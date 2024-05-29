Subscribe To Premium
Ingeteam to supply inverters to 250MW Grenergy PV project in Spain

By Will Norman
IRS issues new proposals for IRA renewables tax credits

‘Reducing residential energy use isn’t technology-related’: EU EPBD analysis

Fraunhofer ISE showcases 24% efficient TOPCon cell, using M10 silicon wafers

Accurate load forecasting could make or break the resiliency of solar energy in times of war and crisis

Origis Energy commissions 150MW Golden Triangle II solar-plus-storage project

Michigan Public Service Commission to retain control over renewable energy permitting

LONGi launches modules with ‘standardised’ wafer sizes

PV Tech Power 39 out now: European PV in focus, why modules are getting weaker and the need for more accurate forecasting

Ingeteam to supply inverters to 250MW Grenergy PV project in Spain

Trina Solar to deploy 100MW of new solar capacity in South Korea

Grenergy and Ingeteam have already collaborated on a 1GW solar-plus-storage project in Chile. Image: Grenergy

Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam will supply its products to a 250MW solar PV project operated by fellow Spanish solar project developer Grenergy.

Located in the Tabernas desert in southern Spain, in the Andalusia region, the Tabernas project will deploy 70 of Ingeteam’s Ingecon Sun 3Power C Series inverters spread across 35 transformer stations. Once operational – which, in a February statement, Grenergy said it expects in the first half of 2025 – the site is expected to generate 466.6GWh of power annually.

Ingeteam will deliver the inverters ready to be installed as a “turnkey solution”. It said that the agreement will also cover the control system and equipment commissioning for the Tabernas project.

In February, Grenergy secured €175 million (US$190 million) to support the construction of both the Tabernas project and the 47MW José Cabrera project in the northern region of Castilla-La Mancha. Both sites will be part of a project sale deal with Allianz Capital Partners, agreed last year.

Jesús Echarte, photovoltaic commercial director at Ingenteam, said: “Playing at home is always a source of satisfaction. This new contract consolidates Grenergy’s trust in Ingeteam as a technology partner for many of its projects.”

The two companies have partnered on projects before. In February, Grenergy announced that it signed a supply deal with Ingeteam for a 1GW solar-plus-storage project in Chile. Located in the Atacama Desert, the site is slated to have 4.1GWh of energy storage capacity upon completion of its five phases in 2026. Grenergy said that it will be the “largest” solar-plus-storage project in the world when it begins producing and storing energy.

Grenergy identified Chile as a key market last November, when it announced a US$2.6 billion plan to expand its solar and energy storage portfolio through 2026.

