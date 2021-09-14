Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Illinois climate bill to support nearly 10GW of solar PV by 2030

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Illinois climate bill to support nearly 10GW of solar PV by 2030

News

BP poaches RWE’s head of renewables as its new gas and low carbon VP

News

Polish developer PAD-RES acquired as JV targets country’s ‘nascent’ solar market

News

US House bill moots programme that would see suppliers punished for not increasing renewables provision

News

US solar sector maintains growth despite supply chain constraints causing price hikes

News

Toshiba reaches 15.1% power conversion efficiency for polymer film-based perovskite modules

News

ANALYSIS: What the DOE’s Solar Futures Study can teach us about PV’s next steps

Editors' Blog, Features

Solar being deployed to help communities in hurricane-hit Louisiana

News

Tamil Nadu to set up more solar, battery storage projects

News

ARENA aims to further reduce cost of solar through new investment plan

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A recently completed community solar project in Illinois. Image: Pivot Energy.

The Senate of Illinois has passed legislation that will commit the US state to reaching 50% renewables by 2040 and 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045.

Dubbed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, the bill also includes a 40% interim renewable energy target by 2030 that is expected to support the construction of more than 4GW of utility-scale PV and 5.8GW of rooftop and community solar, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). 

The trade body said the legislation “puts Illinois at the forefront of the fight against climate change” and will provide more than US$1 billion in electricity bill savings for consumers.

Three years in the making, the bill will see the Illinois Power Agency will procure around 2.5 million new renewable energy credits (RECs) by June 2022 and 3.8 million new RECs per year between 2022 and 2030. According to SEIA, the act “guarantees that renewable energy growth will create tens of thousands” of union jobs in Illinois.

Included in the legislation is a Coal to Solar and Storage Initiative that will make US$280.5 million available to energy storage projects installed at the sites of certain retiring coal plants in the state.

It was also revealed that the Senate voted to provide US$700 million in subsidies to Exelon over the next five years to keep two nuclear plants running. According to the company, more than 60% of Illinois’ electricity consumption currently comes from its six nuclear plants in the state.

The energy bill now heads to the desk of state Governor J.B. Pritzker, who said he looks forward to signing the measures into law as soon as possible, adding: “After years of debate and discussion, science has prevailed, and we are charting a new future that works to mitigate the impacts of climate change here in Illinois.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
energy storage, energy transition, illinois, legislation, renewable portfolio standards, seia

Read Next

US solar sector maintains growth despite supply chain constraints causing price hikes

September 14, 2021
The US solar industry is set to continue breaking annual installation records in the coming years despite supply chain constraints that have led to higher prices as well as disruptions caused by the government’s withhold release order (WRO), according to new research.
PV Tech Premium

ANALYSIS: What the DOE’s Solar Futures Study can teach us about PV’s next steps

September 13, 2021
Following the release of the US Department’s Solar Futures Study, Liam Stoker assesses the downstream and upstream trends that must be realised for US solar to fulfil its potential.

Tamil Nadu to set up more solar, battery storage projects

September 13, 2021
The Indian state of Tamil Nadu is planning to develop 4GW of additional solar projects as well as new battery energy storage systems, according to local media.

ARENA aims to further reduce cost of solar through new investment plan

September 13, 2021
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) will support projects that further lower the cost of renewable generation as part of a new investment strategy aimed at underpinning the transition to net zero emissions.

Businesses stress urgency for Congress to accelerate US solar through federal policy

September 9, 2021
A letter co-signed by more than 750 US organisations has called on US Congress to push through policies to significantly ramp up renewables deployment in the country.

Chile’s power auction to support 2GW of renewables and storage projects

September 8, 2021
Sonnedix, Opdenergy and Canadian Solar were among the five successful bidders in Chile’s latest power auction, which took place yesterday (7 September) and will see the country support 2GW of renewables and storage installations.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

10-year solar ITC extension, standalone storage credit and PTC revival included in draft budget bill

News

Toshiba reaches 15.1% power conversion efficiency for polymer film-based perovskite modules

News

Module price pressures expected to ease next year, but only if planned expansions come online

News

ANALYSIS: What the DOE’s Solar Futures Study can teach us about PV’s next steps

Editors' Blog, Features

Magnora increases stake in developer Helios as gigawatt-scale PV pipeline takes shape

News

Heliene to set up 400MW mono PERC module production line in Minnesota

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the prospects for n-type cell and module production in 2021

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2021
4pm BST

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021