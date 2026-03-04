Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

ISC Konstanz partners with Celloraa Energy for 1.2GW TOPCon cell manufacturing facility in India

By JP Casey
March 4, 2026
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

PPA prices in North America set to rise ‘in the short-term’, according to kWh Analytics

News

EU puts up €54.9m for solar under third round of cross-border tender

News

From profit to loss: China’s biggest PV tracker company, Arctech Solar, under pressure

News

ISC Konstanz partners with Celloraa Energy for 1.2GW TOPCon cell manufacturing facility in India

News

Ciel & Terre receives certification for Fusio floating solar system

News

Group Surya commissions 500MW G12R solar module manufacturing facility in India

News

Edify Energy partners with DT Infrastructure for more than 1GW of solar-plus-storage

News

Australia utility-scale solar and wind hits 5TWh in February 2026, says Rystad Energy

News

Singapore raises solar target to 3GW by 2030

News

CHN Energy starts operations at 2GW phase of Lingwu solar PV project, bringing operational capacity to 4GW

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An Onix Renewable manufacturing plant in Gujarat.
Celloraa Energy plans to its total cell manufacturing capacity to 2.4GW. Image: Onix Renewable.

The International Solar Energy Research Center (ISC) Konstanz, a German research centre, has partnered with Indian renewable energy company Celloraa Energy to develop a 1.2GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell production facility in Gujarat, India.

Under the terms of the agreement, ISC Konstanz will serve as the “primary technology and qualification partner” for the Indian company as it looks to expand its domestic solar cell manufacturing capacity. This week, PV Tech reported on Celloraa’s signing of an equipment supply deal with German wet processing equipment manufacturer RENA Technologies to support the development of the facility’s planned 1.2GW annual production capacity, meaning the company has now secured equipment and industry expertise for its new manufacturing plant.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

“This collaboration with Celloraa Energy embodies our mission to bridge the gap between cutting-edge research and industrial scale,” explained Dr. Radovan Kopecek, co-founder and director of ISC Konstanz, who added that the deal would bring together ISC Konstanz’s “deep expertise” in n-type cell architecture and Celloraa’s “manufacturing capabilities”.

The companies also noted that their partnership is intended to last “beyond immediate TOPCon production goals”. Under the terms of the deal, ISC Konstanz will provide Celloraa with a “comprehensive training programme” and the companies will develop a “research and development roadmap aimed at next-generation device architectures”.

This is likely to take the form of back contact (BC) cells, as Celloraa plans to “transition seamlessly to tandem-ready BC structures”, although did not specify when it plans to shift its focus from TOPCon to BC technology.

Celloraa expects to begin producing cells at its Gujarat facility at the end of the 2026-27 financial year, and plans to double its total annual manufacturing capacity to 2.4GW in future. It also plans to integrate silicon ingot and wafer manufacturing into its portfolio, but has not provided further details, or a timeline, on these aspects of its plans.

This is not ISC Konstanz’s first involvement in cell production; last year, the research centre announced a collaboration with US cell manufacturer Suniva at its crystalline silicon solar cell production facility in Georgia.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Global

9 March 2027
Location To Be Confirmed
PV CellTech Global will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. Join us in Q1 of 2027
More Info
bc, celloraa energy, cells, india, isc konstanz, manufacturing, topcon

Read Next

A Group Surya manufacturing facility.

Group Surya commissions 500MW G12R solar module manufacturing facility in India

March 4, 2026
Group Surya has commissioned a G12R module manufacturing facility in Odisha, the first such manufacturing facility in the Indian state.
In the final quarter of the year, 1.6GW of solar open access capacity was added, down 29% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 32% YoY. Image: SECI.

Mercom: cost of using Indian-made solar modules fell 3.4% in Q4 2025

March 3, 2026
Average PV equipment costs for large-scale solar projects in India showed mixed trends in Q4 2025, said Mercom.
India’s total installed renewable capacity stood at 258GW as of 31 December 2025, with solar accounting for 53% of the mix. Image: SECI.

India to add 42.5GW of solar capacity in 2026: JMK Research

March 2, 2026
India is expected to add 42.5GW of new solar capacity in 2026, according to research analyst JMK Research’s Q4 2025 (Oct-Dec) India RE Update report. 
RENA - CELLORAA deal

RENA Technologies to ship solar manufacturing equipment to 1.2GW Indian TOPCon cell plant

March 2, 2026
German wet processing equipment manufacturer RENA Technologies will supply its equipment to a planned 1.2GW TOPCon solar cell production facility in India.
A Waaree manufacturing facility.
Premium

Where next for the US solar tariff whack-a-mole game?

February 26, 2026
Analysis: As new duties threaten to block PV producers from India, Laos and Indonesia from the US market, the outcome of the Section 232 polysilicon investigation could put an end to the question of who will be next.
The plant will achieve over 25% cell efficiency, using a 16-busbar design that enhances power output. Image: Premier Energies.

Premier Energies unveils 0BB TOPCon solar cell, India’s ‘first’

February 26, 2026
Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has unveiled a new zero busbar (0BB) TOPCon solar cell, a “first” in India, according to the company.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Singapore raises solar target to 3GW by 2030

News

Virya Energy secures US$99 million EBRD equity to scale Polish solar portfolio

News

NEM Data Spotlight: February 2026 sees generation retreat from summer peak as pricing volatility reaches new extremes

Features, Long Reads

US residential solar enters post-incentive era after ITC expiry surge

News

CHN Energy starts operations at 2GW phase of Lingwu solar PV project, bringing operational capacity to 4GW

News

Solar LCOE saw ‘anomalous’ 6% rise between 2024 and 2025

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain