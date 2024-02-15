Adani Green Energy begins operation of 551MW solar project

AGEL said the project is part of a plan to build a 30GW renewable energy park located in Khavda, a village in the Kutch district of Gujarat. The planned capacity is expected to start operating in the next five years, while AGEL claimed that the park will be the largest renewable energy installation in the world.

According to AGEL, the region boasts one of the best wind and solar resources in India, as it witnesses about 2,060 kWh per square metre of high solar irradiation.

The company’s operational portfolio increased to 9,029MW after adding the project.

In December 2023, AGEL closed a US$1.36 billion debt facility to support the construction of its planned renewables capacity additions at the Khavda renewables park. Meanwhile in July 2023, Indian utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) announced a competitive auction seeking 1.2GW of new solar project capacity for the Khavda renewables park.