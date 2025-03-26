Subscribe To Premium
IEA: Transparent data on grid capacity ‘critical’ to identify bottlenecks

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Grids, Power Plants
Europe, Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania

Extensive investment in Europe’s grid network is needed to keep pace with renewables deployment.
Using capacity maps would help give more transparency on the grid’s state of a country or region. Image: Andrey Metelev via Unsplash.

Providing transparent data on grid capacity and connection requests has become “critical” to identifying bottlenecks as grid congestion becomes an increasing impediment to new renewable energy projects.

This is among the conclusions from a recent analysis by the International Energy Agency which sees grid congestion as a challenge for energy security and energy transitions.

In its analysis, the IEA suggested that policy makers need to prioritise anticipatory planning and establish regulatory frameworks that incentivise investments in grid expansion but also in technologies that enable a better use of the existing infrastructure.

Among the solutions to help provide a better transparency on the grid’s state is the use of capacity maps which help identify where new investments are needed and attract innovative solutions by clarifying the causes and costs of congestion.

According to the IEA, geographic information on grid capacity and potential new connections would also be useful when designing incentives for co-locating supply and demand. An example of this would be building electric vehicle (EV) chargers near existing rooftop solar PV, which would minimise the need to transport the electricity through the distribution grid.

The IEA said leveraging flexibility from distributed resources such as rooftop PV, home batteries, or EVs is crucial for managing grid congestion. To ensure that these flexible assets are operated to help solve grid congestion, the IEA suggests that “locational and operational price signals should reflect the situation of the local grid” as well as the national system.

A previous report from the IEA suggested the adoption of a proactive approach to grid expansion through anticipatory planning and regulatory reforms that incentivise grid investments that are aligned with a country’s energy policy priorities. On top of expanding the grid, mitigating grid congestion can be achieved by implementing grid-enhancing technologies, improving transparency on available capacity and creating regulatory frameworks and clear price signals that open flexibility for consumers, producers and energy storage assets connected to the grid.

Implementation of grid-enhancing solutions

The IEA said that grid-enhancing solutions can increase the capacity to transfer electrons faster than increasing the grid with new lines.

Solutions include retrofitting existing lines with higher-capacity conductors to allow more power to flow; voltage uprating, which would raise the capacity on the existing grid; dynamic line rating, which monitors and optimises how much electricity can flow through the power lines; and advanced network operation practices.

Irish distribution system operator ESB Networks is upgrading its 10kV medium voltage network to 20kV which will lead to a fourfold increase in capacity on the medium voltage network and reduced losses in the system.

One of the countries which has seen grid congestion become a major bottleneck for the energy transition is the Netherlands. According to the IEA, grid capacity has not expanded as fast as solar PV additions did between 2018 and 2023. During that time, solar PV capacity grew by fivefold. This was driven by distributed rooftop installations.

The map shows the grid connection capacity available for consumption (left) and feed-in (right) in the Netherlands in October 2024. Chart: IEA.

In 2022, the Dutch government presented a programme to tackle grid congestion in the country, which comprises three objectives: faster construction of grid extensions; better use of the grid through smart solutions; and smarter insights into what happens with the grid.

Extensive investment in Europe's grid network is needed to keep pace with renewables deployment.

