German energy supplier MVV buys rooftop PV provider and sister company

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Off-Grid, Projects
Europe

MVV said the acquisitions will strengthen its industrial, commercial and real estate offering. Image: MVV.

German energy supplier MVV Energie AG has acquired all the shares of AVANTAG Energy S.à r.l and its sister company Philipp Rass Energy GmbH for an undisclosed amount.

The purchase “complements MVV’s portfolio in the German market”, according to the company as both acquired parties are specialists in solar project development in the German industrial, commerce and the real estate sectors.

AVANTAG Energy’s solutions focus on rooftop PV systems with a rated output from 100kWp up to the largest roof areas of up to 1MW.

“With this acquisition, MVV is supplementing its PV offering in this segment, thus enabling business customers to generate climate-friendly electricity with rooftop PV systems,” said the company.

MVV said that the acquisitions were the “perfect addition” to its portfolio as rooftop PV supplier AVANTAG would “optimally meet growing customer demand in the business customer segment”.

“With AVANTAG’s rooftop PV solutions, we can ideally complement our modular solution house and offer our business customers holistic, decentralised and CO2-neutral solutions on site to shape their individual energy transition together with them,” said Joachim Hofmann, managing director of MVV Enamic.

“In this way, our customers can not only convert their production to climate-neutral electricity, but also charge the growing fleet of their own e-vehicles and the e-cars of their employees CO2-free.”

AVANTAG, commercial and industrial, commercial and industrial solar, germany, m&a, mergers and acquisitions, MVV Energie, residential, residential solar

