Ingeteam, European Energy ink inverter supply deal for 137MW of solar in Australia

Ingeteam will supply the plants with its INGECON SUN Power B Series inverters and commission the equipment and control electronics.

These solar PV power plants were acquired via a deal with Swedish solar developer OX2 in September last year. The PV plants, which will have a cumulative annual production of around 255GWh, are expected to be brought online sometime in 2026.

The Lancaster solar PV project is located 9km east of Kyabram in northern Victoria and is currently under development. Once complete, it will cover 172 hectares.

Construction on the Lancaster site started in March 2025. At the time, European Energy said it is dedicated to collaborating with Traditional Owners and has partnered with Indigenous Civil Group to provide site facilities, amenities, and related services for the Lancaster Solar Park.

Mulwala, on the other hand, is located 2km north of Mulwala, New South Wales, near the border with Victoria. It is near OX2’s 175MW Finley River and the 130MW Glenrowan solar PV power plants, the latter of which has been in operation since March 2024.

Ingeteam has a firm presence in the Australian market via a subsidiary located in North Wollongong, a coastal city south of Sydney in New South Wales. Ingeteam claims it currently holds a solar market share of around 25% in the country.

As reported by PV Tech in July last year, the organisation secured a contract to supply its power electronics technology for Enel Green Power Australia’s 93MW Girgarre solar PV power plant in Victoria.

Specifically, Ingeteam has supplied 15 transformer stations delivered as a turnkey solution and the power plant controller (PPC) system.