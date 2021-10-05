Solar Media
News

Indonesia to install 4.7GW of solar by 2030 under decarbonisation plan

By Jules Scully
Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Indonesia to install 4.7GW of solar by 2030 under decarbonisation plan

News

AEP Energy seeks up to 500MW of renewables, storage in PJM area

News

Australian federal government’s ARENA plan open to serious legal challenge, says expert

News

Photovolatility: What’s caused the surging price of PV modules?

Featured Articles, Features

Turkey to support 1.5GW of solar PV through latest tender

News

Adani completes SB Energy India acquisition, adds over 4GW of solar to portfolio

News

Total Eren signs solar monitoring agreement with Inaccess

News

FERC rolls back ‘anti-renewables’ policy in PJM market

News

EFG Hermes’ Vortex platform to invest €625m in Ignis Energy’s growth

News

US renewables production hits mid-year all-time high, with solar rising almost 25%

News
An artist’s impression of the Cirata floating solar project, currently under construction in Java. Image: Masdar.

Indonesia is aiming to deploy an additional 4,680MW of solar by 2030 as part of efforts to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060.

Energy minister Arifin Tasrif said a new 2021-2030 master plan will see Indonesia source 51.6% of its added power capacity by the end of the decade from renewables, while the remainder will be new fossil fuel plants.

Speaking during a virtual presentation today (Tuesday), Tasrif said the country’s projected annual increase in electricity demand over the next decade has been lowered to 4.9%, down from a previous estimate of 6.4%, due to the pandemic impacting economic growth.

To reach the goals included in the master plan, the government expects independent power producers to play a larger role in the development of renewables projects over the coming years.

Tasrif also said that the government will encourage the development of interconnection between Indonesia’s main islands to improve electricity reliability and increase renewables penetration.

The strong potential for Indonesia’s solar sector was revealed in a report published in July by Wood Mackenzie, which suggested the country may become the fastest-growing PV market in the Asia Pacific region by end of the decade.

Growing from a base of 300MW, the country’s solar capacity could reach 8.5GW by 2030, according to the research firm, which said the PV sector could be supported by a US$600 million loan from the Asian Development Bank to help Indonesia’s state-owned power company PLN expand electricity access and promote renewables in eastern Indonesia.

PLN’s solar development efforts have already seen it form a joint venture with Masdar to construct a 145MWac floating solar project at a reservoir in West Java. The partners recently reached financial close for the Cirata plant, which is now under construction and due to begin commercial operation by the end of 2022.

Singapore-based solar developer Sunseap Group also revealed plans to develop what it says will be the world’s largest floating solar project on Indonesia’s Batam Island. The 2.2GWp installation plant is slated for completion in 2024, when it will provide energy locally as well as potentially to Singapore via a subsea cable.

decarbonisation, deployment target, energy transition, indonesia, pln

Read Next

SEIA calls for solar to reach 30% of US electricity generation by 2030

September 29, 2021
The US should aim for solar to account for 30% of the country’s electricity generation by 2030, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), which has raised its previous target due to the growing urgency to tackle the climate crisis.

Lightsource BP targeting 25GW of solar deployments by 2025

September 20, 2021
Lightsource BP has increased its solar deployment target to 25GW by 2025 after securing a US$1.8 billion financing facility that will help fund its global expansion.
PV Tech Premium

‘Solar-plus-storage is the answer’: What record power prices mean for Europe’s PV sector

September 15, 2021
Record-breaking power prices across Europe have turned the spotlight on the role fossil fuel plants play in generating electricity and how the transition to renewables-plus-storage could lower consumer bills.

Illinois climate bill to support nearly 10GW of solar PV by 2030

September 14, 2021
The Senate of Illinois has passed legislation that will commit the US state to reaching 50% renewables by 2040 and 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045.

ARENA aims to further reduce cost of solar through new investment plan

September 13, 2021
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) will support projects that further lower the cost of renewable generation as part of a new investment strategy aimed at underpinning the transition to net zero emissions.
PV Tech Premium

ANALYSIS: 20-fold growth and 12.4TW by 2050 forecast, but solar PV could still do more

September 7, 2021
Liam Stoker reflects on DNV’s Energy Transition Outlook as the consultancy laments the “missed opportunity” of the pandemic to reset global decarbonisation efforts. With COP26 just two months away, is terawatts of growth enough?

Most Read

Solar manufacturing majors call on customers to delay projects amidst supply ‘crisis’

News

Photovolatility: What’s caused the surging price of PV modules?

Featured Articles, Features

Editor’s column: Module supply crisis deteriorates at the worst moment, but will developers entertain further delays?

Editors' Blog, Features

Turkey to support 1.5GW of solar PV through latest tender

News

Polysilicon price jumps 9% in a week as energy crisis hits China

News

US renewables production hits mid-year all-time high, with solar rising almost 25%

News

