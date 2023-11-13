Huasun posts ‘record-breaking’ HJT module output and efficiency ratings

The module is composed of double-sided microcrystalline G12-20BB HJT cells, which the Huasun research and development (R&D) centre said had reached mass-production efficiency of 25.8%, up 0.5% from three months ago.

Huasun has committed itself to HJT as its dominant n-type technology into the future. PV Tech covered the increasing output and efficiency records for HJT cells and modules last month, confirming Huasun’s competitive edge as the leading global HJT producer.

As the PV industry continues its shift from p-type to n-type production, two dominant technologies have emerged – HJT and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) – with manufacturers varying in which they have chosen to invest it.

Singapore-headquartered manufacturer REC Solar spoke with PV Tech last month about its commitment to HJT production, citing “a lower temperature coefficient and…a far stronger, more flexible cell.”

On the other hand, Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JA Solar spoke to us about its plans to double down on TOPCon. The company said that it is “a well-balanced technology in terms of its cost of production and cost of factory setup”.

Fellow SMSL members Canadian Solar and JinkoSolar have also put their chips down on TOPCon. Canadian Solar announced a 5GW n-type wafer factory in Thailand last week, which is set to support its planned 5GW TOPCon cell and module production facility in the US. JinkoSolar, for its part, saw its shipments jump in its most recent quarterly earnings call, with over 60% of its orders fulfilled by TOPCon products.