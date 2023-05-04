Subscribe
Group Licence
News

IKEA signs on to use Meyer Burger HJT modules in the US

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The agreement includes an expansion of Meyer Burger’s Arizona factory. Image: Meyer Burger.

PV module manufacturer Meyer Burger has signed a four-year agreement to supply modules to Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka Group and the largest franchisee of IKEA.

From 2025-2029 the Swiss manufacturer will supply its heterojunction (HJT) modules – which will be produced at its PV plant in Goodyear, Arizona – to fulfil IKEA’s US needs.

As part of the announcement, Meyer Burger said that it will now expand the capacity of the Goodyear facility from 1.6GW to approximately 2GW.

The panels supplied will be tailored to utility-scale deployment and manufactured on Meyer Burger’s ‘glass-to-glass’ product platform.

Ingka will make an initial downpayment to Meyer Burger to finance equipment and material procurement for the expansion of the Arizona facility, though the financial and module capacity details of the agreement are yet to be disclosed.

“We are very pleased to cooperate with Ingka Investments, who will support us in the rapid ramp-up of our production in the US through this offtake agreement,” said Daniel Menzel, COO of Meyer Burger.

In March, Meyer Burger launched its new product platform for streamlining the mass production and development of its modules, particularly HJT and future HJT-tandem technologies.

The same month, Ingka bought 193MW of Australian PV assets from Enerparc, the German-headquartered solar developer.

PV ModuleTech USA

6 June 2023
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2023 & 2024. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists. The inaugural conference sold out last year, so do add this one to your diary for 2023!

UK Solar Summit

27 June 2023
arizona, heterojunction, hjt, ikea, ingka investments, meyer burger, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv, supply deal, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023