Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Features, Interviews

Investing in innovation and the impact of low module prices: JA Solar on the challenges of 2024 and what lies ahead

By Carrie Xiao
Markets & Finance, Companies, Manufacturing
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Northleaf sells 494MW Spanish PV site to China Three Gorges Corporation

News

IRA incentives drove domestic purchase of solar cells: Anza on the US solar market in 2024 and 2025

Features, Interviews

REC Silicon abandons US polysilicon production at Moses Lake

News

Investing in innovation and the impact of low module prices: JA Solar on the challenges of 2024 and what lies ahead

Features, Interviews

Tongwei Solar and Daqo New Energy announce polysilicon production cuts

News

Emeren signs seven-year PPA for 15MW Polish solar project

News

‘Confront China’s predatory trade practices’: the SEMA Coalition on US solar manufacturing

Features, Interviews

Waaree to provide EPC work at Jindal’s 2GW Indian solar project

News

Tunisia awards over 500MW of solar capacity in latest round of tenders

News

PV Tech’s top ten stories of the year in 2024

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
“Selling products below cost in the long run will erode a company’s profit and quality assurance capabilities,” says Zhu. Image: JA Solar.

In a year marked by TOPCon overtaking PERC as the mainstream solar technology, the solar PV manufacturing industry has been met with fierce competition and continuously decreasing prices. As the year comes to an end, PV Tech speaks to JA Solar’s vice-president, Tony Zhu, about how low module prices have distorted the competition and how this affects the development of the industry as a whole.

PV Tech: In both your own organisation and the wider market, what were the biggest highlights or milestones of 2024 and why?

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Tony Zhu: In 2024, n-TOPCon has replaced p-PERC as the mainstream technology route in the market. TOPCon not only improves PV power generation efficiency, but also effectively reduces its costs, further accelerating PV installations and enhancing the importance of PV in global low-carbon development.

JA Solar has continuously promoted and produced TOPCon on a massive scale in 2024. Its flagship TOPCon product, the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro, has been widely used in diverse scenarios in different regions around the world. In addition, JA Solar has also successfully shipped storage products in 2024.

Again, both in your own organisation and wider industry, what were the biggest hurdles or challenges of 2024 and why?

In 2024, prices across all segments of the PV industry chain continued to fall. Module prices fell to historical lows, or even lower than the production costs. This poses severe challenges to the healthy development of both the enterprises and the entire industry.

From the perspective of the industry, first of all, the normal rules of market competition are disrupted. The role of price as an important signal of market regulation was distorted by the competition model centered on price. The normal supply-demand adjustment mechanism has become invalid, which may even lead to a misalignment of supply and demand.

Secondly, selling products below cost in the long run will erode a company’s profit and quality assurance capabilities, and ultimately have a counter-effect on the overall development of both individual companies and the industry as a whole.

Furthermore, low selling prices further depressed the overall profitability of the industry, weakened the market mechanism of survival of the fittest, and allowed inefficient enterprises that should have withdrawn from the market to survive temporarily. As a result, the high-quality market development will be affected.

At the corporate level, selling prices that are below production costs will put great pressure on a company’s financial status and normal operation. At the same time, it will also have a negative impact on consumers’ perception of brand image and product value, weakening market competitiveness and long-term development potential of the company in the market.

Looking ahead to 2025, what do you foresee as the biggest opportunities and challenges, both for your own organisation and the wider market and why?

Looking ahead to 2025, while the PV market demand is expected to remain robust, its growth will slow down. Coupled with low module prices, this poses challenges to the overall industry profitability and puts greater pressure on companies to stay alive. Against this backdrop, enterprises need to focus more on refined management and technology upgrades, and increase investment in innovation to reduce production costs and further enhance cost competitiveness.

In addition, enterprises should further expand the market and promote diversified business layouts and industry chains. As a vertically integrated leading enterprise, JA Solar boasts more advantages in supplier selection and production quality control. We believe that only enterprises that truly abide by the quality bottom line and always adhere to the principle of “customer first” can win in the market.

What would be the single most important thing that could happen in 2025 that would advance either your own organisation or the wider market – or both?

In 2025, the demand side is expected to experience a slowdown in growth, which will force the supply side to accelerate capacity clearance. However, the final liquidation may not necessarily take the form of intense bankruptcies. Mergers and reorganisations, as well as efficiency improvements and production control measures are also ways of clearance that can help the PV market to find a reasonable supply-demand balance.

In addition, the enhanced PV product performance is expected to drive diversified PV application. Extreme environments such as costal waters, desert, extreme cold and high altitude have also become scenes for PV applications. In 2025, the tendency of efficiency improvement and cost reduction, along with diversified application scenarios is expected to continue, promoting the sustainable PV industry development.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

6 February 2025
2:00pm GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Ahead of PV Tech’s flagship manufacturing event, PV CellTech, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 11-12 March 2025, this special webinar will evaluate the prospects for manufacturing wafers, cells and modules in Europe. What is stopping investments? Where are the green shoots likely to come from? How can the European PV sector successfully galvanise its established know-how in research and production equipment availability? The webinar will feature contributions from some of the most promising manufacturing developments in Europe today, in addition to expert analysis and perspectives from the U.S. and what is needed to be put in place to stimulate new factory investments and manufacturing profitability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
2024 review, innovation, ja solar, manufacturing, module prices, topcon

Read Next

Anza-team-during-RE

IRA incentives drove domestic purchase of solar cells: Anza on the US solar market in 2024 and 2025

January 2, 2025
As the year comes to an end, PV Tech speaks to Anza's Mike Hall about the company’s performance in 2024, and what lies ahead in 2025.
Solar manufacturing in the US.

‘Confront China’s predatory trade practices’: the SEMA Coalition on US solar manufacturing

December 31, 2024
PV Tech spoke to Mike Carr, executive director of the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) Coalition, about US solar manufacturing.
President Joe Biden speaking at the event yesterday. Image: President Biden via Twitter.

PV Tech’s top ten stories of the year in 2024

December 31, 2024
2024 has been marked with a downturn in the solar industry, with companies shutting down, laying off employees or restructuring its business. Here, PV Tech runs down its top 10 stories of the past 12 months.
Yang Bao headshot.

Trina Solar on ending price competition and solar-plus-storage potential ahead of 2025

December 30, 2024
Yang Bao, Trina Solar's global sales and marketing president spoke to PV Tech about the company's 2024 performance and 2025 expectations.
A Freyr facility.

Freyr finalises deal to acquire Trina’s US solar manufacturing facility

December 30, 2024
Freyr has completed the acquisition of Trina Solar’s Texas solar manufacturing assets, first announced in November.
Donald Trump

The PV review, Q4 2024: Trump wins, more policies and tariffs, inverter manufacturers see downturn

December 30, 2024
The US general election and its aftermath, along with struggles from Western inverter manufacturers have dominated Q4 news in 2024.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Tongwei Solar and Daqo New Energy announce polysilicon production cuts

News

REC Silicon abandons US polysilicon production at Moses Lake

News

Northleaf sells 494MW Spanish PV site to China Three Gorges Corporation

News

The PV review, Q4 2024: Trump wins, more policies and tariffs, inverter manufacturers see downturn

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

PV Tech’s top ten stories of the year in 2024

News

Investing in innovation and the impact of low module prices: JA Solar on the challenges of 2024 and what lies ahead

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

From Risk to Resilience: Enhancing Safety in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.