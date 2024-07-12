Ingeteam to supply inverters for 93MW Victoria, Australia, solar PV project

Construction of the project started in August 2023 and is estimated to last 18 months. Beon Energy Solutions is building it. The plant’s operating life is expected to be approximately 35 years, representing an approximate AU$140 million (US$94.6 million) investment.

The project is located in the Campaspe Shire in the state of Victoria.

Late last year (21 December), Enel Green Power Australia signed a solar power purchase agreement for the solar plant with renewable energy company SmartestEnergy Australia, as previously reported by PV Tech.

Ingeteam’s presence in the global solar market

Ingeteam continues to expand its global presence. In May 2024, the organisation revealed it would supply its products to a 250MW solar PV project operated by fellow Spanish solar project developer Grenergy.

Located in the Tabernas desert in southern Spain, in the Andalusia region, the Tabernas project will deploy 70 of Ingeteam’s Ingecon Sun 3Power C Series inverters spread across 35 transformer stations. Once operational – which, in a February statement, Grenergy said it expects in the first half of 2025 – the site is expected to generate 466.6GWh of power annually.

In February 2024, Grenergy also announced it signed a supply deal with Ingeteam for a 1GW solar-plus-storage project in Chile. Located in the Atacama Desert, the site is slated to have 4.1GWh of energy storage capacity upon completion of its five phases in 2026. Grenergy said that when it begins producing and storing energy, it will be the “largest” solar-plus-storage project in the world.