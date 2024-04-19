Subscribe To Premium
ib vogt signs PPA with Apple for 134MWp solar project in Spain

By Simon Yuen
Ecoener secures US$64 million green bond on 74MW Guatemalan PV plant

News
ib vogt Castaño project in Spain
The solar PV project, expected to be operational in December 2024, will use bifacial modules and single-axis trackers. Image: ib vogt

Solar developer ib vogt has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with US tech company Apple, offering power from a 134MWp solar PV project in Spain.

Located in the province of Segovia, the solar PV project will use bifacial modules and single-axis trackers. The project is expected to be fully operational in December 2024. Currently, ib vogt is providing full engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and it will provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services once the project is completed.

In addition, the solar PV plant is one of three projects with pay-as-produced fixed price PPAs that ib vogt is constructing in the province.

Prior to this PPA, ib vogt also worked with another US tech giant before, as it signed a 12-year PPA with Google for a project in the province of Zamora, Spain. Currently, the company act as the O&M provider of the plant.

Anton Milner, CEO of ib vogt, said Spain has developed to become a major market for solar PV projects with significant opportunities for the solar sector. Last year, Spain installed 8.2GW of solar capacity, down from 8.4GW in 2022, which made Spain to be the only decrease among the top 10 EU markets, according to trade organisation SolarPower Europe.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the second edition of Large Scale Solar Southern Europe in Athens, Greece during 2-3 July 2024. The event will focus on an ever-growing market such as Southern Europe with a packed programme of panels, presentations and fireside chats from industry leaders responsible for the build-out of solar PV projects in Greece, Turkey and Croatia. For more information, including how to attend, please check the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

2 July 2024
Athens, Greece
The summit will address the most pressing challenges, opportunities, and trends in the solar power production industry, as well as exploring its complimentary technologies: Energy Storage and Green Hydrogen.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
