IB Solar to build 4GW TOPCon cell and module plant in India

By Shreeyashi Ojha
European solar leaders ask EU policymakers for more manufacturing support

Philippines commissions country’s first agriPV-plus-storage project

Wisconsin Republicans propose bill to improve access to community solar projects

Fixing the renewable energy data mess

Italy receives 10GW of solar PV bids in FER X auction, opens second auction

Sunrun raises US$510 million in securitisation

Statkraft to sell 1.5GW Indian renewables portfolio to Serentica

Australian start-up wins funding to commercialise daylight solar inspection technology

UK charts path to trebling solar by 2030

The plant is expected to be commissioned by 2027. Image: Raze Solar via Unsplash.

PV module manufacturer Integrated Batteries (IB) Solar is investing INR30 billion (US$340 million) in a 4GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.  

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has approved the allotment of 25 acres for the plant, near Noida International Airport along the Yamuna Expressway. The plant is expected to be commissioned by 2027. 

According to the firm, the strategic location is expected to boost connectivity and streamline logistics. Additionally, the “ultra mega project” will cut import dependence and create significant local employment. 

Abhinav Mahajan, marketing director at IB Solar, said the investment reflects the company’s commitment to advancing India’s renewable energy goals by strengthening domestic manufacturing and making solar power more accessible and affordable nationwide.  

The investment aligns with the state’s strategy to position the Noida-Jewar region as an industrial and renewable energy hub, leveraging the upcoming international airport to attract large-scale manufacturing and clean energy projects.  

The Delhi-based IB Solar currently operates a manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh with more than 700MW of solar module capacity. The plant produces high-efficiency Mono passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) and bifacial modules. Having expanded from an initial 25MW line in 2015 to 500MW in recent years, IB plans to raise production capacity to 5GW of solar panels and 1GW of solar cells. 

his marks the company’s fifteenth such transaction since 2015, and its fifth issuance so far in 2025. Image: Sunrun.

Sunrun raises US$510 million in securitisation

September 15, 2025
Sunrun has priced a securitisation of leases and power purchase agreements, taking its non-recourse debt capital raised in Q3 above US$1.5 billion. 
Image: Statkraft.

Statkraft to sell 1.5GW Indian renewables portfolio to Serentica

September 15, 2025
Norwegian energy firm Statkraft has agreed to divest a portion of its renewable energy portfolio to Serentica Renewables.
Lab360 drone

Australian start-up wins funding to commercialise daylight solar inspection technology

September 15, 2025
UNSW spin-out company Lab360 Solar has been awarded funding from ARENA to bring its drone-based PV inspection technology to market.
Deliveries are scheduled to commence in September 2025 and will continue through early 2026. Image: Vikram Solar.

Vikram Solar, AB Energia ink 200MW TOPCon module supply deal

September 15, 2025
Vikram Solar has secured a contract to supply 200MW of modules to AB Energia, a domestic solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. 
The investment includes the launch of Celaris Energy, a renewable energy platform offering Peru’s industrial sector 100% wind and solar power. Image: Celsia.

Celsia seeks US$1.2 billion investment for 1.2GW solar and wind portfolio

September 12, 2025
Colombian energy supplier Celsia is seeking more than US$1.2 billion in investment to build wind and solar generation projects in Peru. 
The funding was secured from the Indian public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) with repayment structured over 19 years. Image: ACME.

ACME secures US$43 million financing for 400MW project in Rajasthan

September 12, 2025
ACME Venus Urja has secured INR3.8 billion (US$43 million) to develop and construct a solar-plus-storage project in Barmer, Rajasthan.

