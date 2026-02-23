Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

India’s electricity transition accelerates, but state-level gaps persist, says report

By Shreeyashi Ojha
February 23, 2026
Power Plants, Grids, Off-Grid, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

GameChange boosts solar eBOS expertise with Terrasmart acquisition

News

India’s electricity transition accelerates, but state-level gaps persist, says report

News

R.Power raises US$50 million to develop 70.5MW Polish solar PV portfolio

News

FRV to hybridise Spanish PV fleet with batteries

News

Enel acquires 830MW US PV and wind portfolio, ups renewables investment

News

Misaligned from the start: how quality assurance gaps in tracker and racking systems put solar projects at risk

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Fortis Energy, EBRD sign potential financing on 270MW/72MWh solar-plus-storage plant in Serbia

News

Lightsource bp sells 1GW Australian solar PV portfolio to Aula Energy

News

NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

News

Technical realities could ‘potentially undermine’ Microsoft’s 100% renewables boast

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The third edition of Indian States’ Electricity Transition (SET) report evaluates 21 states, representing 95% of India’s power demand, across a three-dimensional framework. Image: Tom Kenning

Karnataka, Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh top decarbonisation, power ecosystem readiness, and market enablers, respectively, according to a joint report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and Ember. 

The third edition of IEEFA and Ember’s Indian States’ Electricity Transition (SET) report evaluates 21 states, representing 95% of India’s power demand, across a three-dimensional framework covering decarbonisation, power ecosystem readiness and performance, and market enablers. Although some states continue to advance steadily in FY2025, others have built momentum and a stronger foundation for accelerated progress. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

“All the 21 states assessed have advanced on multiple fronts, even as the pace and areas of focus vary,” said Vibhuti Garg, director, South Asia, IEEFA. 

“Such divergence is inevitable at the sub-national level given the structural and historical factors, including differences in resource endowment, development legacies, states’ fiscal and economic conditions, rural-urban composition, and institutional capacity within the power sector. Going forward, understanding these state-level differences and gaps in progress is essential for designing targeted policies and interventions,” she added. 

Decarbonisation: Karnataka leads despite methodology changes 

Despite a recalibration of the capacity addition parameter and the inclusion of hydro capacity in SET 2026, Karnataka remained a top performer in the decarbonisation dimension. Himachal Pradesh and Kerala also performed strongly, driven by higher renewable energy shares in their procurement mix and lower power sector emissions intensity. 

Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Rajasthan improved in this dimension, supported by energy efficiency interventions reflected in their State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2024 scores. 

The report highlighted that leading states can further strengthen their transition pathways by addressing gaps in grid readiness, improving the financial health of distribution companies (DISCOMs), and enhancing market-enabling conditions. 

Power ecosystem readiness: Delhi and Haryana stay ahead 

In the readiness and performance of the power ecosystem dimension – which assessed distributed solar adoption, supply reliability and DISCOM performance – Delhi and Haryana continued to rank strongly. 

“For states with potential to improve on this dimension, targeted reforms could unlock faster progress. Strengthening DISCOM finances, ensuring timely subsidies, adopting cost-reflective tariffs, and enhancing billing and collection through digitisation and smart metering will help reduce risk perception and enable DISCOMs to scale renewable energy procurement effectively,” said Saloni Sachdeva Michael, clean energy specialist, IEEFA.    

Moreover, Chhattisgarh emerged as a notable performer under this segment, recording a minimal power shortage of 0.07% in FY2025. Bihar also stood out, recording the highest percentage of progress in smart meter deployment at 78% of its sanctioned meters under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) as of March 2025. Meanwhile, Assam completed the installation of 46% of its sanctioned smart meters under RDSS.

Despite ranking among the leading states for installed utility-scale solar PV capacity, Rajasthan and Maharashtra still need to improve in the readiness and performance of their power ecosystem, due to weaker DISCOM performance, limited short-term market participation and slower uptake of distributed solar, including off-grid systems and rooftop solar.

Market enablers: Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan gain ground 

The market enablers dimension, which examined initiatives such as EV adoption, green hydrogen policies, green tariffs, time-of-day (ToD) tariffs and energy storage measures, saw significant movement compared to SET 2024 due to parameter changes

Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan emerged as the strongest performers in this category, supported by updated renewable energy policies, green tariff adoption and solar-hour-aligned ToD tariffs. Uttar Pradesh demonstrated strong momentum in EV deployment, while Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan also made moderate progress. 

Rajasthan was highlighted for its well-established renewable policy landscape and the lowest green tariff premium. While Bihar introduced a green tariff provision for FY2026 and set a target of around 24GW of renewable capacity by FY2030, alongside EV adoption of 8.2% in FY2025.

discoms, ember, grid challenges, ieefa, india, Indian States’ Electricity Transition report

Read Next

The Khavda project, announced by the Government of India in 2020, spans 60,000 hectares and is set to deliver 30GW of solar alongside wind capacity. Image: NTPC.

NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

February 20, 2026
NTPC has commissioned 165MW of solar capacity at its 1.25GW Khavda-II solar project in Gujarat.
The new line has been commissioned by Jupiter Solartech Private Limited (JSTPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Image: Jupiter International.

Jupiter International commissions 1GW PERC cell line at Himachal facility

February 17, 2026
Jupiter International has commissioned its 1GW third solar cell production line online at its Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh.
Axis Energy will deliver the project in partnership with Evren, an India focused renewable energy platform backed by global asset manager Brookfield. Image: Axis Energy via LinkedIn.

Axis Energy, GRIDCO partner to develop 5GW of renewables projects in Odisha

February 16, 2026
Axis Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Odisha to develop up to 5GW of renewable energy capacity in the state. 
As a part of the joint venture, the companies have acquired Skypower Services MENA, targeting around 570MW of renewable capacity in its initial rollout. Image: Inox Solar.

Inox Clean Energy, RJ Corp acquire Skypower Services, targeting 570MW of African solar PV capacity

February 13, 2026
Inox Clean Energy has partnered with integrated renewable energy platform RJ Corp to expand into Africa’s renewable energy markets.
“India is famously known for its inverted tax structure, where upstream materials and raw materials are charged at a higher tax rate than the finished product,” Konda told PV Tech Premium. “This budget will change that.” Image: Charith Konda.
Premium

India’s 2026-27 budget backs solar supply chain growth, but execution remains key

February 13, 2026
PV Talk: Charith Konda, energy specialist at IEEFA, says India’s 2026-27 budget aims to “establish a stronger supply chain within the solar and PV cell and module sector,” but warns that “execution is as important as the policy itself.”
Aerial view of a solar PV plant in India from Tata Power

India solar PV additions reach 36.6GW, up 43% YoY – Mercom

February 13, 2026
Solar PV installations in India have reached a record 36.6GW in 2025, a 43% increase from the previous year’s 25GW.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

News

Waiting for a final verdict: Shoals and Voltage both declare victory in eBOS patent dispute

Features, Editors' Blog

Sungrow and Huawei achieve AAA rating in new PV InverterTech bankability report

Features, Guest Blog

Technical realities could ‘potentially undermine’ Microsoft’s 100% renewables boast

News

NexWafe, Talon PV ink 7GW wafer supply agreement in the US

News

Tracking the tracker in gigawatt-scale

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain