Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

India adds 15GW of new solar capacity in twelve months to March 2024

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Brazil: Soltec sells 400MW site, Recurrent Energy finances 152MW PV project

News

National, nodal or zonal: potential of different pricing structures in the world’s energy markets

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

PNE sells 240MW solar project in South Africa to NOA Group

News

EU adopts rules requiring solar installations and zero emissions in buildings

News

Solar manufacturing to shift focus on sustainability is essential, says NexWafe CEO

News

India adds 15GW of new solar capacity in twelve months to March 2024

News

US Department of Interior continues renewables expansion on public land

News

Carbon reduction in solar panel production

Guest Blog, Features

Grid concerns and domestic manufacturing top of Dutch solar industry agenda

Features, Featured Articles

Dominion Energy Virginia launches RFP for solar and BESS projects

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar panels in India.
India’s cumulative installed solar capacity now sits at 81.8GW. Credit: Solar Energy Corporation of India

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has published its latest figures for clean power capacity additions in the country, which show that the country added 15GW of new solar capacity in the 12 months to the end of March 2024.

This year, developers have launched a number of large-scale solar projects in India, including Adani Green Energy’s commissioning of a 551MW project in February, and Tata Power’s launch of the country’s largest solar-plus-storage project in March.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The MNRE’s latest capacity addition figures also compare favourably to historic annual deployment figures from other sources, with the 15GW being the highest for any 12-month period.

As shown in the graph below, India added a total of 13.9GW of new solar capacity in 2022, alongside 10GW in both 2021 and 2023.

While some of the 2023 figure below is counted in the 15GW total – as the graph uses calendar years while the MNRE’s latest figures cover a financial year – there remains considerable new solar capacity being added in India, particularly when compared to other renewable sources, such as wind.

Graph showing capacity additions of wind and solar power. Credit: PV Tech

These installations have pushed India’s total operating solar capacity to 81.8GW. Of this total capacity, ground-mounted utility-scale plants account for 64.4GW, over three-quarters of the total capacity. Rooftop solar projects account for 11.9GW; off-grid projects account for 3GW; and what the MNRE calls “hybrid projects,” those that include solar alongside other forms of power generation, account for 2.6GW.

The strong recent addition figures will help India meet its renewable energy capacity target of 500GW by 2030. A report from Ember, published last October, estimates that solar and wind power alone will account for two-thirds of India’s new power generation in the ten years to 2032, encouraging figures considering the government is aiming for renewables to account for half of its total installed electricity capacity by the end of the decade.

However, the Indian solar sector has faced challenges in recent days, including the damage caused to the Omkareshwar Dam floating solar project by a storm. The project, currently under construction and expected to have a total operating capacity of 600MW, will be the world’s largest floating solar project by capacity upon completion. The first part of the plant began operation last week, and this section was damaged by 50km/h winds, suspending production.

capacity additions, ember, floating solar, india, ministry of new and renewable energy, omkareshwar dam, rooftop solar, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Grid concerns and domestic manufacturing top of Dutch solar industry agenda

Features, Featured Articles

Dominion Energy Virginia launches RFP for solar and BESS projects

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

India reimposes ALMM, eliminates exemption for open access and rooftop solar

News

Maxeon new TOPCon bifacial Performance 7 module targets distributed generation

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
April 17, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Modular design with innovative optimiser allows Anker’s home storage system to deliver 5% more usable energy

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia
© Solar Media Limited 2024