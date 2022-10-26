ib vogt connects 116MW solar project to Malaysian grid

Located in the north east of peninsular Malaysia, the Coara Marang project is the largest developed by ib vogt in the region to date. Image: ib vogt.

ib vogt has reached commercial operation (COD) of its 116MW Coara Marang Solar Project in Malaysia, which has a 21-year power purchase agreement (PPA) in place with Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Malaysia’s largest electricity utility.

The project was developed under the third round of the Large Scale Solar (LSS3) scheme put forward by the energy commission of Malaysia in 2019 and conducted in conjunction with ib vogt’s Malaysian joint venture partner, Coara Solar. The LSS3 scheme was introduced to increase the share of renewable energy in the country’s installed energy mix from 2% to 31% by 2025.

Located in the north east peninsular of Malaysia, comprising 245 hectares with an approximate output of 230GWh per year, the Coara Marang project is the largest developed by ib vogt in the region to date. It is also the first in Malaysia to include bifacial modules and an elevated tracker system. The elevation and drainage systems built into the site are designed purposefully to avoid damage from seasonal monsoons.

“Not only is this a fantastic technical achievement built specifically for this climate but reflects ib vogt’s commitment and aspirations in the APAC market as well”, Anton Milner, managing director of ib vogt said.

He continued: “Malaysia is a market with huge renewable energy potential, and this brings us one step closer to our mission of powering the energy transition.”

In April this year, ib vogt partnered with ACEN in a joint venture to develop at least 1GW of renewables capacity across Asian markets in the coming years.

More recent activity saw the German company announce plans to construct significant solar PV and storage facilities in the region to import clean energy to Singapore, as reported in PV Tech. It also follows news that Asian economies will see exponential growth in their solar capacities in the coming years, according to think tank Ember.