Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Indonesia Pertamina NRE to build 500MW solar PV plant in Bangladesh

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Indonesia Pertamina NRE to build 500MW solar PV plant in Bangladesh

News

EDP Renewables inaugurates 200MW/40MW California solar-plus-storage project

News

d.light closes US$176 million new financing for off-grid offerings in Africa

News

Comstock Metals to recycle PV modules at Nevada facility

News

S&P Global launches module spot market assessment amid PV pricing volatility

News

Can Vietnam’s direct PPA help meet its ambitious solar goals?

News

Egypt aims to add 4GW of renewables by next summer

News

Generac to expand Puerto Rico’s residential PV sector with US$200 million DOE grant

News

ADB finances US$240.5 million for Indian rooftop solar

News

Anker on the role of innovation and meeting customer needs in its ongoing success

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Pertamina NRE will build the project in the southeastern of Bangladesh, in the Maheshkhali area. Image: Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash

Pertamina New & Renewable Energy (Pertamina NRE), a subsidiary of Indonesian state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build a 500MW solar PV plant in Bangladesh.

Signed with state-owned energy company Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL), the project is expected to be built in the Maheshkhali area, in the southeast of Bangladesh.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The location of the project coincides with the highest levels of irradiation in the country and the best solar PV power potential, as shown in the graph below.

Graph: Global Solar Atlas.

The MoU also includes the construction of supporting facilities and for the possible development of further cooperation between the companies. A timeline for the construction and commercial operation of the project was not disclosed by either company.

“I am confident that this strategic partnership will be the foundation for cooperation that will not only enhance our operational capabilities, but also drive growth, innovation, shared success, and support Bangladesh’s national energy security,” said Nelwin Aldriansyah, CFO of Pertamina NRE.

With the construction of the 500MW solar PV project, Bangladesh would nearly double its installed solar capacity. By the end of 2023, the country had installed less than 800MW of solar PV capacity, according to data from energy think tank Ember.

Most of the country’s electricity generation comes from fossil fuels, with only less than 1% from solar PV.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
bangladesh, coal power generation company bangladesh limited, memorandum of understanding, mou, pertamina nre, southeast asia, utility-scale solar

Read Next

doral renewables

Doral to commission 400MW Mammoth North project in Indiana this summer

July 10, 2024
Doral Renewables plans to begin commercial operations at its 400MW Mammoth North solar project in the US state of Indiana this summer.
image: Actis

Actis-backed IPP acquires 140MW Thailand PV portfolio

July 8, 2024
Southeast Asian independent power producer (IPP) Levanta Renewables has acquired a 139.4MWp operational solar PV portfolio in Thailand.
sonnedix japan
Premium

Is Japan’s solar 2030 PV target feasible?

July 1, 2024
Solar and storage are playing a key role in Japan's push towards energy security, according to Uranulzii Batbayer and Aniket Autade of Rystad.
nextera energy resources

Utility-scale solar accounts for 6.1% of US electricity generation in April, according to EIA

June 28, 2024
The US generated 18,938GWh of electricity from utility-scale solar in April 2024, accounting for 6.1% of its total electricity generation.
Sembcorp solar project.

Sembcorp completes acquisition of 245MW renewables portfolio in Vietnam

June 20, 2024
Singaporean state-owned energy company Sembcorp has completed the acquisition of 245MW of renewables projects in Vietnam.
BM
Premium

Maxeon CEO talks financial difficulties, module prices and AD/CVD – part 1

June 20, 2024
Today at the Intersolar trade show in Munich, PV Tech Premium sat down with Bill Mulligan, CEO of Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Maxeon.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Saudi Arabia signs deals for 30GW domestic solar PV manufacturing

News

Germany adds 7.5GW solar PV in H1 2024, reaches 90GW

News

Vietnam to buy power from residential and commercial rooftop solar

News

Tax credit transferability market ‘blows doors open’ in the US

Features, Interviews

FERC: solar dominates new generation capacity in US

News

JinkoSolar to build 10GW n-type cell and module factory in Saudi Arabia

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024