India adds 4.9GW residential rooftop solar in H1

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Fab & Facilities, Policy
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

OCI Holdings Vietnam wafer play exposes critical US solar supply bottleneck

Features, Editors' Blog

PV CellTech USA takeaways: Perovskite, manufacturing bottlenecks and tariffs dominate discussions

Features, Editors' Blog

German IPP wpd starts construction at 140MW French solar project

News

Levanta Renewables to build 166MWp solar-plus-storage project in Philippines

News

Apple to back 650MW of European renewable projects in US$600M push

News

Engie and Masdar win bid for 1.5GW Abu Dhabi PV project

News

Slashing utility-scale grading costs: a hidden lever for optimising ROI

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

OCI Holdings eyeing US market with 65% stake in 2.7GW Vietnamese solar wafer plant

News

Solar power’s ‘meteoric’ rise, growth of distributed solar and battery co-location among key DNV energy trends

News
Rooftop solar projects in India.
Applications for residential rooftop solar installations surged nearly fourfold between March 2024 and July 2025, reaching over 5.79 million. Image: RMI.

India installed 4.9GW of residential rooftop solar capacity in the first half of 2025, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research.

According to the report, the surge in rooftop solar installations is driven by the government of India’s Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana (PMSGY), a rooftop solar scheme launched in 2024. Under the initiative, government subsidy disbursements have exceeded INR92.8 billion crore (US$1.05 billion), the report said.

Applications for residential rooftop solar installations surged nearly fourfold between March 2024 and July 2025, reaching over 5.79 million.

However, not all of these applications translate to operational projects. The report’s ‘conversion ratio’, a measure of successful deployments as a percentage of total applications shows that Gujarat and Kerala have the most success converting project applications to actual deployments, with conversion ratios above 65%.

A graph from JMK and the IEEFA.
The ratio of applications to successful installations varies considerably across India. Image: JMK and IEEFA.

Additionally, several states, including Assam, Delhi, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, offer direct capital subsidies to offset high upfront costs.

Under PMSGY, Gujarat tops the list with 1,491MW of installed residential rooftop solar capacity, followed by Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Rajasthan. Together, these states account for roughly 77.2% of the 4.9GW installed under the scheme.

However, as of July 2025, only 13.1% of the ten million installation target and 14.1% of the allocated INR65.7 billion (US$7.5 billion) in subsidies had been disbursed. Indeed, as of July 2025, the national installation-to-application conversion ratio under PMSGY stood at just 22.7%, highlighting challenges in converting demand into operational rooftop solar capacity.

Against this backdrop, achieving the PMSGY target of 30GW of cumulative rooftop capacity additions by 2027 remains a significant challenge. The report noted that adoption continues to be constrained by low financing awareness, cumbersome loan procedures, technical glitches in grievance systems, and fragmented supply chains.

JMK Research’s Aman Gupta suggested a district-level escalation system under PMSGY to tackle subsidy delays, data errors and portal issues. A standardised, plug-and-play solar kit could address fragmented quality and speed up installations. The report noted that PMSGY’s success depends on streamlined digital processes, standardised products and strong consumer support.

Advancing Residential Rooftop Solar Adoption in India under PM Surya Ghar Yojana Report, asia, ieefa, india, jmk research, Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, pv power plants, residential rooftop, solar pv, south asia

