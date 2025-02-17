Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

IEA: Solar PV made up 7% of electricity generation in 2024

By Kit Million Ross
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

Meyer Burger extends loan facility as it continues sale process

News

Germany passes law to curb PV generation surpluses and negative pricing

News

US COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Legislative moves in Iowa and Missouri, New Mexico’s first project

News

A path to perovskite PV bankability

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

US EPA head wants to recall US$20 billion in clean tech grants

News

IEA: Solar PV made up 7% of electricity generation in 2024

News

Tesla and Zelestra sign PPA for 57MW of Spanish solar power

News

Meridian Energy lands consent for 120MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

News

Invenergy 300MW solar PV plant in Texas comes online

News

Nozomi appoints Shizen to manage 312MW Japanese solar portfolio

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
According to the IEA, renewable power will likely meet the world’s growing demand for electricity up to 2027. Credit: IEA

A new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) has shown that solar PV made up 7% of the world’s electricity generation in 2024, and that renewable power will likely meet the world’s growing demand for electricity up to 2027.

Global electricity demand rose by 4.3% in 2024 and is forecast to continue to grow at close to 4% each year up to 2027. Over the next three years, global energy consumption is predicted to rise by 3,500TWh, corresponding to adding more than the usage of Japan to the world’s electricity consumption each year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The cause of this rising demand can be attributed to many sources, but the IEA particularly highlights the rise in air conditioner ownership, data centres and 5G networks, and EV charging needs as drivers of the growing demand.

Renewable and low-carbon sources of electricity generation are becoming increasingly dominant in the global energy mix. Much of the growth of renewable energy capacity around the world is down to the increasing dominance of solar PV, the price of which has been falling for an extended period of time.

Globally, solar PV generation hit the 2,000TWh mark in 2024, making up 7% of global electricity generation in 2024. This market share has risen from the previous year, as solar energy made up 5% of global electricity generation in 2023. The IEA predicts that over the next three years, roughly 600 TWh of additional electricity will be generated from solar each year, equivalent to Korea’s annual consumption.

While electricity demand globally is growing, both in emerging economies and more developed states, the growth of renewables is set to meet this surge in demand. Renewables are set to meet around 95% of electricity demand growth between now and 2027 worldwide.

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Current±.

data, electricity demand, iea, international energy agency, renewable power, reports

Read Next

The race is on to commercialise perovskite PV technologies.
Premium

A path to perovskite PV bankability

February 17, 2025
Brian Grenko of VDE Americas assesses the route to market for perovskite PV products as an alternative to silicon-based technologies.
Marcel Suri headshot.
Premium

‘PV needs to be agile’: Solargis on smarter use of data in solar asset management

February 13, 2025
PV Talk: Solargis CEO Marcel Suri tells PV Tech Premium how more sophisticated data has made solar assets more 'agile'.
Solar asset management.

Addressing the growing cybersecurity concerns within solar

February 12, 2025
Amid the transition to more decentralised energy systems, solar projects are exposed to new cybersecurity risks, says SolarEdge's Uri Sadot.
Aerial view of one of the largest US single-phase solar PV projects

BNEF: Fixed-tilt PV LCOE to fall to US$35/MWh by the end of 2025

February 6, 2025
The levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for a number of clean power industries will fall by between 2-11% year-on-year by the end of 2025.
A NextEra Energy solar project.

NextEra reports 2.2GW of solar additions in 2024 financial results

January 28, 2025
NextEra Energy Resources subsidiary Florida Power and Light commissioned 2.2GW of new solar capacity in 2024.
Off-grid solar.
Premium

Fresh thinking needed to close off-grid solar’s funding gap

January 27, 2025
Off-grid solar is helping provide power to those most in need, but new ideas are needed to plug the sector’s multi-billion funding gap.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Invenergy 300MW solar PV plant in Texas comes online

News

US EPA head wants to recall US$20 billion in clean tech grants

News

As Europe’s solar investment space matures, storage becomes a ‘necessity’

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Chinese companies considering raising module prices under new policy

News

Meyer Burger extends loan facility as it continues sale process

News

Germany passes law to curb PV generation surpluses and negative pricing

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.