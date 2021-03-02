Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Huawei backs solar-storage ‘Zero Carbon Network Solution’ to decarbonise telecoms networks

By PV Tech
Off-Grid, Power Plants

Latest

US ROUND-UP: EDF signs second PPA for Texas project, Exelon separates utility & competitive energy business

News

Huawei backs solar-storage ‘Zero Carbon Network Solution’ to decarbonise telecoms networks

News

Masdar looks to extend renewables position in ‘key market’ Southeast Asia

News

Endesa breaks ground on four Spanish solar parks totalling 180MW

News

India’s basic customs duty on modules and cells expected to be revealed this week – report

News

Australia gives new priority status to AU$22bn renewable energy export project

News

Inside First Solar’s major new technology and manufacturing strategy

Editors' Blog, Features

First Solar shipped 5.5GW of CdTe thin film modules in 2020

News

Xcel Energy plans up to 2.9GW of additional solar in Colorado by 2030

News

GCL-Poly and Wuxi Shangji team on 300,000MT granular polysilicon plant JV

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Zhou Taoyuan (pictured), vice president at Huawei, launched the new solution at Mobile World Congress Shanghai last week.

Huawei is backing a solar and storage-powered green energy solution for telecommunications network carriers and operators to help the sector hit net zero as soon as possible.

The technology firm unveiled its Zero Carbon Network Solution at Mobile World Congress Shanghai last week, introducing solar, storage and other digital technologies to carrier networks in order to maximise the use of clean energy and reduce carbon emissions from the telecoms sector.

Huawei said that while the status quo is for grid energy to be used to power telecoms network facilities for up to 24 hours a day, using solar and storage-enabled solutions could reduce that reliance on the grid to just nine hours, saving a single site up to 14,500kWh of electricity each year.

The company profiled two major projects, both in China, where the solution is being piloted. In Zhuhai, telecoms networks currently using diesel generators and lead acid batteries will receive solar power and lithium-ion battery technologies, which combined will supply remote networks with 24-hour, uninterrupted power supply.

Meanwhile, in Hainan, Qinghai Province, Huawei is helping a major data industry park develop the country’s first demonstration base for such an infrastructure project to use 100% clean energy.

Hainan’s Big Data Industrial Park covers an area of around 800,000 square metres and is to use a mix of hydropower, wind and solar to promote a “new energy + big data” strategy, Huawei said.

Huawei is to provide 16 smart modular solutions to the project as part of a first phase. The use of its modular architecture is to save on deployment time and accelerate the construction of the entire data centre by up to three months.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
decarbonisation, huawei, offgrid solar, solar-storage, telecoms

Read Next

Mytilineos heightens focus on solar in bid to reach 3GW of capacity by 2030

February 23, 2021
Mytilineos is looking to transfer its global experience of solar and storage project development to help decarbonise the Greek electrical system and hit 3GW of PV capacity by 2030.

Review of the Year, Q1 2020: Manufacturing ramp-ups, O&G firms eye solar capacity, pandemic impacts

December 21, 2020
PV Tech’s Review of the Year kicks off today with some of the biggest news stories from the first quarter of 2020

IRENA: Green hydrogen could compete with fossil fuel produced varieties by 2030

December 18, 2020
The cost of hydrogen produced with green energy could compete with those of fossil fuels by 2030, according to new research.

Spain overhauls renewable energy auction mechanism as country eyes 60GW of new capacity

November 4, 2020
Spain has approved a new framework for carrying out clean energy auctions with the first set to go ahead by the end of the year, as the country looks to install around 60GW of renewables by 2030.

Arizona utilities required to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050

November 2, 2020
Arizona regulators have approved a plan that will require utilities in the state to receive all their power from carbon-free sources such as solar and wind by 2050.

Rural electrification in times of corona

October 21, 2020
Travel restrictions imposed by countries in response to the coronavirus pandemic have contribution to a slowdown in investment in rural electrification projects. Thomas Hillig examines the extent of the investment freeze and possible solutions to get capital flowing into much needed projects again

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US ROUND-UP: EDF signs second PPA for Texas project, Exelon separates utility & competitive energy business

News

Huawei backs solar-storage ‘Zero Carbon Network Solution’ to decarbonise telecoms networks

News

Masdar looks to extend renewables position in ‘key market’ Southeast Asia

News

Endesa breaks ground on four Spanish solar parks totalling 180MW

News

India’s basic customs duty on modules and cells expected to be revealed this week – report

News

Australia gives new priority status to AU$22bn renewable energy export project

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021