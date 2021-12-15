Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Annual EU solar PV deployment reaches new high of 25.9GW

By Jules Scully
Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Annual EU solar PV deployment reaches new high of 25.9GW

News

US DOE advances Origami Solar to semi-finals of national solar competition due to foldable module frame design

News

EDF Renewables signs PPA to supply French data centres from a 50MW solar PV project

News

Trina Tracker launches Trina Smart Cloud that can ‘lower the LCOE’ for solar PV projects

News

Canadian Solar sells 635MWp PV project in Brazilian state of Minas Gerais

News

European Investment Fund commits US$56m to Everwood Capital’s plan for 1GW of solar projects

News

US developer Geenex Solar bags funding to advance PV and energy storage pipeline

News

PV 2030: The grid in 2030 – examining the changes needed

Featured Articles, Features

German energy supplier MVV buys rooftop PV provider and sister company

News

Shell acquiring US solar and energy storage developer Savion

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A recently completed project in Germany, which now has almost 60GW of solar PV installed. Image: EnBW.

The European Union’s (EU) solar PV sector has navigated a year beset by supply chain disruptions and module prices hikes to post record levels of annual deployment, according to research from SolarPower Europe (SPE).

Around 25.9GW of solar PV was added by the bloc’s 27 member states in 2021, a 34% increase on last year’s figure, the trade association said in its latest EU Market Outlook for Solar Power report, published today.

While the capacity addition is 16% higher than SPE’s forecast in last year’s report, it is 5% lower than projections included in its Global Market Outlook, released in July, when it was less clear how supply shortage-related project delays would impact deployment.

Taking the EU’s total solar fleet up to 164.9GW, the latest figures come ten years after the previous record of 21.4GW of solar additions was set in 2011, which marked the beginning of a years-long slump as the sector transitioned from feed-in tariffs to new incentives and market models.

In 2021, the top five countries for solar deployment remained the same as last year as Germany topped the ranking by adding 5.3GW, up on 4.9GW installed in 2020. SPE said the country has been experiencing a second boost since 2018, thanks in part to attractive feed-in premiums for medium- to large-scale commercial systems and a tried and tested regulatory scheme.

Spain added 3.8GW, with the vast majority of projects realised from power purchase agreement-based systems out of a “gigantic pipeline under development” in the country, according to SPE. “This makes the Southern European country probably the world’s largest market for subsidy-free solar, but it also demonstrates that grid constraints can be a major burden for rapid deployment of large solar volumes,” the report said.

The third spot is taken by the Netherlands, which added 3.2GW, with the commercial rooftop segment said to be the main driver of growth. Installs could have been even higher, SPE said, but the sector is facing challenges in terms of securing land and grid connections.

Poland continued its upward trajectory, adding 3.1GW, while France was in fifth place, deploying a record 2.5GW.

Top five EU markets for solar deployment in 2021

CountryCapacity additions (GW)Total installed capacity (GW)
Germany5.359.9
Spain3.817.9
The Netherlands3.313.1
Poland 3.27.1
France2.513.2
Figures from SolarPower Europe’s EU Market Outlook For Solar Power 2021 – 2025 report.

Making up the top ten EU markets for 2021 solar deployment are Greece (which added 1.6GW), Denmark (1.2GW), Italy (800MW), Hungary (700MW) and Sweden (700MW).

The report describes Denmark as the EU’s “latest solar shooting star”, with gigawatt-scale achieved almost exclusively through utility-scale PV projects built without subsidies for supplying power to corporate buyers.

This year’s record is considered only another milestone towards much higher annual installation levels in the coming years, SPE said, with annual EU deployment set to pass the 30GW threshold next year before reaching almost 50GW in 2025.

According to the trade association’s projections, all EU member states are on track to reach the solar targets included in their National Energy Climate Plans (NECPs) by 2030 or earlier. While it said this reflects solar’s “exceptional performance when it comes to cost competitiveness and technological versatility”, it demonstrates that deployment ambitions need to be raised.

Estonia and Latvia are said to have already reached their 2030 deployment goals already, while Poland, Ireland and Sweden are expected to do so in 2022.

SPE forecasts that the EU’s total solar fleet will increase from 165GW installed today to 672GW in 2030.

While the European Commission earlier this year updated its Renewable Energy Directive to target 40% renewables in the bloc’s energy mix by 2030, SPE is calling for at least 45%, which it believes will put the continent on track to deliver on the 1.5° Paris Agreement scenario.

To reach that milestone, it would be necessary to have 870GW of solar installed by 2030, which is 29%, or 198GW, higher than the association’s most-likely scenario projections.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
denmark, deployment statistics, european union, france, germany, hungary, installation figures, solarpower europe, spain, spe, sweden, the netherlands, utility-scale solar

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

PV 2030: The grid in 2030 – examining the changes needed

December 15, 2021
The grid of 2030 will span vast areas, be highly automated and require a huge amount of storage as it seeks to connect terawatts of renewable capacity. Sean Rai-Roche speaks to experts about our future infrastructure needs.

German energy supplier MVV buys rooftop PV provider and sister company

December 14, 2021
German energy supplier MVV Energie AG has acquired all the shares of AVANTAG Energy S.à r.l and its sister company Philipp Rass Energy GmbH for an undisclosed amount

US on track for record solar additions this year but 2022 forecast lowered

December 14, 2021
The US solar sector is set to post record deployment figures this year, but ongoing supply chain constraints, logistical challenges and price increases are expected to dent additions in 2022, a new report has said.
PV Tech Premium

PV 2030: Scaling up to the challenge

December 14, 2021
While the technological advancement of solar over the coming decade will play a significant role in driving deployment, actual installations will largely driven by two factors – manufacturing capacity and national decarbonisation targets. Jules Scully examines how much solar can be made, and deployed, by 2030.

India adds 11.1GW of solar PV, an increase of 249% on the same period last year

December 13, 2021
India added around 11.1GW of solar capacity from January to November, which is a 249% jump on installations for the same period last year, bringing its installed renewables capacity to roughly 104GW, according to research by JMK Research

Ence selling 373MW of Spanish solar projects to Naturgy

December 13, 2021
Spanish energy company and pulp producer Ence is selling a portfolio of five solar PV assets in southern Spain to utility Naturgy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Manufacturing tax credits for inverters, trackers included in updated Build Back Better draft

News

California proposes slashing rooftop solar credits as part of net metering policy overhaul

News

German energy supplier MVV buys rooftop PV provider and sister company

News

PV 2030: The race to the TOPCon

Featured Articles, Features

Adani Green Energy signs ‘world’s largest green PPA’ with SECI

News

Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a boon for solar, or a COP out?

Featured Articles, Features

Upcoming Events

PV modules in 2022: Top suppliers | Performance levels | Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
December 21, 2021
Free Webinar

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

New Year Sale—Get 50% off your first year

PV Tech Premium and Photovoltaics International
Subscribe Now