Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Imperial Star Solar to build 4GW silicon wafer plant in Laos

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Materials
Southeast Asia, Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Belectric begins building 114MW Encavis German PV plant

News

JinkoSolar ships 78.5GW of PV modules in 2023, up 76.4% YoY

News

Statkraft inks PPA with Vitesco, issues bonds to finance projects

News

Chinese companies supplied half of US PV modules in 2023

Editors' Blog, Features

Imperial Star Solar to build 4GW silicon wafer plant in Laos

News

Nextracker appoints Charles Boynton as new CFO

News

CSIRO researchers develop printed perovskite solar cell with 15.5% conversion efficiency

News

Enfinity Global sells minority stake in 400MW US PV portfolio

News

Arizona utility SRP, NextEra Energy commission 260MW solar-plus-storage plant

News

PV Data: Belgium breaks solar records in 2023, but questions remain in 2024

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Rendering of a 4GW silicon wafer plant in Laos.
Imperial Star Solar expects the silicon wafer plant to be operational in May 2024. Image: Imperial Star Solar.

Cambodia-based solar manufacturer Imperial Star Solar has launched a silicon wafer manufacturing plant in Laos with a 4GW annual nameplate capacity.

Already under construction, the facility is expected to be operational in May 2024, with all preparations and construction on schedule, said Mr. Fei, Laos’ branch general manager at Imperial Star Solar.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Silicon wafers produced at the Laos plant will cater to both p-type and n-type wafers in M10 (182mm) and G12 (210mm) sizes.

The company currently has an annual capacity of 2GW of solar cells and 2.5GW of modules with plants in Cambodia, and a module assembly plant under construction in Houston, Texas, US. With the wafer facility, the company increases its upstream supply chain with in-house capacity from wafers to modules.

Selecting Laos for the construction of a wafer plant will also allow the company to comply with the US anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) – with tariffs suspended until July 2024 – and reduce any risks of cost fluctuation.

“With the added advantage of sidestepping AD/CVD duties and enhancing product traceability, we are set to lead the market in innovation and reliability. This facility is an important step on our supply chain roadmap and ensures the quality and dependability of our offerings,” added Fei.

Moreover, with the expansion of a 4GW wafer plant in Laos, the company claims it has advanced traceability across its products, meeting the increased demand for transparency in the solar industry.

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info
AD/CVD, imperial star solar, laos, n-type solar, silicon wafer, wafer manufacturing

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi reportedly to layoff 30% of workforce

News

PV Data: Belgium breaks solar records in 2023, but questions remain in 2024

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Michigan rejects proposal to replace biomass with solar, approves new solar and storage projects

News

Meyer Burger clarifies US$225 million share issue to support US expansion

News

United Solar Holding lays foundation stone for Middle East’s first polysilicon factory

News

EDP Renewables, Volt and Microsoft sign PPA for 100MWac Illinois solar project

News

Upcoming Events

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)

Large Scale Solar Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA

Green Hydrogen Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
April 17, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal
© Solar Media Limited 2024