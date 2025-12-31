INDIA ROUND-UP: KP Group invests in Botswana, Premier and Waaree sign supply deals

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

Under the agreement, KP Group and the Government of Botswana will jointly develop renewable energy infrastructure with an estimated investment of US$4 billion. The collaboration also covers the development of high-voltage transmission infrastructure within Botswana, as well as regional interconnections to improve grid reliability.

The partnership supports Botswana’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2030 and marks a step forward in KP Group’s international expansion. The agreement was signed between Botswana’s Ministry of Minerals and Energy and KP Group, which comprises KPI Green Energy, KP Energy and KP Green Engineering.

Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, minister of minerals and energy, Botswana said that the partnership would accelerate clean energy deployment while delivering long-term economic and environmental benefits.

Gujarat-headquartered KP Group has a renewable energy portfolio of around 6GW in India, spanning operational assets and projects under development, and is targeting more than 10GW by 2030. The group has over 1.8GW of installed capacity and an independent power producer (IPP) portfolio of around 1.7GW, with large-scale solar developments such as a 645MWp project in Khavda.

Recently, KPI Green Energy placed an INR15 billion (US$174 million) order with PV manufacturer Emmvee for the supply of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) bifacial solar modules. The modules were set to be manufactured at Emmvee’s Dabaspet and Sulibele facilities in Karnataka and deployed at KPI Green Energy’s solar projects in Gujarat, India.

Premier Energies secures US$255 million supply orders

Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has secured cell and module supply orders worth more than INR23 billion (US$255 million).

The contracts were awarded by a mix of leading domestic customers, including IPPs, with execution scheduled across 2027 and 2028, the company said in an exchange filing.

“As India accelerates renewable energy deployment under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, we remain focused on delivering high-quality solar solutions at scale while strengthening our backward integration and integrated manufacturing platform,” said Chiranjeev Saluja, CEO, Premier Energies.

The Hyderabad-based manufacturer is targeting 10.6GW of solar cell capacity and 11.1GW of module capacity by September 2026. The company is also expanding into ingots and wafers, battery energy storage and solar inverters as it moves towards a fully integrated 10GW manufacturing platform.

Recently, Premier acquired a 51% stake in transformer maker Transcon and inverter producer KSolare Energy. The company invested INR5 billion (US$56.96 million) in acquiring Transcon and INR1.7 billion (US$19.38 million), alongside Syrma SGS Technology, in KSolare.

Waaree Energies signs 1.5GW module supply deal

Indian solar PV manufacturer Waaree Energies has secured an order to supply 1.5GW of solar modules to an unnamed energy firm.

The contract includes 1GW of modules that comply with domestic content requirement (DCR), with the remainder of the order not complying with DCR regulations. The DCR mandates the use of domestically manufactured solar cells and modules for projects to qualify for certain government-backed tenders and incentives, supporting local manufacturing under initiatives such as Make in India.

The supply is scheduled to be executed in the 2026-27 financial year. Mumbai-based Waaree has a total solar module manufacturing capacity of 22.3GW globally, with 19.7GW in India and 2.6GW in the US. The company has a solar cell manufacturing capacity of 5.4GW.

Recently, the company signed a 288MWp solar module supply agreement with US project developer Sabanci Renewables. The deal, signed between Waaree’s US subsidiary Waaree Solar Americas and Sabanci, covers two utility-scale solar projects in Texas: the 156MW Pepper project in McLennan County and the 130MW Lucky 7 project in Brashear. Delivery of Waaree’s 620Wp bifacial modules is set to begin in Q3 2026.