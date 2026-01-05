Subscribe To Premium
Inox acquires 250MW solar PV portfolio from SunSource, in talks for further 50MW

By JP Casey
January 5, 2026
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Inox acquires 250MW solar PV portfolio from SunSource, in talks for further 50MW

BRUC raises US$554 million to refinance debt, add storage to 858MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

Codelco bags US$600 million towards 100% renewables target

India adds record 35GW+ solar PV in 2025

Germany installed 16.2GW solar PV in 2025

Canadian Solar appoints Colin Parkin as president, replacing Shawn Qu

SJVN commissions 1GW solar PV project in India

Spain launches €355 million renewables manufacturing programme

PV Tech’s top five Premium stories of the year in 2025

State legislative support for US community solar: Ampion on policy changes in 2025 and 2026

Solar panels in Singapore.
Inox Clean Energy aims to have 3GW of renewable energy capacity in operation by the end of the 2026 financial year. Image: Inox Clean Energy.

Inox Clean Energy, the independent power producer (IPP) subsidiary of India’s INOXGFL Group, has acquired an operational solar PV portfolio in India from SunSource Energy.

The portfolio consists of 300MW of solar capacity, with 250MW already acquired by Inox Neo Energies, and the remaining 50MW awaiting approval from SunSource. The projects are spread across 13 Indian states—including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh—and all have power purchase agreements (PPAs) in place to sell power generated to commercial and industrial (C&I) offtakers “with strong credit ratings”.

Inox Clean Energy named Britannia Industries and Hitachi Energy as some of the offtakers involved in the PPAs, and noted that the offtake agreements have an average weighted tenure of 24 years.

“This acquisition will be a key growth driver for our IPP business and is a step towards our mission to offer clear, reliable and affordable renewable energy at scale,” said Bharat Sazena, CEO and whole-time director at Inox Clean Energy, who noted that the company aims to have 3GW of renewable energy capacity in operation by the end of the 2026 financial year.

Alongside acquisitions of solar PV projects, the company has sought to grow a manufacturing base in India. Last September, the company started work at a tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module manufacturing plant in the country, and has plans to expand the facility’s capacity from 1.2GW to 3GW. The company plans to expand its total manufacturing capacity of 4.8GW of modules and 2.4GW of cells across two manufacturing plants in India.

