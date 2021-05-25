Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Record 462GW of solar capacity seeking grid interconnection across the US

By Jules Scully
Grids, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Record 462GW of solar capacity seeking grid interconnection across the US

News

Cummins adds to Iberdrola’s list of green hydrogen partners, plans gigawatt-scale electrolyser plant

News

Solar software provider Aurora closes US$250m funding round

News

SP Group partners with BCG Energy to tap into Vietnam solar market

News

Singapore’s Green Plan 2030 could spearhead investments in solar sector

News

PV Tech Power 27 out now: European solar under the spotlight, moving on from Performance Ratios and more

News

Solar deployment in Australia ‘significantly higher’ than previously forecast

News

Maxeon Q1 loss widens but new products, higher prices backed to bolster profitability

News

Danish solar sector bids to overcome uncertainty surrounding grid upgrade costs

Editors' Blog, Features

Construction underway at solar duo totalling 600MW in Texas and Ohio

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A solar-plus-storage installation in North Carolina. More than one-third of the solar in the interconnection queues is proposed as a hybrid plant. Image: Lockheed Martin.

A record amount of solar capacity and energy storage is currently in US transmission interconnection queues, according to a new study from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab).

At 462GW, solar accounts for most of the total generator capacity in the queues, which reached a record of more than 755GW and an estimated 200GW of storage capacity at the end of 2020. To put that in perspective, the US had 1,117GW of utility-scale electricity generating capacity in operation last year.

Proposed large-scale electric generation and storage projects must apply for interconnection to the bulk power system via interconnection queues. Berkeley Lab said that while many projects that apply for interconnection are not subsequently built, data from the queues provide a general indicator for mid-term trends in developer interest.

The laboratory, which is supported by the US Department of Energy, analysed data from seven independent system operators (ISOs) and regional transmission organisations, in addition to 35 utilities not in ISO regions, representing an estimated 85% of all US electricity load.

Solar capacity in the queues is distributed across most regions, including most notably PJM (89GW), the non-ISO West (88GW), ERCOT (65GW), MISO (64GW), Southeast (57GW) and CAISO (47GW).

Capacity (GW) in queues at end of 2020. Image: Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

The data also indicates growing interest in hybrid plants that combine multiple generation types and/or storage at the point of interconnection. At least 159GW of the solar in the queues is proposed as a hybrid plant, representing more than one-third of all solar in the queues.

An estimated 112GW of battery capacity is proposed in hybrid configurations with generation, representing 55% of all storage capacity in the queues. Berkeley Lab found that interest in hybrids is most prominent in CAISO and the non-ISO West, where 89% and 67% of the cumulative proposed solar is in a hybrid configuration, respectively – a trend that is said to be accelerating.

The research suggested that completion percentages have been declining in recent years and are lower for wind and solar than for other resources. Meanwhile, wait times are on the rise: in four ISOs, the typical duration from connection request to commercial operation increased from ~1.9 years for projects built in 2000 – 2009 to ~3.5 years for those built in 2010 – 2020.

Despite the record capacity in the queues, much will not ultimately be built, Berkeley Lab said. Looking back at a subset of queues for which data are available (CAISO, ISO-NE, MISO, NYISO, and PJM), only 24% of the projects seeking connection from 2000 to 2015 subsequently reached commercial operations.

The research follows another recent Berkeley Lab study which found that standalone battery storage can offer better value to the US electricity system than batteries paired directly with solar generation.

For more on that story, visit our sister publication Energy-Storage.news.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
energy storage, grid congestion, grid connection, interconnection, lawrence berkeley national laboratory, solar hybrid, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

Solar software provider Aurora closes US$250m funding round

May 25, 2021
Aurora Solar, a US-based company that has developed software to enable the remote design and sale of PV systems, has closed a US$250 million series C funding round.

PV Tech Power 27 out now: European solar under the spotlight, moving on from Performance Ratios and more

May 24, 2021
PV Tech Power volume 27 is now available to download, providing a comprehensive and detailed analysis of Europe’s solar market.

Solar deployment in Australia ‘significantly higher’ than previously forecast

May 24, 2021
Australia’s electricity grid faces congestion and power security issues over the next few years as more solar energy capacity is installed at faster rates than previously expected.

Maxeon secures 1GW bifacial module supply deal for Nevada solar-storage project

May 21, 2021
Maxeon Solar Technologies has closed a deal to supply approximately 1GW of its bifacial modules for the Gemini solar-plus-storage project in Nevada.

Canadian Solar reports jump in shipments as manufacturing segment slumps to loss

May 20, 2021
Canadian Solar has reported a jump in shipments and revenue, meeting the top end of its guidance, but warned of a challenging quarter for its manufacturing division after it slumped to a loss.

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

May 17, 2021
The Solar Media podcast is back for another episode, and Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe explores the deepening materials crisis impacting upstream solar manufacturing, through from modules to trackers.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SP Group partners with BCG Energy to tap into Vietnam solar market

News

Singapore’s Green Plan 2030 could spearhead investments in solar sector

News

PV Tech Power 27 out now: European solar under the spotlight, moving on from Performance Ratios and more

News

Solar deployment in Australia ‘significantly higher’ than previously forecast

News

Maxeon Q1 loss widens but new products, higher prices backed to bolster profitability

News

Danish solar sector bids to overcome uncertainty surrounding grid upgrade costs

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021