INA Solar breaks ground on 4.5GW solar cell plant in Madhya Pradesh

Phase II, scheduled for 2027 to 2028, will expand capacity to include 4.5GW of PV modules, while the aluminium frame production will increase to 36,000 MTA.

According to the firm, the new facility will support India’s self-reliance initiative, Atmanirbhar Bharat. INA Solar aims to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of 900GW of green energy by 2032.

Announced in June 2025, INA Solar initially planned to build a solar cell processing plant with a 3GW annual nameplate capacity in Madhya Pradesh.

Moreover, the facility was set to produce 4GW of modules and 54,000 metric tons of aluminium frames, with land possession secured. Construction was expected to start in Q1 FY2026 – which starts in April 2026, while the 3GW cell line was initially expected to be operational by H1 FY2027.

Rajasthan-headquartered, INA Solar was founded in 2017 with an initial 80MW module capacity. Its operational nameplate capacity for modules has grown to 5.5GW in 2025. The company plans to scale further to 10GW PV modules and 9GW solar cells by 2028. Today, INA Solar is present across 100+ districts and has commissioned over 100MW of independent power producer (IPP) projects.