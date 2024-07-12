Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Ingeteam to supply inverters for 93MW Victoria, Australia, solar PV project

By George Heynes
Modules, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Ingeteam to supply inverters for 93MW Victoria, Australia, solar PV project

News

New Zealand’s first ‘high-value’ agriPV solar farm revealed

News

Iberdrola signs PPA with Burger King, supplies power from 553MW solar PV plant in Spain

News

Dimension Renewable Energy unveils new name, plans to operate 500MW community solar projects

News

Huawei ushering in new era of smart renewable energy generators

News

BayWa r.e. sells 95MW Spanish solar PV project to Encavis AG

News

Calls for enhanced cybersecurity measures for European solar

News

Avangrid installs first modules at 202MW Ohio PV site

News

Major Chinese solar manufacturers report losses in H1 2024 due to increased competition

News

Europe received 43% of Chinese PV exports in Jan-May 2024

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The project will have an annual electricity production capacity of 200GWh. Image: Enel Green Power

Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam has signed a supply agreement for Enel Green Power Australia’s 93MW Girgarre solar farm.

Ingeteam will supply its power electronics technology for the project, which has an annual electricity production capacity of 200GWh. Specifically, Ingeteam has supplied 15 transformer stations delivered as a turnkey solution and the power plant controller system.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Construction of the project started in August 2023 and is estimated to last 18 months. Beon Energy Solutions is building it. The plant’s operating life is expected to be approximately 35 years, representing an approximate AU$140 million (US$94.6 million) investment.

The project is located in the Campaspe Shire in the state of Victoria.

Late last year (21 December), Enel Green Power Australia signed a solar power purchase agreement for the solar plant with renewable energy company SmartestEnergy Australia, as previously reported by PV Tech.

Ingeteam’s presence in the global solar market

Ingeteam continues to expand its global presence. In May 2024, the organisation revealed it would supply its products to a 250MW solar PV project operated by fellow Spanish solar project developer Grenergy.

Located in the Tabernas desert in southern Spain, in the Andalusia region, the Tabernas project will deploy 70 of Ingeteam’s Ingecon Sun 3Power C Series inverters spread across 35 transformer stations. Once operational – which, in a February statement, Grenergy said it expects in the first half of 2025 – the site is expected to generate 466.6GWh of power annually.

 In February 2024, Grenergy also announced it signed a supply deal with Ingeteam for a 1GW solar-plus-storage project in Chile. Located in the Atacama Desert, the site is slated to have 4.1GWh of energy storage capacity upon completion of its five phases in 2026. Grenergy said that when it begins producing and storing energy, it will be the “largest” solar-plus-storage project in the world.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, enel green power australia, ingeteam, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv, victoria

Read Next

Visualisation of the Lincoln University agriPV solar farm. Image: Lincoln University.

New Zealand’s first ‘high-value’ agriPV solar farm revealed

July 12, 2024
Lincoln University revealed plans on Wednesday (10 July) to develop New Zealand’s first ‘high-value’ agrivoltaic (agriPV) solar farm.
Iberdrola's hybrid solar-wind project located in Castille and Leon, Spain. Credit: Iberdrola

Iberdrola signs PPA with Burger King, supplies power from 553MW solar PV plant in Spain

July 11, 2024
Iberdrola has signed a power purchase agreement with fast food chain Burger King to supply power from part of a 553MW solar PV plant. 
Dimension Energy

Dimension Renewable Energy unveils new name, plans to operate 500MW community solar projects

July 11, 2024
Dimension Renewable Energy has announced a new name and a plan to operate 500MW community solar projects by the end of next year.
The Powell Creek solar project from Avangrid. Image: Avangrid

Avangrid installs first modules at 202MW Ohio PV site

July 11, 2024
US energy project developer Avangrid has installed the first modules at its 202MWdc/150MWac Powell Creek PV project in Putnam County, Ohio.
LONGi headquarters

Major Chinese solar manufacturers report losses in H1 2024 due to increased competition

July 11, 2024
Three Chinese solar manufacturers - LONGi, Tongwei, and Aiko Solar - have reported losses in the first half of the year due to increased competition.
Credit: SolarPower Europe

Europe received 43% of Chinese PV exports in Jan-May 2024

July 11, 2024
Europe imported around 33GW of solar PV modules from China in the first four months of 2024, representing 43% of total Chinese module exports, according to US energy analyst Clean Energy Associates (CEA).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US manufacturer Toledo Solar ceases operations

News

Major Chinese solar manufacturers report losses in H1 2024 due to increased competition

News

Recurrent Energy inks solar PV PPA for 115MWp project in Spain

News

Iberdrola signs PPA with Burger King, supplies power from 553MW solar PV plant in Spain

News

CEA: AD/CVD could raise US-made PV prices by 15 cents/watt

News

Europe received 43% of Chinese PV exports in Jan-May 2024

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024