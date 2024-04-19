ib vogt signs PPA with Apple for 134MWp solar project in Spain

In addition, the solar PV plant is one of three projects with pay-as-produced fixed price PPAs that ib vogt is constructing in the province.

Prior to this PPA, ib vogt also worked with another US tech giant before, as it signed a 12-year PPA with Google for a project in the province of Zamora, Spain. Currently, the company act as the O&M provider of the plant.

Anton Milner, CEO of ib vogt, said Spain has developed to become a major market for solar PV projects with significant opportunities for the solar sector. Last year, Spain installed 8.2GW of solar capacity, down from 8.4GW in 2022, which made Spain to be the only decrease among the top 10 EU markets, according to trade organisation SolarPower Europe.