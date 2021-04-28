Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Iberdrola announces latest green hydrogen project with BP and Enagas

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Iberdrola announces latest green hydrogen project with BP and Enagas

News

How proposed Texas law changes are threatening to ‘undermine the economics of solar projects’

Features

Meyer Burger shares more product details as heterojunction series is unveiled

News

Intersolar Europe postponed until October 2021

News

Tesla solar growth continues but ‘significant mistakes’ in roof assessments holding back Solar Roof progress

News

US ROUND-UP: Leeward adds 580MW capacity in Indiana to portfolio, Ørsted lands PPA for 200MW Texas project, Navisun launches pollination programme

News

The technologies behind Canadian Solar’s 600W+ module range

Features, Guest Blog

Victoria lawmakers launch solar aggregation pilot

News

Germany’s planned solar auctions expansion ‘not sufficient’, trade bodies say

News

TE Connectivity’s ‘SOLARLOK SLK 2.0’ DC plug and splice connectors reduce PV power plant installation times

Product Reviews
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Ignacio Galán, CEO of Iberdrola. Image: Iberdrola.

Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has partnered with oil and gas majors bp and Enagas on a feasibility study to develop a large-scale green hydrogen project in Valencia.

The project will be based at bp’s refinery in Castellón, replacing the grey hydrogen that is currently used in the production of biofuel.

It will be comprise of a 20MW electrolyser powered by renewable energy, including a 40MW solar PV system, although it is hoped that the electrolyser’s capacity could be scaled up to 115MW at a later stage.

The project, which will require a US$90 million investment to construct, could start commercial operations in 2023, according to a statement from Iberdrola.

Carlos Barrasa, bp Spain’s chairman, said the study “reinforces our commitment to hydrogen as a fuel of the future”.

It is the second green hydrogen partnership Iberdrola has announced this month. The company said it is also planning to build a solar-plus-hydrogen power project at ceramic tile maker Porcelanosa’s factory in Villarreal to decarbonise its production process. The company revealed plans to form a new business unit focused on hydrogen last September that will use 100% green energy in the electrolysis process, in a bid to respond to the electrification and decarbonisation needs of industry and heavy transport.

Ángeles Santamaría, Iberdrola Spain’s chief executive, said the company will focus its green hydrogen research and development on sectors that are “difficult to decarbonise”.

“Together, we will contribute to advancing the technological maturity of green hydrogen, turning it into a competitive solution for the medium-term decarbonisation of industry and heavy transport”.

Marcelino Oreja, Fot Enagas’ chief executive, added that collaboration between companies, administrations and institutions is “essential for these projects to become a reality, and this is a clear example of joint co-operation.”

Energy companies such as Iberdrola and LONGi Green Energy have thrown their weight behind green hydrogen development in the past year as renewable energy prices have fallen and become competitive with fossil fuels. A recent study from BloombergNEF claims that green hydrogen could become cheaper than natural by 2050, falling by 85% over the next 30 years. The European Union launched its green hydrogen strategy last year, while large-scale green hydrogen projects have also cropped up in SpainAustraliaFrance and Saudi Arabia in recent months.

Last month, Lightsource bp, bp’s renewable energy joint venture, announced it will spend close to £20 million of government funds pairing a 20 – 50MW utility-scale solar array with a battery energy storage facility, which will then be used to power an electrolyser, generating green hydrogen for use by a local steel manufacturer in the UK.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bp, decarbonisation, electrolysers, enagas, green hydrogen, hydrogen electrolysis, iberdrola, spain

Read Next

Iberdrola partners with ceramic tile maker Porcelanosa on green hydrogen initiative

April 23, 2021
Spanish energy group Iberdrola is hoping to launch a solar-plus-hydrogen power project to decarbonise ceramic tile maker Porcelanosa’s production process.

Solar developers rush on Brazil ahead of subsidy phase out

April 21, 2021
International renewables developers are rushing to secure projects in Brazil before the government takes away subsidies for new solar and wind farm installations next year.

Opdenergy enlists BBVA to lead financing for 725MWp Spanish solar portfolio

April 21, 2021
Independent power producer Opdenergy has mandated BBVA as the underwriting entity for financing the development and construction of its 725MWp backlog of solar projects in Spain.

Fraunhofer ISE supporting 5GW integrated PV manufacturing plant in Spain

April 20, 2021
A new PV manufacturing start-up, Greenland, is collaborating with Fraunhofer ISE and Bosch Rexroth on a 5GW highly automated and integrated manufacturing facility in Spain.

Total Eren, Province Resources partner for 8GW Australian green hydrogen project

April 20, 2021
A solar- and wind-powered green hydrogen plant in Western Australia has secured the backing of France-based independent power producer Total Eren.

Amazon invests in nine renewables projects, including company’s first solar-storage facility

April 20, 2021
Amazon has announced plans for nine new utility-scale solar and wind projects in the US, Canada, Spain, Sweden and the UK, putting it on track to powering all its activities with renewables by 2025.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi sets industry record of 24.53GW of solar module shipments in 2020

News

‘Enormous potential’ for wind-solar hybrid power in India

News

Canadian Solar to launch heterojunction modules in 2021

News

Solar industry nears ‘crisis’ amidst material shortages

News

First Solar touts its ‘CuRe’ technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

News

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift ‘significant’ costs onto solar projects

News

Upcoming Events

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021