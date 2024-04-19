ib vogt signs PPA with Apple for 134MWp solar project in Spain

Solar developer ib vogt has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with US tech company Apple, offering power from a 134MWp solar PV project in Spain.
Located in the province of Segovia, the solar PV project will use bifacial modules and single-axis trackers. The project is expected to be fully operational in December 2024. Currently, ib vogt is providing full engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and it will provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services once the project is completed.
In addition, the solar PV plant is one of three projects with pay-as-produced fixed price PPAs that ib vogt is constructing in the province.
Prior to this PPA, ib vogt also worked with another US tech giant before, as it signed a 12-year PPA with Google for a project in the province of Zamora, Spain. Currently, the company act as the O&M provider of the plant.
Anton Milner, CEO of ib vogt, said Spain has developed to become a major market for solar PV projects with significant opportunities for the solar sector. Last year, Spain installed 8.2GW of solar capacity, down from 8.4GW in 2022, which made Spain to be the only decrease among the top 10 EU markets, according to trade organisation SolarPower Europe.
