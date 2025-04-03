Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Indian heavy industry offers 20GW solar PV opportunity

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Avangrid commissions 202MW Powell Creek solar project in Ohio

News

Sunnova appoints Robyn Liska as interim CFO to recover from US$447.8 million losses in 2024

News

Indian heavy industry offers 20GW solar PV opportunity

News

Trump tariffs hit Southeast Asian solar supply

News

Potentia Energy completes acquisition of 1.2GW renewables portfolio in Australia

News

Anti-hail TOPCon solar PV modules from Canadian Solar get first deployment in Australia

News

India almost trebles cell manufacturing capacity to 25GW in 12 months to March 2025

News

GCL backs FBR over Siemens process to ‘remain competitive’ in cutthroat polysilicon industry

News

Italy launches second agriPV tender to allocate €320 million

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: wafer prices go up, TCL Zhonghuan wafer shipments milestone, Complant secures EPC contract

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An Actis solar project.
Under the green energy open access mode of power procurement, India’s heavy industry has access to 20GW solar PV. Image: Actis.

India’s open access market has the potential to offer 20GW of solar PV to power the country’s heavy industries, according to a report from think tank Ember.

Across the top five steel, cement and aluminium-producing states in the country, industries would have access to the 20GW solar PV under the green energy open access mode of power procurement.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This mechanism allows industrial consumers – above 100kW – to procure renewable energy directly from a renewable energy generator using the transmission and distribution infrastructure under a non-discriminatory open access framework.

Steel would present the largest opportunity with 9.4GW of potential capacity, nearly half of the total capacity available, due to the industry’s greater reliance on expensive grid power, which can be replaced with open access solar. Not only that, steelmakers could reduce their productions costs by up to 10% – in the case of  standalone electric arc furnaces – by using solar PV generation.

Graph showing potential cost savings for states shifting to using renewable power. Chart: Ember.

Moreover, two states – Odisha and Chhattisgarh – acccount for nearly 40% of the 20GW of open access solar power opportunity, as they have both served as core industrial hubs for the country’s steel and aluminium production.

“States such as Odisha and Chhattisgarh have long been legacy industrial hubs, owing to their proximity to rich mineral reserves. By integrating renewable power, they are well-positioned to begin their transformation to green manufacturing hubs,” said Duttatreya Das, energy analyst for India at Ember.

“The shift is already in motion—Odisha is now actively envisioning green industrial parks, setting the stage for an export-driven, low-carbon future in manufacturing.”

According to Ember, recent waivers on open access charges have made renewable power more appealing in these regions and made it commercially viable sourcing option for these heavy industries. With the potential to shift these industries into green manufacturing hubs could have the potential to attract international climate finance and corporate investments too.

Ember’s report can be accessed here.

The cost of round-the-clock renewables

Another key takeaway from the report is that sourcing 50% of renewable energy for heavy industries is cost-effective today and is possible without the need to integrate energy storage into the mix. However, increasing the renewable energy penetration from 50% to 80% would lead to a 40% premium due to the cost of storage and the challenges of managing surplus electricity.

“Cost-competitive, near-24/7 renewable energy will power the first wave of industrial decarbonisation and redefine the future of corporate power purchases,” explained Neshwin Rodrigues, senior energy analyst for Asia at Ember.

The report highlights that reaching round-the-clock renewable energy would come at a premium of 3.5 times the cost of standalone renewable energy generation. Once again, battery deployment would drive up system costs as Ember forecasts the technology would contribute up to 60% of the total cost of sourcing 24/7 renewable energy.

ember, ember climate, energy storage, india, odisha, open access, round-the-clock, steel manufacturing, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Shipping containers on a boat.

Trump tariffs hit Southeast Asian solar supply

April 3, 2025
US President Donald Trump has announced sweeping global tariffs on imports to the US, which have heavily impacted major solar PV manufacturing regions.
Image: Potentia Energy.

Potentia Energy completes acquisition of 1.2GW renewables portfolio in Australia

April 3, 2025
Potentia Energy has acquired a 1.2GW renewable energy generation and energy storage portfolio in Australia from CVC DIF and Cbus Super.
Tata Power's Neemuch solar project in India.

India almost trebles cell manufacturing capacity to 25GW in 12 months to March 2025

April 2, 2025
India has nearly trebled its annual nameplate for solar cells from 9GW to 25GW between March 2024 and March 2025, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).
100MW solar PV plant in Indiana from EDP Renewables North America

EDPR NA powers 100MW solar PV plant in Indiana, inks PPA with Amazon

April 1, 2025
EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has commissioned the 100MW Riverstart III solar PV park in Indiana, US.
A Waaree manufacturing facility.

Waaree commissions 5.4GW cell manufacturing facility in India

March 31, 2025
Waaree Energies has commissioned a 5.4GW cell manufacturing facility in Gujarat, the largest cell manufacturing facility in India.
Image: Edify Energy.

Edify Energy submits 80MW solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

March 31, 2025
Edify Energy has submitted an 80MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales to the Australian government’s EPBC Act.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PERC technology is ‘obsolete’ in Europe and low PV prices are here to stay – report

News

India almost trebles cell manufacturing capacity to 25GW in 12 months to March 2025

News

GCL backs FBR over Siemens process to ‘remain competitive’ in cutthroat polysilicon industry

News

Potentia Energy completes acquisition of 1.2GW renewables portfolio in Australia

News

Trump tariffs hit Southeast Asian solar supply

News

Vale sells stake in Brazilian renewable power portfolio for US$1 billion

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.