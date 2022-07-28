Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Iberdrola sees profits soar with international business offsetting Spain’s results

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Iberdrola sees profits soar with international business offsetting Spain’s results

News

Solar manufacturing support included in Manchin-backed climate bill

News

Scatec ramps up PV project development after earnings dip

News

Solar wafer, cell prices rise as reports suggest state intervention could be near

News

Hecate Energy secures permit for New York’s ‘largest’ solar project

News

Europe facing solar ‘implementation gap’ as Ember calls for installs to double

News

Opdenergy secures US$355m for 605MW Spain PV portfolio

News

‘A step in the wrong direction’: US utility-scale solar deployment fell 53% in Q2

News

Enphase almost doubles revenue in Europe amid rising interest in home electrification

News

Universal Solar bids to solve PV supply chain constraints with Panama module facility

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Iberdrola chairman Ignacio Galán (pictured) said the increased investment will further accelerate the green transition of the company. Image: Iberdrola.

Iberdrola has recorded a net profit of €2.07 billion (US$2.1 billion) in the first half of 2022 due to strong performances in its international business offsetting adverse results in Spain.

Earnings from its home market fell 26% in the first half of the year, triggered by the huge volatility power markets in Europe and has already been facing since 2021, with the Spanish utility deciding to maintain fixed prices for its Spanish customers.

Strong performances in the US, the UK – where it was awarded more than 2GW of renewable projects of which 326MW of solar PV in the latest renewable auction – and Brazil helped the company increase its profits by 35.5% year-on-year.

The strength of its international business led the company to record an EBITDA of €6.4 billion during H1 2022, an 18.4% increase from H1 2021.

The network business side of the company has also seen two large deals in the UK and Brazil during the first half of the year, with £6 billion (US$7.26 billion) of investment for UK’s new distribution and transmission networks.

Meanwhile, the company has increased its investments by 5% in the first half of the year to €4.74 billion, bringing the total in the past 12 months to €10.2 billion of which more than 90% have been focused on renewables and networks.

Almost half of the investment for the first six months of the year has gone to the US (€1.24 billion) and Spain (€1.1 billion), followed by the UK (€801 million) and Brazil (€387 million).

In the past twelve months the Spanish utility has installed 1.2GW of solar PV, which had the highest share of new installed capacity and has around 10.8GW of renewable projects under construction.

Ignacio Galán, Chairman of Iberdrola, said: “At Iberdrola, we continue to increase our investments to strengthen energy self-sufficiency and accelerate the green transition, reducing our dependence on fossil fuels.”

Iberdrola has renewed its guidance for 2022 with a net profit forecasted to reach between €4 billion and €4.2 billion.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
brazil, distribution network, financial results, iberdrola, solar pv, spain, transmission network, uk, us solar

Read Next

Solar manufacturing support included in Manchin-backed climate bill

July 28, 2022
Manufacturing support for solar components and clean energy tax credits are included in a proposed US budget reconciliation bill from Senate Democrats that proponents have said features the biggest climate and renewables investment in the country’s history.

Scatec ramps up PV project development after earnings dip

July 27, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Scatec has ramped up project development activity after witnessing its earnings fall by nearly 14% year-on-year.

Europe facing solar ‘implementation gap’ as Ember calls for installs to double

July 27, 2022
European countries need to double the pace of solar PV installations if the continent is to keep pace with its climate commitments, new research from Ember has revealed.

‘A step in the wrong direction’: US utility-scale solar deployment fell 53% in Q2

July 27, 2022
US utility-scale solar installations in Q2 2022 were down 53% year-on-year as policy headwinds and trade issues impacted development and increased the backlog of delayed projects, a new report has revealed.

Enphase almost doubles revenue in Europe amid rising interest in home electrification

July 27, 2022
Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy almost doubled its Q2 2022 revenue year-on-year as homeowner demand for self-consumption increases on the back of rising energy prices.

Lightsource bp signs 15-year PPA with energy trader for PV project in Brazil

July 26, 2022
Solar developer Lightsource bp has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with energy trader América Energia for an under-construction PV plant in the Brazilian state of Ceará.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Universal Solar bids to solve PV supply chain constraints with Panama module facility

News

Octopus Energy raises US$550m to invest in renewables-enabling tech

News

Solar wafer, cell prices rise as reports suggest state intervention could be near

News

Hecate Energy secures permit for New York’s ‘largest’ solar project

News

South Africa unveils solar FiT and licensing exemptions in response to energy crisis

News

Europe facing solar ‘implementation gap’ as Ember calls for installs to double

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022