically under 5MW – shared by multiple community subscribers who receive credits on their electricity bills for their share of the power produced.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

4 May 2022
Join Finlay Colville (PV Tech) and Jenya Meydbray (PVEL) for this free 1 hour webinar answering the key questions about sourcing PV modules for the U.S. market. Click here for more information and registration.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
agrivoltaics, bluewave, bluewave solar, Community acceptance, community solar, perch energy, solar pv, us

Read Next

New round of solar polysilicon, wafer and cell price increases as supply disruption continues

May 3, 2022
Solar polysilicon, wafer and cell prices have all risen once again in the past week as demand continued to outstrip supply, with COVID-19 lockdowns in China continuing to disrupt the value chain.

First Solar records Q1 loss of US$43m as sales collapse, ‘challenging’ 2022 guidance unchanged

May 2, 2022
US thin-film manufacturer First Solar recorded a US$43.3 million loss in its Q1 2022 mostly caused by a drop in sales, with the company expecting a “challenging 2022 from an earning standpoint” given ongoing supply chain constraints.

ReNew Power signs PPAs with Indian utilities and corporates for 2GW of solar PV

May 2, 2022
Indian Independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has signed a number of offtake agreements with both state utilities and corporates in India totalling roughly 2GW.

SEIA calls AD/CVD case ‘monumental loss’ for US as it slashes solar forecasts by 24GW and warns of 100,000 job losses

April 29, 2022
Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has slashed its US solar installation forecasts by 24GW over the next two years following the US government’s decision to investigate the circumvention of duties in Southeast Asia, claiming 100,000 solar jobs will be lost as a result.   
PV Tech Premium

Cohabitation necessary: what’s new in combining solar PV with animal habitats

April 29, 2022
More than ever before, solar developers are implementing measures to support animal habitats and improve the biodiversity of their sites. Alice Grundy explores how this cohabitation can be encouraged- and the challenges left to tackle.

Waaree signs multi-year 1GW cell supply agreement with CubicPV, targets Indian utility-scale market

April 28, 2022
Indian module manufacturer Waaree Energies has struck a multi-year supply agreement with CubicPV, a merger between US-based wafer producer 1366 Technologies and Hunt Perovskite Technologies (HPT), under which Waaree will receive 1GW of silicon cells per year from CubicPV’s Indian factory.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Shell to acquire Sprng Energy renewables platform for US$1.55bn

News

New round of solar polysilicon, wafer and cell price increases as supply disruption continues

News

PV Price Watch: Module prices on the rise as sustained polysilicon, wafer cost pressure takes it toll

Editors' Blog, Features

First Solar records Q1 loss of US$43m as sales collapse, ‘challenging’ 2022 guidance unchanged

News

ANALYSIS: How the solar industry’s leading China-listed manufacturers fared in 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

Bipartisan group of US senators wades into solar AD/CVD dispute, urging Biden to act

News

Upcoming Events

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021