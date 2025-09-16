IB Solar to build 4GW TOPCon cell and module plant in India

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

According to the firm, the strategic location is expected to boost connectivity and streamline logistics. Additionally, the “ultra mega project” will cut import dependence and create significant local employment.

Abhinav Mahajan, marketing director at IB Solar, said the investment reflects the company’s commitment to advancing India’s renewable energy goals by strengthening domestic manufacturing and making solar power more accessible and affordable nationwide.

The investment aligns with the state’s strategy to position the Noida-Jewar region as an industrial and renewable energy hub, leveraging the upcoming international airport to attract large-scale manufacturing and clean energy projects.

The Delhi-based IB Solar currently operates a manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh with more than 700MW of solar module capacity. The plant produces high-efficiency Mono passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) and bifacial modules. Having expanded from an initial 25MW line in 2015 to 500MW in recent years, IB plans to raise production capacity to 5GW of solar panels and 1GW of solar cells.