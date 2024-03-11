Subscribe To Premium
Iberdrola inks PPA for 550MW solar PV plants in Spain

By Simon Yuen
Aiko enters Australia with 2GW n-type ABC module supply deals

NTPC begins construction at 630MW Barethi solar project in India

Sembcorp secures 440MW solar-plus-wind hybrid project in India, debuts solar plant in Indonesia

Texas, California, Florida lead 2023 US solar installations

Equinor, Scatec and Hydro Rein commission 531MW Mendubim solar project in Brazil

The opportunities and challenges within Ireland’s solar market

Korkia, Global Consulting Energy to develop 1GW Italy portfolio, including agriPV

QW Solar Technology – Emerging HJT player’s crucial partnerships

Woodmac: global solar government tenders reached 61GW in 2023

Iberdrola’s supplies power to Alcampo for 11 years under the PPA. Credit: Iberdrola

Spanish utility Iberdrola has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply retailer Alcampo with power from two solar PV plants with a combined capacity of 550MW.

Under the agreement, Iberdrola will supply 3,740GWh of electricity to Alcampo annually for 11 years. The power will come mainly from the 350MW Velilla solar PV plant in Palencia and the 200MW Tagus I-IV solar PV parks located in Alcántara (Cáceres).

Prior to this agreement, Iberdrola signed an agreement with solar developer ib vogt for the construction of a 245MW solar PV plant in Sicily, northern Italy. A further 60MW could be added to the project, bringing its total capacity to 305MW. The companies are expected to begin construction at the new solar plant – called Fenix – in March, and once operational, will be Italy’s largest solar PV plant, according to the utility.

In January, Iberdrola and the sovereign wealth fund of Norway managed by Norges Bank Investment Management announced plans to invest more than €2 billion (US$2.17 billion) to add an additional 1.3GW of renewables in Spain and Portugal over the next two to three years.

A total of 674MW of solar and wind capacity was in the development stage, with the rest to be included in the coming months. Solar accounted for 60%, or about 404MW, of the capacity in the development stage, while wind accounted for the remaining 40%, or about 270MW of the capacity.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
4pm (GMT)
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
