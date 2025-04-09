Subscribe To Premium
Inox Solar secures land to build 4.8GW solar cell and module assembly plant in India

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Modules
Asia & Oceania

Inox Solar joins Indian solar manufacturer Jupiter International in building a solar cell and module assembly plant in the eastern state of Odisha. Image: Raphael Cruz via Unsplash.

Indian solar manufacturer Inox Solar has secured a land agreement with the Odisha government to build a solar cell and module assembly plant.

Located in Dhenkanal, eastern India, the solar manufacturing plant will have a 4.8GW annual nameplate capacity for both solar cells and modules.

PV Tech reached out to Inox Solar’s parent company, InoxGFL Group, regarding the technology that will be produced in Odisha, as well as the plant’s construction timeframe.

India has seen a flurry of announcements for solar cell and/or module manufacturing in the past few months, especially since the government announced in September that it planned to include solar cells in its approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM). This new legislation is expected to be implemented from 1 June 2026.

In its goal to accelerate domestic manufacturing, India has seen its operational annual nameplate solar cell capacity nearly treble in the span of a year from 9GW to 25GW between March 2024 and March 2025, according to data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. In the same timeframe, annual module capacity almost doubled from 38GW to 74GW.

More recently, Indian solar manufacturer Waaree Energies commissioned a cell plant in the western state of Gujarat. Commissioning was conducted in two phases, with the first one for mono-PERC capacity in January 2025 and the second for TOPCon cells in February with an annual nameplate of 1.4GW and 4GW, respectively.

Although it has not attracted many solar manufacturers such as Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh, this is the second solar cell and module assembly plant – covered by PV Tech –  in Odisha this year.

Fellow Indian solar manufacturer Jupiter International signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Odisha to build a solar cell and module assembly plant with an annual nameplate of 4.2GW and 3.6GW, respectively. The construction of the manufacturing plant is part of the company’s expansion plan as it aims to reach an annual nameplate of 3GW for wafers, 9.4GW for solar cells and 6GW of modules over the next three years with an investment of INR65 billion (US$750 million).

cell manufacturing, india, inox solar, land lease, module manufacturing, odisha

