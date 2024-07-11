Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Iberdrola signs PPA with Burger King, supplies power from 553MW solar PV plant in Spain

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Iberdrola signs PPA with Burger King, supplies power from 553MW solar PV plant in Spain

News

Dimension Renewable Energy unveils new name, plans to operate 500MW community solar projects

News

Huawei ushering in new era of smart renewable energy generators

News

BayWa r.e. sells 95MW Spanish solar PV project to Encavis AG

News

Calls for enhanced cybersecurity measures for European solar

News

Avangrid installs first modules at 202MW Ohio PV site

News

Major Chinese solar manufacturers report losses in H1 2024 due to increased competition

News

Europe received 43% of Chinese PV exports in Jan-May 2024

News

A new concept in floating solar trackers

Features, Interviews

EDP Renewables commissions 175MW Mississippi solar PV plant

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Burger King says this PPA can enhance the energy security of its business. Credit: Iberdrola

Spanish energy utility Iberdrola has signed a power purchase agreement with fast food chain Burger King to supply power from part of a 553MW solar PV plant. 

The new agreement will allow Iberdrola to supply Burger King with a total of 1,500GWh of power annually. Iberdrola will allocate 75MW of the solar PV plant’s capacity to meet Burger King’s demand from over 750 restaurants. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“Renewables have proven their ability to supply energy at affordable and stable prices, and long-term PPAs have become a useful tool for managing the electricity supply of large consumers who are committed to green and sustainable consumption. Such long-term agreements are increasingly important to enable progress in decarbonisation and sustainability of the economy,” said David Martínez, Iberdrola España’s director of customer business.

According to Iberdrola, the solar PV plant, dubbed Francisco Pizarro, has more than 1.49 million modules, 13,700 trackers and 313 inverters, with an investment of more than €300 million (US$326.41 million). Other businesses that signed PPAs with Iberdrola for this solar PV plant include beverage company PepsiCo, pharmaceutical company Bayer and food-products corporation Danone. 

Earlier this year, Iberdrola signed a PPA with retailer Alcampo to supply power from two solar PV plants with a combined capacity of 550MW. Under the agreement, Iberdrola will supply Alcampo with 3,740GWh of electricity annually for 11 years. The power will come mainly from the 350MW Velilla solar PV plant in Palencia and the 200MW Tagus I-IV solar PV parks located in Alcántara (Cáceres).

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
Burger King, europe, iberdrola, power purchase agreement, ppa, pv power plants, spain

Read Next

Dimension Energy

Dimension Renewable Energy unveils new name, plans to operate 500MW community solar projects

July 11, 2024
Dimension Renewable Energy has announced a new name and a plan to operate 500MW community solar projects by the end of next year.
The 95MW Almódovar solar PV park is located in Andalucia, southern Spain

BayWa r.e. sells 95MW Spanish solar PV project to Encavis AG

July 11, 2024
German renewables company BayWa r.e has sold a 95MW solar PV plant in Spain to independent power producer Encavis Asset Management.
The Powell Creek solar project from Avangrid. Image: Avangrid

Avangrid installs first modules at 202MW Ohio PV site

July 11, 2024
US energy project developer Avangrid has installed the first modules at its 202MWdc/150MWac Powell Creek PV project in Putnam County, Ohio.
Credit: SolarPower Europe

Europe received 43% of Chinese PV exports in Jan-May 2024

July 11, 2024
Europe imported around 33GW of solar PV modules from China in the first four months of 2024, representing 43% of total Chinese module exports, according to US energy analyst Clean Energy Associates (CEA).
Soltec floating tracker system
Premium

A new concept in floating solar trackers

July 11, 2024
Simon Yuen takes a close look at Soltec’s floating solar tracker, which the company says is based on naval design principles.
Image: Recurrent Energy

Recurrent Energy inks solar PV PPA for 115MWp project in Spain

July 10, 2024
The PPA will allow GKN Automotive to source power from Recurrent Energy's Rey I solar PV project located in Seville, Spain.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US manufacturer Toledo Solar ceases operations

News

Recurrent Energy inks solar PV PPA for 115MWp project in Spain

News

CEA: AD/CVD could raise US-made PV prices by 15 cents/watt

News

Silicon prices hit new low for 2024, down 43% since start of year

News

Detentions of forced labour-linked solar imports to US drop in June 2024

News

Doral to commission 400MW Mammoth North project in Indiana this summer

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024