Ingeteam, European Energy ink inverter supply deal for 137MW of solar in Australia

By George Heynes
Nexamp secures US$340 million financing for US distributed solar and energy storage

Engaging investors amid cyclical investment trends in off-grid solar

Australia’s commercial solar blind spot: why maintenance can no longer be an afterthought

Fraunhofer ISE unveils new HJT cell using ‘one-tenth’ of silver

Rising module prices and a rush to complete projects – welcome to China’s PV ‘Hunger Games’

Hanwha to buy REC Silicon for US$88.8 million, shareholders criticise ‘lowball’ offer

Axpo and EDF sign PPA for 102MW of solar PV capacity in Greece

Germany seeks 282MW of rooftop solar in latest tender

Acciona Energía completes construction of 308MW solar PV plant in Queensland, Australia

European Energy has around 5GW of renewable energy developments in its Australia pipeline. Image: European Energy.

Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam has secured a contract from Danish developer European Energy to supply its technology to two solar PV power plants in Australia, totalling an installed generation capacity of 137MW.

Under the terms of the deal, Ingeteam will supply 77 PV inverters to be integrated within 22 medium voltage power transformer stations. These will be installed at the 106MW Lancaster solar plant in Victoria and the 31MW Mulwala solar plant in New South Wales.

Ingeteam will supply the plants with its INGECON SUN Power B Series inverters and commission the equipment and control electronics.

These solar PV power plants were acquired via a deal with Swedish solar developer OX2 in September last year. The PV plants, which will have a cumulative annual production of around 255GWh, are expected to be brought online sometime in 2026.

The Lancaster solar PV project is located 9km east of Kyabram in northern Victoria and is currently under development. Once complete, it will cover 172 hectares.

Construction on the Lancaster site started in March 2025. At the time, European Energy said it is dedicated to collaborating with Traditional Owners and has partnered with Indigenous Civil Group to provide site facilities, amenities, and related services for the Lancaster Solar Park.

Mulwala, on the other hand, is located 2km north of Mulwala, New South Wales, near the border with Victoria. It is near OX2’s 175MW Finley River and the 130MW Glenrowan solar PV power plants, the latter of which has been in operation since March 2024.

Ingeteam has a firm presence in the Australian market via a subsidiary located in North Wollongong, a coastal city south of Sydney in New South Wales. Ingeteam claims it currently holds a solar market share of around 25% in the country.

As reported by PV Tech in July last year, the organisation secured a contract to supply its power electronics technology for Enel Green Power Australia’s 93MW Girgarre solar PV power plant in Victoria.

Specifically, Ingeteam has supplied 15 transformer stations delivered as a turnkey solution and the power plant controller (PPC) system.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
Image: Brighte.

April 29, 2025
An Acciona Energía solar project.

April 28, 2025
April 24, 2025
A BayWa re floating solar project in Germany.

April 24, 2025
Aerial view of a solar PV plant from Uniper

April 23, 2025
Solar panels above a fishery site in China
Premium

April 23, 2025
Analysis: Carrie Xiao explores the factors behind the recent cancellation of China's PV module mega-tender and their wider implications for equipment procurement.

