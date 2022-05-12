Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day two

Welcome back to Intersolar Europe 2022 for the exhibition’s second day, and PV Tech’s rolling coverage of the event also returns. This story will be updated throughout the day, so be sure to refresh for the latest news, product launches and insight from the exhibition. Our coverage of day one can be found here.

One topic that has come up in discussion frequently on the show floor this week has been that of sustainability – our cover story in PV Tech Power vol. 31, which you can pick up at the trade press area this week – discussed this in great detail and manufacturers are acutely aware of the growing importance of a more sustainable solar ecosystem. The European Union’s solar strategy, set to be released next week, is anticipated to address this issue head on and there is some expectation that the bloc could follow France’s lead and set carbon footprint requirements for solar modules. Frank Niendorf, general manager for Europe at JinkoSolar, told PV Tech in discussion that the French model could indeed be replicated throughout Europe for the betterment of the sector.

09:10 – ANALYSIS – An industry back with buzz

There’s always an element of excitement on the opening day of any exhibition, however most of the people PV Tech has spoken to both yesterday and already this morning have intimated the same thing; there’s a different air to the solar sector this year. A renewed sense of optimism and heightened ambition are driving Europe’s solar sector to new heights and, as one module manufacturer put it, new dimensions – the base level of discussions are hundreds of megawatts greater than previous and after two years of COVID-dented activity, there’s a belief now that the industry is poised for an explosion of activity.

That will, predictably, only be stymied by supply. There’s a sense that the only thing stopping Europe from becoming a 50 – 60GW per year market is the lack of readily available module supply, with all of the other stars aligning.

09:00 – Welcome back!

It’s 9am in Munich and after a fantastic opening day yesterday, thousands of European solar stakeholders are returning to Messe München for the exhibition’s second day. The PV Tech editorial team is once again present throughout the show’s 12 halls and will be bringing you all the action on this live blog.