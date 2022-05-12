Subscribe
Group Licence
Features, Guest Blog

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day two

By PV Tech
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Operations & Maintenance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day two

Features, Guest Blog

Hanwha to invest US$320 million in new solar cell, module manufacturing capacity expansions

News

Trina Storage launches Elementa storage with particular focus on cell performance and safety features

News

DNV bids to standardise FPV development through new joint industry projects

News

SMA Solar’s sales drop as limited chip supply dents Q1 performance

News

Heliene seeing soaring demand for modules as AD/CVD case continues, eyeing capacity expansions as a result

News

FTC Solar withdraws 2022 guidance citing ‘increasingly uncertain’ AD/CVD situation

News

European solar manufacturing start-up Carbon enlists ISC Konstanz as technology partner

News

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day one

Editors' Blog, Features

Enter the dragonscale: BIPV firm SunStyle looking to penetrate US market following European projects

Interviews, News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email

Welcome back to Intersolar Europe 2022 for the exhibition’s second day, and PV Tech’s rolling coverage of the event also returns. This story will be updated throughout the day, so be sure to refresh for the latest news, product launches and insight from the exhibition. Our coverage of day one can be found here.

09:25 – INSIGHT – Could carbon footprint requirements drive PV sustainability further?

One topic that has come up in discussion frequently on the show floor this week has been that of sustainability – our cover story in PV Tech Power vol. 31, which you can pick up at the trade press area this week – discussed this in great detail and manufacturers are acutely aware of the growing importance of a more sustainable solar ecosystem. The European Union’s solar strategy, set to be released next week, is anticipated to address this issue head on and there is some expectation that the bloc could follow France’s lead and set carbon footprint requirements for solar modules. Frank Niendorf, general manager for Europe at JinkoSolar, told PV Tech in discussion that the French model could indeed be replicated throughout Europe for the betterment of the sector.

09:10 – ANALYSIS – An industry back with buzz

There’s always an element of excitement on the opening day of any exhibition, however most of the people PV Tech has spoken to both yesterday and already this morning have intimated the same thing; there’s a different air to the solar sector this year. A renewed sense of optimism and heightened ambition are driving Europe’s solar sector to new heights and, as one module manufacturer put it, new dimensions – the base level of discussions are hundreds of megawatts greater than previous and after two years of COVID-dented activity, there’s a belief now that the industry is poised for an explosion of activity.

That will, predictably, only be stymied by supply. There’s a sense that the only thing stopping Europe from becoming a 50 – 60GW per year market is the lack of readily available module supply, with all of the other stars aligning.

09:00 – Welcome back!

It’s 9am in Munich and after a fantastic opening day yesterday, thousands of European solar stakeholders are returning to Messe München for the exhibition’s second day. The PV Tech editorial team is once again present throughout the show’s 12 halls and will be bringing you all the action on this live blog.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
energy storage, european solar, intersolar europe 2022, policy, solar modules, solar pv, technology

Read Next

Heliene seeing soaring demand for modules as AD/CVD case continues, eyeing capacity expansions as a result

May 11, 2022
Canadian module manufacturer Heliene has seen unprecedented demand for its modules following the US Department of Commerce’s (DOC) decision to investigate alleged anti-dumping and circumvention (AD/CVD) by solar manufacturers in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, which continues to spread chaos across the US solar sector.

European solar manufacturing start-up Carbon enlists ISC Konstanz as technology partner

May 11, 2022
European solar manufacturing start-up Carbon has partnered with the International Solar Energy Research Center (ISC) Konstanz as it pursues a multi-gigawatt cell manufacturing facility in Europe.
Livetrue

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day one

May 11, 2022
Live coverage the opening day of Intersolar Europe 2022 from PV Tech's editorial team on the ground at Messe München.
PV Tech Premium

Enter the dragonscale: BIPV firm SunStyle looking to penetrate US market following European projects

May 11, 2022
PV Tech Premium speaks with BIPV company SunStyle about their expansion into the US market and how they believe the time is right for the technology in the US.
PV Tech Premium

Consumer demand for sustainability and energy autonomy charging up Europe’s residential solar, energy storage markets

May 10, 2022
Erik Martinson, CEO at residential solar challenger Svea Solar, speaks to PV Tech Premium about how Europe’s energy crises and sustainability trends are lifting the home solar and energy storage markets.
PV Tech Premium

Is a solar circular economy on the horizon?

May 9, 2022
The solar industry’s manufacturing footprint, and indeed the projects themselves, are becoming ever larger, with more panels and other associated equipment being packaged and shipped globally. Now, as Emilie Oxel O’Leary, CEO at Green Clean Solar explains, the industry is getting serious on its end of life obligations and establishing a true circular economy

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day one

Editors' Blog, Features

DNV bids to standardise FPV development through new joint industry projects

News

Trina Storage launches Elementa storage with particular focus on cell performance and safety features

News

European solar manufacturing start-up Carbon enlists ISC Konstanz as technology partner

News

Mondragon Assembly, Solarge partner on new lightweight module manufacturing line

News

Enter the dragonscale: BIPV firm SunStyle looking to penetrate US market following European projects

Interviews, News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

How MES software can boost the solar industry’s supply chain transparency

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021