Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Indiana Michigan Power proposes 2GW+ of renewables under latest IRP, includes 60MW of battery storage

By Sean Rai-Roche
Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Indiana Michigan Power proposes 2GW+ of renewables under latest IRP, includes 60MW of battery storage

News

Solar ‘begins to soar’ in Europe as generation jumps 27% in two years – Ember

News

Stem to unlock ‘significant value’ in renewables software solutions after closing AlsoEnergy deal

News

California’s energy transition to require 53GW of solar PV, US$30bn+ for grid upgrades by 2045, says CAISO

News

Heliene to supply up to 250MW of US-made modules to C&I solar developer Altus Power

News

Policy support could lead to ‘flurry of activity’ in Europe’s green hydrogen sector

News

Sunnova and Generac expand strategic partnership with energy storage included for the first time

News

State Bank of India, Tata Power Solar Systems partner to create small-scale solar PV financing agency

News

Maxeon takes aim at US C&I solar market with Omnidian deal

News

India unveils four-fold increase of solar PLI scheme funding to US$2.6 billion

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
I&M said 85% of its energy in 2020 was carbon emissions-free. Image: I&M via Twitter.

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) has submitted an Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) which includes the addition of more than 2GW of solar and wind by 2028 to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).

A subsidiary of investor-owned utility American Electric Power (AEP), I&M’s Powering the Next Tomorrow plan will see it issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) in the “coming months” for roughly 500MW of solar and 800MW of wind, with half of those resources aiming to come online by 2025 and the remainder by 2026.

It said a “second RFP is planned for later” that will seek proposals for an additional 800MW of solar and 60MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS).

“Together, the new resources would more than quadruple I&M’s current solar and wind generation,” the company said in a statement.

It will also tender for 1GW of gas peaking units by 2028. The peaker units “are expected to be the most cost-effective, reliable source of additional power”, I&M said, adding they would only be used during peak demand periods. The company said 85% its energy in 2020 was carbon-emission free.

Under IURC rules, I&M is required to submit a 20-year plan to every three years. Powering the Next Tomorrow was developed during 2021 and “included five meetings with stakeholders representing a variety of interests,” I&M said.

Ohio-based AEP also is one of the US’ largest electricity producers with roughly 31GW of generating capacity, including more than 5.9GW of renewables. It plans to grow its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
aes, AES indiana, indiana, indiana michigan power, irp, storage

Read Next

California’s energy transition to require 53GW of solar PV, US$30bn+ for grid upgrades by 2045, says CAISO

February 2, 2022
California’s energy transition will need 53GW of solar PV by 2045, with the state’s transmission system requiring a US$30.5 billion investment alongside major increases in energy storage to accommodate the extra power.  

Record 31.1GW of corporate clean energy PPAs signed in 2021 amid surge in activity from tech firms

February 1, 2022
A record 31.1GW of clean energy was bought by corporations through power purchase agreements (PPAs) last year, with technology companies once again the largest buyers, according to research firm BloombergNEF (BNEF).

PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDP Renewables completes ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’, Gulf utilities price their first ever green bond

January 17, 2022
A round-up of the latest projects news, including EDP Renewables completing Indiana’s largest PV project, two Gulf utility companies pricing their first green bonds and an Australian utility linking its project to the national grid.

Q CELLS, KSI sign strategic agreement to collaborate on project development and financing

January 14, 2022
Module manufacturer and energy solutions company Q CELLS has entered into a strategic partnership with development and financing firm Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure (KSI) to collaborate on project co-development and financing.

Renewables integration, energy storage and investment uncertainty among top five problems faced by Asia’s power sector, says report

January 5, 2022
Renewable integration, sufficient energy storage and market uncertainty are three of the top five challenges facing Asia’s power sector today, according to Black & Veatch’s Asia Electric report that also overwhelmingly named hydrogen as a key decarbonisation method beyond the next decade

DOE establishes new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations to scale green technologies

December 24, 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has established the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, a new DOE office that will help deliver on President Joe Biden’s climate plans

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Which PV manufacturers will really drive n-type industry adoption?

Editors' Blog, Features

Policy support could lead to ‘flurry of activity’ in Europe’s green hydrogen sector

News

Italy awards 975MW of solar, wind in latest renewables auction

News

India unveils four-fold increase of solar PLI scheme funding to US$2.6 billion

News

Bifacial exemption set to remain under new US Section 201 tariffs, reports suggest

News

Con Edison proposes 2023 rate increase to fund 200MW solar PV project, four battery storage systems

News

Upcoming Events

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021