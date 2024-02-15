Adani Green Energy begins operation of 551MW solar project

Indian renewables developer Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) has started operating a 551MW solar project in Gujarat, India.
The project features bifacial solar PV modules and locally procured horizontal single-axis tracker systems. Additionally, it utilises waterless robotic cleaning to address dust accumulation on solar modules.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
AGEL said the project is part of a plan to build a 30GW renewable energy park located in Khavda, a village in the Kutch district of Gujarat. The planned capacity is expected to start operating in the next five years, while AGEL claimed that the park will be the largest renewable energy installation in the world.
According to AGEL, the region boasts one of the best wind and solar resources in India, as it witnesses about 2,060 kWh per square metre of high solar irradiation.
The company’s operational portfolio increased to 9,029MW after adding the project.
In December 2023, AGEL closed a US$1.36 billion debt facility to support the construction of its planned renewables capacity additions at the Khavda renewables park. Meanwhile in July 2023, Indian utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) announced a competitive auction seeking 1.2GW of new solar project capacity for the Khavda renewables park.