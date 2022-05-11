Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day one

Intersolar Europe 2022 opens its doors today and the PV Tech team will be reporting live from the event.

Welcome to PV Tech’s rolling coverage of the opening day of Intersolar Europe 2022. This story will be updated throughout the day, so be sure to refresh for the latest news, product launches and insight from the exhibition.

09:45 – GALLERY – N-type modules take centre stage

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ members are all here and are all demonstrating their technology platforms this week, with n-type technologies, and especially TOPCon modules, on display.





09:40 – NEWS – 50,000 expected to attend this week

And, judging by the crowds early on on day one, that figure looks likely…

Crowds gather at Intersolar 2022.

09:30 – PRODUCT LAUNCH – Huawei showcases new smart solar, energy storage offering

Huawei’s a mainstay of Intersolar Europe and this year the technology giant has launched the latest version of its intelligent home solar PV and energy storage offering, dubbed FusionSolar. Fusion Solar 6.0. professes to deliver optimal levelised cost of electricity through enhanced features including an optimised tracking algorithm, improved I-V curve diagnosis to evaluate power losses and Huawei’s own grid forming technology, which allows the PV system to adapt to various grid scenarios.

Huawei’s FusionSolar 6.0+ solution on display at Intersolar Europe 2022.

09:10 – ANALYSIS – What are this year’s key themes in advance of Intersolar Europe 2022?

Always one of the first items in European solar’s calendar, Intersolar Europe 2022 takes place with solar having entered the terawatt era. SolarPower Europe’s global market outlook, published on the eve of the show, placed 2021 deployment at 168GW, with deployment expected to accelerate as demand for the world’s cheapest renewable power source soars.

However the show is also set against a backdrop of issues, chiefly geopolitical and logistical ones. The supply chain is still under significant strain while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has upended the continent’s energy markets, promising to redraw Europe’s energy apparatus for good.

The PV sector is also on the cusp of technology evolution, the industry rapidly turning to n-type technologies in pursuit of greater efficiency, while demands on inverters have never been greater.

We expect to hear much discussion on these key trends at Intersolar Europe 2022 this week and much more as an expected 50,000 stakeholders descend on Messe München once again.

09:00 – Welcome to Messe München!

Hello and welcome to PV Tech’s rolling coverage of Intersolar Europe 2022, live from Munich. PV Tech’s editorial team will be reporting from the trade show throughout this week, bringing you all the latest news, product launches and insight from the show floor. This story will be updated live throughout the exhibition’s opening day – 11 May 2022 – so be sure to refresh your page. PV Tech’s publisher Solar Media is also exhibiting at Intersolar Europe 2022, so pop by stand A4.555 to say hello!