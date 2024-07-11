Iberdrola signs PPA with Burger King, supplies power from 553MW solar PV plant in Spain

“Renewables have proven their ability to supply energy at affordable and stable prices, and long-term PPAs have become a useful tool for managing the electricity supply of large consumers who are committed to green and sustainable consumption. Such long-term agreements are increasingly important to enable progress in decarbonisation and sustainability of the economy,” said David Martínez, Iberdrola España’s director of customer business.

According to Iberdrola, the solar PV plant, dubbed Francisco Pizarro, has more than 1.49 million modules, 13,700 trackers and 313 inverters, with an investment of more than €300 million (US$326.41 million). Other businesses that signed PPAs with Iberdrola for this solar PV plant include beverage company PepsiCo, pharmaceutical company Bayer and food-products corporation Danone.

Earlier this year, Iberdrola signed a PPA with retailer Alcampo to supply power from two solar PV plants with a combined capacity of 550MW. Under the agreement, Iberdrola will supply Alcampo with 3,740GWh of electricity annually for 11 years. The power will come mainly from the 350MW Velilla solar PV plant in Palencia and the 200MW Tagus I-IV solar PV parks located in Alcántara (Cáceres).