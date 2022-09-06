Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Asia’s largest economies to see ‘exponential growth’ in solar capacity through 2030, average annual growth of 22%

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

EBRD provides financing for 150MW of solar in Turkey

News

Meyer Burger CEO talks US manufacturing and maintaining balance between residential and utility-scale sales

Features, Interviews

Asia’s largest economies to see ‘exponential growth’ in solar capacity through 2030, average annual growth of 22%

News

Reliance Industries buys 80% stake in US solar software company SenseHawk

News

Portugal installs more solar PV in 2022 so far than all of 2021

News

Iberdrola to invest up to US$3 billion in Australian renewables as it targets 4GW portfolio

News

Greater standardisation and digitisation of renewable projects needed to reach net zero, says report

News

Indian utility SJVN to develop 5GW of solar in Punjab

News

Faster permitting could bring nearly 1TW of solar and wind to construction in three years

News

Shanghai Electric completes phase B of 900MW solar park in Dubai

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Up to 600GW of solar capacity could be installed in China by 2030. Image: Sungrow Floating.

Five of Asia’s biggest economies will exponentially grow their solar capacity in the coming years, according to new analysis from think tank Ember.

The Philippines, Indonesia, India, China and Japan will see an average growth of 22% each year this decade, with the fastest growth rates in Indonesia and the Philippines.

Despite having the lowest solar capacity among the five Asian countries with 180MW, Indonesia is expected to increase its installations 25-fold with a 4.6GW target for solar PV by 2030. Power generated from solar PV in Indonesia is the lowest among the G20 countries, according to Ember.

The target, however, is not ambitious enough for the country and it is capable of achieving far higher deployment levels, according to Isabella Suarez, Southeast Asian energy analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

In the past year, several large-scale projects have been announced in the country with the aim to export the electricity produced to Singapore. Developer Sunseap is planning to develop 7GW of solar PV, while ib vogt and Quantum Power Asia are planning to build a 3.5GW solar PV plant.

The Philippines is another country with an increased interest in solar, with plans to add 18GW of solar PV by 2030 and reach the 10GW mark by 2025. The country currently has 1,370MW of installed capacity and would thus increase its solar capacity 12-fold if the above targets are met.

Project developer Solar Philippines announced in August that it planned to build the “world’s largest solar project” with 4GW capacity in the country.

Japan’s solar capacity will pass 100GW by the end of the decade. Image: Ember.

In terms of total capacity, China will be far ahead the rest of Asia. The country’s current goal is to install 1.2TW of solar and wind capacity by 2030, of which 600GW would be from solar PV if it continues its trend of adding equal amount of both power sources, as it has done between 2012 and 2021.

Muyi Yang, Asia senior electricity policy analyst at Ember, said: “We believe this to be a cautious estimate, as some analysts estimate that China could reach its 1200GW wind and solar goals as soon as 2026.”

Meanwhile, India will have the second largest capacity in Asia and one of the biggest in the world in 2030, with a target to reach 300GW of solar power, a sixfold increase from its current levels. The country is targeting 450GW of power generated from clean energy sources by 2030, as announced at the COP26 climate summit in November of last year.

India added a record 14GW of new solar capacity in the 12 months leading up to March 2022, according to an analysis from Ember in April.

“In the last few years, India saw an increasing number of private power generators committing to their own RE targets, with most of them especially bullish on solar,” said Aditya Lolla, Asia senior electricity policy analyst at Ember.

Furthermore, the Indian government has been pushing for a domestic manufacturing capacity of solar modules and cells up to 40GW in a move to reduce its dependency on Chinese imports.

In order to manage this expansion, the country will need to heavily invest in grid stabilisation and energy market reform in order to increase rooftop installations, Ember added.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
china, ember, india, indonesia, japan, philippines, solar capacity

Read Next

Reliance Industries buys 80% stake in US solar software company SenseHawk

September 6, 2022
Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries has acquired a 79.4% stake in US PV software developer SenseHawk via a US$32 million investment.

Portugal installs more solar PV in 2022 so far than all of 2021

September 6, 2022
Portugal has already surpassed last year's solar PV deployment figures, with 578MW added up until 31 July 2022, according to data from the Portuguese Directorate General for Energy and Geology (DGEG).

Indian utility SJVN to develop 5GW of solar in Punjab

September 5, 2022
Indian state-owned utility SJVN is planning to develop 5GW of solar, including ground-mount and floating PV systems, in the state of Punjab.

Indian power trader NVVN looks to procure ’round-the-clock’ renewable energy resources

September 2, 2022
Expressions of Interest have been invited for ‘round-the-clock’ renewable energy in India by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN).

India’s ALMM hits 18GW and 66 manufacturers

August 31, 2022
The Indian government’s “Approved List of Models and Manufacturers” (ALMM) has passed 18GW of capacity and 66 different entities registered, according to consultancy JMK Research & Analytics.

Azure Power CEO resigns after one month in role

August 31, 2022
The CEO of Indian independent power producer Azure Power has stepped down after just one month in the role.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

TOPCon-production and Heterojunction-capex defining PV cell technology trends for 2023-2025

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Top 10 global solar developers have 125GW of PV projects, LatAm accounting for nearly 40% of capacity

News

Indian utility SJVN to develop 5GW of solar in Punjab

News

Faster permitting could bring nearly 1TW of solar and wind to construction in three years

News

NREL researchers construct ‘highly efficient and stable’ perovskite solar cell

News

How did the top six solar module companies fare in H1 2022?

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022