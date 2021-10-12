Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Immediate grid upgrades needed to support global renewables deployment – EY

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Grids, Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Immediate grid upgrades needed to support global renewables deployment – EY

News

R.Power launches US$226m tendering programme as Polish PV portfolio proceeds

News

Two consortiums battle over 3GW Chilean power line tender

News

Nexif Energy signs power supply deal for 75MWp project in the Philippines

News

As PV module prices break through the US$0.30c/W barrier, how are production and procurement adapting?

Editors' Blog, Features

Reliance buys REC Group, plans to support new module facilities in France and US

News

India mulls customs duty delay or project deadline extension as manufacturing crisis bites

News

‘Made in Europe’ in demand, diversification and more: Five takeaways from Intersolar Europe 2021

Editors' Blog

NanoPV to open manufacturing facility in Georgia, US

News

Sungrow FPV secures DNV verification for floating solar mooring design

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 50% increase in grid spending could be needed over the next decade, according to EY. Image: The Alliance for Innovation and Infrastructure.

The investment required to upgrade and expand transmission infrastructure across the world will be a key challenge as more renewables come online, consultancy EY has warned.

While the “conditions are ripe for rapid growth” in renewables generation around the world, an immediate upgrade of energy transmission grids is now “critical”, EY said in its biennial Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI).

Given the extent of grid development needed across the globe, it will be crucial for all regulators to reconsider the permitting, regulatory and financing environment to help ensure outdated grid systems do not become a major hurdle in the race to net zero, according to the report.

“If sustainability goals are to be met, a 50% increase in grid spending could be needed over the next decade as markets adapt for a net zero future,” said Arnaud de Giovanni, EY global renewables leader, adding that the COP26 summit next month could be a watershed moment in combatting the climate crisis.

Ranking the world’s top 40 markets for the attractiveness of their renewable energy investment and deployment opportunities, RECAI placed the US top, a position it has held since the May 2020 edition when it leapfrogged China. Given new initiatives being announced by President Biden, the US is expected to hold its position.

However, given the hundreds of gigawatts of renewables capacity currently stuck in the country’s interconnection queues, EY said significant investment in transmission infrastructure will be a factor in meeting US emission reduction goals.

China and India remain unchanged in the rankings at second and third position, respectively, with the index highlighting the favourable regulatory and investment conditions in both markets.

The top-performing countries have held their ground in this latest issue, with no movement into or out of the top eight. France has leapfrogged the UK into fifth position, however, and Germany has edged back ahead of Australia into seventh.

A new entrant to RECAI, Indonesia is placed 39th, having set more ambitious renewables deployment targets that will see the country aim to install almost 4.7GW of solar by 2030.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
china, energy transition, ey recai, grid, grid congestion, grid infrastructure, indonesia, renewable energy country attractiveness index, us solar

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

As PV module prices break through the US$0.30c/W barrier, how are production and procurement adapting?

October 11, 2021
China’s solar module market has returned from its National Day festival to yet another surge in module prices, which are now standing at two-year highs. PV Tech’s Carrie Xiao analyses the impacts of this most recent price increase as the industry steadies itself once again.

Reliance buys REC Group, plans to support new module facilities in France and US

October 11, 2021
A subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries has acquired solar module manufacturer REC Group and a 40% stake in EPC and O&M solutions provider Sterling and Wilson.

US must deploy 103GW of distributed solar by 2030 to hit climate targets, says report

October 8, 2021
The US needs to deploy a minimum of 103GW of distributed solar and 137GW of distributed energy storage by 2030 to achieve President Biden’s climate goals at the lowest cost, according to a new report by Local Solar for All.
PV Tech Premium

SunPower eyes lower supply chain costs, new products following Blue Raven deal

October 8, 2021
SunPower’s move to double down on its residential business forms part of a strategy that will see the company aim to lower supply chain costs, expand its geographical footprint and add to its product portfolio.

RWE and PPC form joint venture to develop 2GW of solar in Greece

October 7, 2021
German energy major RWE has established a joint venture (JV) with Greek utility PPC that will develop utility-scale solar projects in Greece with a total capacity of up to 2GW.

Ares Management acquires majority stake in Apex Clean Energy

October 7, 2021
Funds managed by private equity firm Ares Management Corporation have acquired a majority stake in US renewables developer Apex Clean Energy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

As PV module prices break through the US$0.30c/W barrier, how are production and procurement adapting?

Editors' Blog, Features

‘Made in Europe’ in demand, diversification and more: Five takeaways from Intersolar Europe 2021

Editors' Blog

Two consortiums battle over 3GW Chilean power line tender

News

Reliance buys REC Group, plans to support new module facilities in France and US

News

R.Power launches US$226m tendering programme as Polish PV portfolio proceeds

News

NanoPV to open manufacturing facility in Georgia, US

News

Upcoming Events

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021