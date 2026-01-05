Inox acquires 250MW solar PV portfolio from SunSource, in talks for further 50MW

Inox Clean Energy named Britannia Industries and Hitachi Energy as some of the offtakers involved in the PPAs, and noted that the offtake agreements have an average weighted tenure of 24 years.

“This acquisition will be a key growth driver for our IPP business and is a step towards our mission to offer clear, reliable and affordable renewable energy at scale,” said Bharat Sazena, CEO and whole-time director at Inox Clean Energy, who noted that the company aims to have 3GW of renewable energy capacity in operation by the end of the 2026 financial year.

Alongside acquisitions of solar PV projects, the company has sought to grow a manufacturing base in India. Last September, the company started work at a tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module manufacturing plant in the country, and has plans to expand the facility’s capacity from 1.2GW to 3GW. The company plans to expand its total manufacturing capacity of 4.8GW of modules and 2.4GW of cells across two manufacturing plants in India.