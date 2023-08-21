“Allegations were meritless from the beginning”: US Commerce confirms AD/CVD tariff circumvention as solar industry warns of disruption

This, it determined, constituted an attempt to evade US trade law.

Of the eight companies investigated, three were found not to be circumventing tariffs: Hanwha Qcells and Jinko Solar (both operational in Malaysia) and Boviet Solar in Vietnam.

There is little change from the preliminary findings of December 2022, which accused companies of importing solar modules with Chinese-made cells from the four countries. One major alteration is the newly-accused New East Solar, which was initially found to be innocent in the preliminary determination.

In addition to the five accused companies, Commerce said that the companies operating in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam which refused to respond to its request for information were found to be circumventing the tariffs. This is through its policy of making ‘country wide’ findings that see each of the four countries as single entities through which Chinese-made solar cells are passing, and the Chinese-owned companies therein are assumed guilty until they can prove their compliance.

The ruling is the latest instalment of a long-running saga that began in February 2022 with a petition from a small American module manufacturer, Auxin Solar, after Commerce had rejected a number of previous petitions on account of the petitioners’ anonymity.

President and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) Abigail Ross Hopper said of the final ruling that: “The US Department of Commerce is out of step with the administration’s clean energy goals, and we fundamentally disagree with their decision. Auxin Solar’s allegations of circumvention were meritless from the beginning and the inquiries have caused uncertainty in the US market at a time when solar energy is on the rise.”

In an attempt to mitigate the effects of an investigation on US solar deployments, President Biden announced an executive two-year waiver on the AD/CVD tariffs to run until June 2024. Until then, no tariffs will be applied to imports from Southeast Asia. In May this year, Biden stepped in again to veto an attempt to overturn his waiver after 400 solar companies sent a letter warning of US$1 billion in retroactive duties and GWs of cancelled or delayed solar projects if the duties came into force and were back-dated.

Even with Biden’s waiver in place, there is concern about supply shortages and the inadequate domestic supply to fulfil demand. In its press release following the final ruling, Commerce said that the waiver gave US solar importers “sufficient time to adjust supply chains”, and repeated its clarification that solar cells that are made in Southeast Asia with Chinese wafers but shipped to a third country for module assembly would be exempt from AD/CVD.

The fact remains, however, that the global solar industry remains in thrall to Chinese supply for the near future. Upstream production in particular (from wafers up to silicon) is overwhelmingly found in China.

Gregory Wetstone, president and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) said: “Even as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has launched a renaissance in American manufacturing, building a domestic solar manufacturing base at the scale necessary to protect our climate takes time. Like most sectors of the American economy, the solar industry has a global supply chain and needs continued access to imported components until US manufacturing capabilities are fully ramped up.”

The inquiry said that the impact of Chinese solar companies on the US market is unfair and undermines US companies’ ability to operate, hence the AD/CVD case. Its desire for energy security and sovereignty from China and the effort to achieve an historic overhaul of its power supply is a tension at the centre of the US’ energy transition, and continues to cause problems and supply issues for solar products.

Wetstone continued: “While ACORE will continue working with its members and sector allies to build a domestic solar manufacturing base that supports high-quality jobs, the policy whiplash now being inflicted on the US solar industry is incredibly disruptive and will only delay our nation’s clean energy progress.”

Hopper echoed this: “It will take at least 3-5 years to ramp-up domestic solar manufacturing capacity and the global supply chain will be vital in the short-term. This case will just make it harder for American businesses to keep deploying, financing, and installing solar power.”