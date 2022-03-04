Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

IEA unveils 10-point plan to cut EU dependence on Russian gas, calls for greater solar deployment

By Sean Rai-Roche
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

IEA unveils 10-point plan to cut EU dependence on Russian gas, calls for greater solar deployment

News

Italia Solare calls for ‘immediate change of pace’ on PV to reduce reliance on Russian gas

News

Vietnam’s short-term solar outlook hurt by regulatory uncertainty and network capacity, grid needs US$32.9bn in investment by 2030

News

SUSI Partners eyes solar-plus-storage opportunities in Italy

News

60GW green hydrogen hub planned for Texas

News

How Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could reshape Europe’s energy apparatus

Editors' Blog, Long Reads

US residential solar deployment moving towards less affluent households, says Berkeley Lab

News

US ROUND-UP: BayWa r.e. sells projects to Eni, GSI acquires 233MW portfolio

News

US solar asset underperformance and the impact on equity investors

Featured Articles, Features, Guest Blog

Distributed solar developer New Energy Equity acquired by US utility for US$166m

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The IEA has called on EU countries to ramp up utility-scale solar deployment as a response to greater energy insecurity. Image: Lightsource bp.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has released a 10-point plan to reduce the European Union’s reliance on Russian natural gas that includes the accelerated deployment of renewable power as the war in Ukraine destabilises the continent’s energy security.

Released yesterday, the plan calls for European countries to accelerate the deployment of new solar and wind projects.

A “concerted policy effort to fast-track further renewable capacity additions” could deliver an extra 20TWh of power over the next year, said the IEA, which already expects record additions of solar PV and wind power capacity to be added in 2022.

“Most of this would be utility-scale wind and solar PV projects for which completion dates could be brought forward by tackling delays with permitting,” said the plan.

“This includes clarifying and simplifying responsibilities among various permitting bodies, building up administrative capacity, setting clear deadlines for the permitting process, and digitalising applications.”

The IEA also called for faster deployment of rooftop solar PV systems in order to reduce consumers’ bills.

“A short-term grant programme covering 20% of installation costs could double the pace of investment (compared with the IEA’s base case forecast) at a cost of around €3 billion (US$3.3 billion). This would increase annual output from rooftop solar PV systems by up to 15TWh,” said the agency.

For countries like Germany that already have a substantial rooftop solar market, such proposals could have a huge impact, although the IEA report made no mention of the supply of solar modules and the inflationary pressure greater demand could have on prices.

Werner Trabesinger, head of quantitative products at renewables advisory firm Pexapark, said “renewables will certainly be a part of addressing the European energy problem, albeit with a less immediate impact.”

“The case for increased renewables deployment is helped by the overall higher energy price and the fact that near-term fuel switching will make Europe fall short of its carbon reduction ambitions,” said Trabesinger.

“On the other hand, merchant-market adoption of renewables will be hampered by high volatilities, as utilities struggle to manage PPA volumes via traded markets.”

PV Tech Premium has reported how the war in Ukraine looks set to transform Europe’s energy apparatus as the continent looks to reduce its dependence on Russian imports.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

1 November 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
capacity additions, energy security, iea, IEA report, rooftop solar, russia, solar pv

Read Next

Italia Solare calls for ‘immediate change of pace’ on PV to reduce reliance on Russian gas

March 4, 2022
Italy must accelerate the authorisation of new solar projects to reduce the country’s reliance on imports of Russian gas, the president of industry trade association Italia Solare has said.
PV Tech Premium

How Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could reshape Europe’s energy apparatus

March 4, 2022
As the tragedy of war unfolds in Europe, PV Tech looks at some of the ways it might impact Europe’s power market, European transmission systems and the role of renewables in reducing dependence of dirty fuels.

US residential solar deployment moving towards less affluent households, says Berkeley Lab

March 3, 2022
Falling PV prices and expanded financing options have contributed to a rise in rooftop solar deployment among lower-income households in the US in recent years, a new report from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) has said.

Mining giant Peabody enters solar, eyes 4.9GW of solar and storage in next five years

March 2, 2022
Global mining giant Peabody Energy has entered the solar industry by launching R3 Renewables, a renewable energy company aiming to deploy over 3.3GW of solar PV and 1.6GW of battery storage capacity over the next five years.

India adds 10GW of solar PV in 2021, brings total installed capacity to 49GW

March 1, 2022
India added more than 10GW of solar PV in 2021 as the country hit a cumulative installed solar capacity of 49GW by the end of the year, according to research firm Mercom India Research's latest update on India’s solar sector.

PODCAST: Lightsource bp reveals methods behind 25GW target, Ukraine and Europe’s energy landscape explored

February 28, 2022
The February 2022 episode of the Solar Media Podcast features discussion around the energy sector impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an exclusive interview with Lightsource bp’s leadership team and all the news from our Energy Storage Summit 2022.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices keep rising, now up to 14.4% higher than start of 2022

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

US residential solar deployment moving towards less affluent households, says Berkeley Lab

News

US solar asset underperformance and the impact on equity investors

Featured Articles, Features, Guest Blog

First Solar facing ‘challenging year’ as shipping volatility bites, bifacial CadTel pilots continuing

News

Biden calls for tax incentives to accelerate solar deployment

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
April 6, 2022
This is a Virtual Conference

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021