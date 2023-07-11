Iberdrola and Vodafone sign 410GWh of PPAs in Spain, Portugal, Germany

One of Iberdrola’s PV plants. Image: Iberdrola

Spanish utility Iberdrola has signed three European power purchase agreements (PPA) with Vodafone to supply it with 410GWh of annual solar power across Spain, Portugal and Germany.

The largest of the deals will supply Vodafone Portugal with power from the newly-completed 400MW Velilla solar facility in the province of Palencia, in the Castilla Y Léon region of Spain. The 100MW Cedillo plant in Cáceres, Spain will supply power to Vodafone Spain’s operations, and the entirety of the power at the 56MWp German Boldekow plant in will be sold to Vodafone Germany.

Iberdrola also installed more than 140 electric vehicle charge points at Vodafone Spain’s facilities, and the companies said that they will continue to consider further collaboration across Europe.

Joakim Reiter, Vodafone Group chief external & corporate affairs officer said: “These agreements across Europe underline Vodafone’s commitment to ensure our customers will continue to benefit from electricity purchased 100% from renewable sources. They also provide Vodafone with improved energy security and long-term price certainty as we work towards achieving net-zero in our operations by 2030.”

Global clients director of Iberdrola, Aitor Moso said: “Agreements with progressive businesses like Vodafone are increasingly important in allowing new renewables projects to be built, and we now look forward to accelerating the delivery of these solar PV plants.”

Corporate spending on – and commitment to – renewable energy projects has been growing across the world; PV Tech Premium recently published a feature on the role that PPAs with non-solar companies can play in the global proliferation of PV.

Iberdrola signed a €1 billion (US$1.1 billion) financing deal with the European Investment Bank (EIB) last month to enable the construction of 2.2GW worth of solar PV in Spain, Portugal and Germany. These projects will predominantly be located in areas of lower-than-average income as part of the EIB’s efforts to boost employment and economic development.