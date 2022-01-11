Solar Media
Impax, Bullfinch partner to invest in distributed solar in Germany

By Jules Scully
Latest

Impax, Bullfinch partner to invest in distributed solar in Germany

News

Vietnamese PV projects to assess potential of battery storage in preventing curtailment

News

‘Red-hot’ distributed generation in Brazil ‘going into overdrive’ as new laws announced

News

US installer PosiGen lands US$100m in financing to grow low-income household offering

News

NextEnergy Capital sells 150MW Italian solar portfolio to Tages

News

Algeria launches tender process for 1GW of solar

News

‘More work to be done’ on California net metering proposals, says state governor

News

Solar to account for almost 50% of new US electric generation in 2022 – EIA

News

ReNew Energy sells US$400m of green bonds to support growth and refinancing operations

News

New TÜV Nord analysis asserts n-type performance benefits over p-type modules

News
A new investment vehicle from the partners will invest in residential and C&I solar. Image: Image: BSW-Solar/Twitter.

Impax Asset Management is collaborating with clean energy financial technology provider Bullfinch Asset to invest in distributed solar generation in Germany.

A fund managed by Impax, an asset manager focusing on opportunities arising from the transition to a more sustainable economy, has become a shareholder in Bullfinch and has partnered with the firm to form a joint investment vehicle that will invest in solar, battery storage and smart meters in the residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors.

Dubbed Greenfinch, the investment vehicle will initially focus on the German market, but the partners will also seek opportunities elsewhere in Europe.

The companies will deploy capital in projects that enable locally generated energy and support the decarbonisation of the real estate sector. The projects will be managed using Bullfinch’s cloud-based clean-energy-as-a-service technology platform, which enables the bundling, financing, standardisation and management of building and facilities infrastructure, the companies said.

“We believe decentralised energy generation is one of the most exciting growth areas in the renewables sector,” said Daniel von Preyss, head of private equity/infrastructure at Impax.

Trade body SolarPower Europe lauded Germany’s attractive feed-in premiums for medium- to large-scale commercial systems in its latest EU Market Outlook for Solar Power report, published last month.

A recent acquisition in Germany’s C&I solar sector has seen utility MVV Energie purchase all the shares of AVANTAG Energy and its sister company Philipp Rass Energy to help it meet growing demand for rooftop PV from businesses in the country.

Vietnamese PV projects to assess potential of battery storage in preventing curtailment

January 11, 2022
Solar PV power generation in Vietnam could about to be maximised through the integration of battery energy storage systems (BESS), with consultancy AqualisBraemar LOC Group (ABL Group) hired to conduct feasibility studies across multiple PV plants following curtailment issues in the country.
‘Red-hot’ distributed generation in Brazil ‘going into overdrive’ as new laws announced

January 11, 2022
PV Tech Premium speaks with analysts and experts on the Brazilian solar market to discuss the country's long-awaited new net metering laws

January 11, 2022
PosiGen, a US provider of residential solar and efficiency solutions for low- to moderate-income (LMI) households, has secured US$100 million in preferred equity financing.

January 11, 2022
European solar investor NextEnergy Capital (NEC) has sold a 150MW portfolio of Italian solar assets to Rome-headquartered investment group Tages.

January 11, 2022
Solar power will account for nearly half of utility-scale capacity additions in the US this year, according to new figures from the country’s Energy Information Administration (EIA).

January 10, 2022
Alternative asset manager Blackstone will invest around US$3 billion in Invenergy Renewables to help drive an accelerated build-out of the solar and wind developer’s clean energy platform.

