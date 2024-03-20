Imperial Star Solar to build 4GW silicon wafer plant in Laos

Cambodia-based solar manufacturer Imperial Star Solar has launched a silicon wafer manufacturing plant in Laos with a 4GW annual nameplate capacity.
Already under construction, the facility is expected to be operational in May 2024, with all preparations and construction on schedule, said Mr. Fei, Laos’ branch general manager at Imperial Star Solar.
Silicon wafers produced at the Laos plant will cater to both p-type and n-type wafers in M10 (182mm) and G12 (210mm) sizes.
The company currently has an annual capacity of 2GW of solar cells and 2.5GW of modules with plants in Cambodia, and a module assembly plant under construction in Houston, Texas, US. With the wafer facility, the company increases its upstream supply chain with in-house capacity from wafers to modules.
Selecting Laos for the construction of a wafer plant will also allow the company to comply with the US anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) – with tariffs suspended until July 2024 – and reduce any risks of cost fluctuation.
“With the added advantage of sidestepping AD/CVD duties and enhancing product traceability, we are set to lead the market in innovation and reliability. This facility is an important step on our supply chain roadmap and ensures the quality and dependability of our offerings,” added Fei.
Moreover, with the expansion of a 4GW wafer plant in Laos, the company claims it has advanced traceability across its products, meeting the increased demand for transparency in the solar industry.