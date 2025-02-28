Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Iberdrola invests record €12 billion in 2024, solar capacity increases 31% year-on-year

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

Iberdrola invests record €12 billion in 2024, solar capacity increases 31% year-on-year

News

Chinese state-owned enterprises’ interest in solar PV decreased in 2024

News

Chinese PV industry experiences a wave of sell-offs from central state-owned companies

Features, Long Reads, News

Remembering Frédéric Dross: a tireless solar champion and beloved friend

News

Sunrun increases storage attachment rate to 62% in Q4 2024

News

US metal producer Fabral to enter solar sector with steel racking production

News

JinkoSolar income falls 98.78% in 2024

News

French IPP Apex Energies secures over €350 million to fund 400MW solar PV portfolio

News

Australian government seeks feedback on CIS WEM design in Western Australia

News

Higher cost of capital could knock 100GW off India’s 2030 renewable energy goals

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Iberdrola's Camino solar project in the US.
As of the end of 2024, Iberdrola had 7.8GW of solar capacity in operation, in line with its 7.9GW of gas combined cycle capacity in operation. Image: Iberdrola.

Spanish utility Iberdrola invested a record €12 billion (US$12.5 billion) into its operations in 2024, which yielded a 31% year-on-year increase in its operational solar capacity.

As of the end of 2024, the company had 7.8GW of solar capacity in operation, in line with its 7.9GW of gas combined cycle capacity in operation. However, while its solar deployments increased 31% from the capacity installed as of the end of 2023, the capacity of gas projects in operation fell by 15.4% year-on-year, making clear the company’s goals for the future of its power generation projects.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The only technology to see a greater year-on-year growth than solar was offshore wind, which saw a 32.3% growth, up to 2.4GW of operating capacity. The majority of the company’s projects are in the onshore wind and hydropower sectors – with 20.7GW and 13.1GW of operating capacity respectively – but the general growth in renewable energy investments helped increase the company’s total electricity generating capacity by 1.7% compared to 2023.

“We are continuing on this path through our focus on network investments in the US and the UK, using the proceeds from fossil fuel divestments to accelerate growth in both markets,” said Iberdrola executive chairman Ignacio Galán. “A strengthened business profile and better market fundamentals contribute to a structural improvement in our outlook for 2025 and beyond.”

Strong financial performances

This “structural improvement” takes the form of a forecast of “mid to high single digit growth,” according to Iberdrola documents.

The vast majority of the company’s profits were driven by a Q1 sale of 12 combined cycle power plants and a wind farm in Mexico; at the time, the company said that this sale alone added €1.16 billion to its net profit in the first quarter of the year. Iberdrola has not divested completely from Mexico, either, with 1.2GW of solar and onshore wind capacity currently in operation in the country, although its renewable electricity production did fall 3.4% year-on-year to 2,747GWh by the end of 2024.

The graph below demonstrates how Iberdrola’s Q1 2024 profits exceeded the profits generated in the first half of the previous year.

Iberdrola also made a number of announcements of new project capacity early in 2024, as it looked to expand its renewable power portfolio. These include plans to invest €2 billion into Spanish and Portuguese renewable power projects, signed with the sovereign wealth fund of Norway, and an agreement to build what was said at the time to be Italy’s largest PV plant by operational capacity.

The graph also demonstrates the company’s weaker profits in the fourth quarter of the year, which may have been driven by higher losses from amortisation than in the previous quarters. In the fourth quarter, “amortisation and provisions” cost Iberdrola €2.9 billion, compared to €1.4 billion in each of the previous three quarters, eating into the company’s profits.

This may be tied to the natural decline in productivity at the end of the lifespan of its assets, most notably its wind farms; in November, the company secured an environmental permit for its first repowering project of the 49.5MW Molar do Molinar wind farm in Spain, which has been in operation for 24 years.

Both declines in electricity generation efficiency from older assets, and the cost of end-of-life practices such as revamping and repowering, could make greater contributions to developers’ balance sheets as the renewable energy sector matures.

Mexico drives regional growth

The sale of its assets in Mexico helped deliver the greatest year-on-year growth in earnings by region, with earnings from the company’s Mexican operations soaring from €791.5 million in 2023 to around €2.1 billion in 2024. While Mexico remains the country with the smallest earnings in the Iberdrola portfolio, its earnings are now on par with the US and Brazil, which both posted earnings of €2.3 billion in 2024.

Indeed, Iberdrola posted greater earnings in Spain, the US, Mexico, Brazil and its “rest of world” category, with its only regional market to see a decline in earnings from one year to the next the UK. These trends are shown in the graph below.

Despite a lack of growth in earnings for its UK business, Iberdrola has made a number of investments into its projects in the space. In October, it became the second-largest UK electricity network operator, and signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Amazon for its East Anglia 3 offshore wind farm in March.

Also notable is the company’s significant divestment from owning and operating assets for other companies. Between 2023 and 2024, Iberdrola’s net owned production remained relatively stable, falling just 1.8% from 128,677GWhn to 126,344GWh, while its solar generation increased, by 15.6%, from 5,639GWh to 6,520GWh. Its net production for other companies, meanwhile, fell by 84.6% year-on-year, with onshore wind generation collapsing from 210GWh to 44GWh and even gas production falling from 39,721GW to 6,111GWh.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
europe, finance, financial results, iberdrola, projects, renewables, spain

Read Next

Image: SunRun

Sunrun increases storage attachment rate to 62% in Q4 2024

February 28, 2025
As storage capacity installation grew in double digits during Q4 2024, added solar PV grew by 6% year-on-year to 242MW in Q4 2024.
jinkosolar

JinkoSolar income falls 98.78% in 2024

February 28, 2025
The decline reflects the broad trend across the solar manufacturing industry, where severe downward pressure on prices—brought about by an excess of product supply—has squeezed manufacturers' margins and pushed some into the red.
Solar panels in India.
Premium

Higher cost of capital could knock 100GW off India’s 2030 renewable energy goals

February 28, 2025
India could fall 100GW short of its 2030 renewable capacity deployment goals, according to a new report by think tank Ember Climate.
Daqo_poly_plant_facility_outside

Daqo New Energy posts over US$200 million in losses in 2024

February 27, 2025
Daqo New Energy posted losses of US$65.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and end-of-year losses of US$212.9 million.
Image: Frédéric Paulussen via Unsplash
Premium

BP to reduce stake in Lightsource, ‘last ditch’ renewables retreat could face legal challenges

February 27, 2025
The retreat on renewables has been described as a "last-ditch attempt to cash in" against the rising tide of the energy transition.
An Astronergy manufacturing facility.
Sponsored

‘The pressure of profits is always the big challenge’: Astronergy looks back on 2024, and ahead to 2025

February 27, 2025
PV Tech spoke to Astronergy chief marketing officer Samuel Zhang about the company's successes in 2024, and impact of patent disputes.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

China’s new PV installations forecast to reach up to 255GW in 2025

News

BP to reduce stake in Lightsource, ‘last ditch’ renewables retreat could face legal challenges

News

Tata Power, Assam government ink MoU to build up to 5GW of renewables

News

First Solar launches TOPCon lawsuit against JinkoSolar, ships record 14.1GW of modules in 2024

News

JinkoSolar income falls 98.78% in 2024

News

Meta, Microsoft secure PV agreements with Cypress Creek Renewables and Silicon Ranch

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2025
11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.