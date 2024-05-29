Ingeteam to supply inverters to 250MW Grenergy PV project in Spain

Ingeteam will deliver the inverters ready to be installed as a “turnkey solution”. It said that the agreement will also cover the control system and equipment commissioning for the Tabernas project.

In February, Grenergy secured €175 million (US$190 million) to support the construction of both the Tabernas project and the 47MW José Cabrera project in the northern region of Castilla-La Mancha. Both sites will be part of a project sale deal with Allianz Capital Partners, agreed last year.

Jesús Echarte, photovoltaic commercial director at Ingenteam, said: “Playing at home is always a source of satisfaction. This new contract consolidates Grenergy’s trust in Ingeteam as a technology partner for many of its projects.”

The two companies have partnered on projects before. In February, Grenergy announced that it signed a supply deal with Ingeteam for a 1GW solar-plus-storage project in Chile. Located in the Atacama Desert, the site is slated to have 4.1GWh of energy storage capacity upon completion of its five phases in 2026. Grenergy said that it will be the “largest” solar-plus-storage project in the world when it begins producing and storing energy.

Grenergy identified Chile as a key market last November, when it announced a US$2.6 billion plan to expand its solar and energy storage portfolio through 2026.