Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Adani Green Energy begins operation of 551MW solar project

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

European manufacturing should focus on its key advantages, says NexWafe CEO

News

Europe’s solar sector: navigating geopolitical challenges and technological innovations

Features, Guest Blog

Adani Green Energy begins operation of 551MW solar project

News

NLC India Limited to begin construction of 300MW solar project in Rajasthan

News

Enerparc secures financing for 325MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Germany

News

The Netherlands rejects bill to phase out net metering scheme

News

NREL estimates 1TW of potential community solar in the US

News

“Strong company guarantees”: how falling LCOE has made solar viable in Central America

Features, Interviews

ib vogt closes €350 million for 418MW Spanish PV portfolio

News

Rooftop solar generation meets 1.5% of US electricity demand in 2022

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Adani Green Energy project in Khavda
The 551MW project features bifacial solar PV modules and locally procured horizontal single-axis tracker systems. Image: Adani Green Energy

Indian renewables developer Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) has started operating a 551MW solar project in Gujarat, India.

The project features bifacial solar PV modules and locally procured horizontal single-axis tracker systems. Additionally, it utilises waterless robotic cleaning to address dust accumulation on solar modules.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

AGEL said the project is part of a plan to build a 30GW renewable energy park located in Khavda, a village in the Kutch district of Gujarat. The planned capacity is expected to start operating in the next five years, while AGEL claimed that the park will be the largest renewable energy installation in the world.

According to AGEL, the region boasts one of the best wind and solar resources in India, as it witnesses about 2,060 kWh per square metre of high solar irradiation.

The company’s operational portfolio increased to 9,029MW after adding the project.

In December 2023, AGEL closed a US$1.36 billion debt facility to support the construction of its planned renewables capacity additions at the Khavda renewables park. Meanwhile in July 2023, Indian utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) announced a competitive auction seeking 1.2GW of new solar project capacity for the Khavda renewables park.

The PV Downturn in 2024: How will it Play Out?

15 February 2024
What will PV manufacturing and supply look like in 2024? Which manufacturers are best placed to get through what could be a year of manufacturing downturn and loss-making? Will the U.S. implement new investigations into module traceability and supply-chains for products being shipped from Southeast Asia and India to the U.S.? Will Europe be able to accelerate policy to stimulate domestic manufacturing investments? Will the first major capacity expansion investments be made into the technology that will replace TOPCon in 3-5 years? So many questions to consider in 2024. This webinar, featuring PV Tech’s Head of Research and Chair of the PV CellTech and PV ModuleTech conferences, Dr. Finlay Colville, will offer a stimulating insight into all these issues and many more.

PV ModuleTech Europe

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
adani green energy, adani group, AGEL, cleaning solutions, india, solar pv

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

BloombergNEF: Europe drives global corporate PPA growth in 2023

News

Rooftop solar generation meets 1.5% of US electricity demand in 2022

News

Qcells inks recycling agreement with Solarcycle for US-made modules

News

Super Bowl LVIII powered entirely by Nevada solar-plus-storage project

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

The PV Downturn in 2024: How will it Play Out?

Upcoming Webinars
February 15, 2024
4pm (GMT)

Energy Storage Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
February 20, 2024
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events, Industry Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET
© Solar Media Limited 2024

Chinese New Year—Secure an unmissable saving of 50% on PV Tech Premium

Empower your solar business throughout 2024

Subscribe now

Ends Friday, 23rd Feb 2024. New users only.