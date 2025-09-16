IB Solar to build 4GW TOPCon cell and module plant in India

PV module manufacturer Integrated Batteries (IB) Solar is investing INR30 billion (US$340 million) in a 4GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has approved the allotment of 25 acres for the plant, near Noida International Airport along the Yamuna Expressway. The plant is expected to be commissioned by 2027.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
According to the firm, the strategic location is expected to boost connectivity and streamline logistics. Additionally, the “ultra mega project” will cut import dependence and create significant local employment.
Abhinav Mahajan, marketing director at IB Solar, said the investment reflects the company’s commitment to advancing India’s renewable energy goals by strengthening domestic manufacturing and making solar power more accessible and affordable nationwide.
The investment aligns with the state’s strategy to position the Noida-Jewar region as an industrial and renewable energy hub, leveraging the upcoming international airport to attract large-scale manufacturing and clean energy projects.
The Delhi-based IB Solar currently operates a manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh with more than 700MW of solar module capacity. The plant produces high-efficiency Mono passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) and bifacial modules. Having expanded from an initial 25MW line in 2015 to 500MW in recent years, IB plans to raise production capacity to 5GW of solar panels and 1GW of solar cells.